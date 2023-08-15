Catchafire Launches Purpose-Led Events to Assist Companies Amidst Economic Turbulence

Catchafire's Corporate Events enable companies to deliver on CSR objectives even amidst economic turbulence.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchafire has launched corporate events to further help Fortune 500 companies deliver on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives. Employee volunteerism is a mainstream component of CSR, yet tailoring opportunities to each employee can get tricky. Catchafire's Corporate Events brings volunteering to every workplace through purpose-led immersive events for employees.

"With economic headwinds being uncertain at the moment, many organizations are considering cutting back on their CSR programs. This is a mistake. Through combining CSR with employee volunteerism, company leaders can foster greater employee engagement, deliver greater positive brand reputation, and prove themselves to be impactful members of the communities they operate in," said Matt Miszewski, CEO of Catchafire. "Our corporate events allow companies to continue their important CSR work while also giving back and creating long term positive and measurable impact." 

Catchafire's Corporate Events foster impact in the following ways:

  • By engaging in problem-solving exercises within real-world scenarios, employees enhance their abilities in leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking — providing a sense of purpose and fulfillment beyond their regular work routines.

  • The dynamic and interactive nature of these events foster enthusiasm among employees, encouraging them to become more involved in initiatives. As a result, the corporate volunteering culture thrives, leading to more substantial and sustainable, ongoing impact.

  • By bringing together teams of volunteers and matching them with nonprofits, teams address critical nonprofit challenges with actionable solutions and nonprofits gain access to expertise they otherwise lack—empowering them to achieve their missions more effectively.

Catchafire's corporate events serve as a high-impact solution for corporations seeking to make a difference in their communities. These events bring various stakeholders together to discuss pressing issues and look for contextual solutions that create meaningful impact..

About Catchafire

Catchafire is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across retail, pharmaceuticals, banking, and media to rally employees, shareholders, and customers to give back to causes they care about. Engaging in social impact initiatives helps their corporate partners attract and retain purpose-driven employees, build positive company culture, strengthen community relationships, and enhance their company's reputation—creating mutual benefits for corporations, employees, and communities.

