Catchafire Expands to Corporate Giving as an Employee Benefit

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchafire, the premier volunteer and community impact platform, announced today the launch of their suite of charitable giving tools. It further expands their skills-based volunteering and employee engagement solution that prides itself on empowering employees to give back to causes and communities that are of interest to them. Catchafire has already facilitated more than 75,000 connections between nonprofits and volunteers looking to donate specific skills.

The charitable giving product suite includes:

Dollars for doers, empowering companies to award employees donation credits for their volunteer hours.





Donation matching, a powerful incentive for employees to donate their own funds knowing their employer will match it.





Giving campaigns to harness the collective power of the workforce to support meaningful causes, including disaster relief, GivingTuesday, and other awareness moments.





Rewards and recognition celebrates employee achievements by awarding donation credits for exceptional work performance.

"Giving, whether it is volunteering your skills or making a monetary donation, is personal. We're proud to work with corporations who create a culture of giving and our role is to make it easy for employees and nonprofits to connect," says Ghazal Badiozamani, Chief Product Officer at Catchafire.

When employees are given the opportunity to donate to causes they are passionate about, nonprofits can benefit from a boost in revenue. At the same time, nonprofits registered with Catchafire can receive their money electronically.

About Catchafire

Catchafire, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in volunteering and social impact software, sitting at the intersection of employee experience, grantmaking, and corporate philanthropy. Catchafire partners with hundreds of foundations and companies facilitating connections between 13,000 nonprofits and over 300,000 volunteers. After more than a decade of expertise, Catchafire has created over $200 million dollars in value, with over 1 million volunteer hours donated in service of supporting communities.

