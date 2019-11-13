Catch Them While You Can: RXBAR Announces the Return of Gingerbread RXBAR

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, RXBAR is bringing back (no added) sugar, spice and everything nice with the return of the crowd-favorite Gingerbread flavor nationwide. From holiday soirees, to gift exchanges, to family gatherings, the holidays can often feel like endless amounts of indulgences, so limited edition Gingerbread RXBAR is a great way to still enjoy the seasonal flavors you crave while getting the nutrition you need.

"RXBAR is the perfect canvas for warm Gingerbread spices," said Victor Lee, CMO, RXBAR. "We love giving our customers their favorite seasonal flavor in the form of a nutritious RXBAR."

To make the holiday classic, RXBAR mixes allspice, ginger and sea salt with RXBAR's signature simple ingredients - egg whites, dates and nuts. Each bar contains 12 grams of protein, zero grams of added sugar (not a low calorie food. See nutrition information for total sugar and calorie content) and is free of gluten and GMOs.

The limited-edition Gingerbread RXBARs are available at RXBAR.com, Amazon.com and select grocery, natural, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. while supplies last.

The return of Gingerbread RXBAR is part of the brand's latest digital marketing campaign. The campaign features a worldwide call to action to let Gingerbread people enjoy the wonders of the holiday season, encouraging everyone to eat Gingerbread RXBARs instead. RXBAR will be posting a variety of fun, festive content to its social channels and website, including a promotional video and blog post .

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Kids, RX Nut Butter and new RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

