Catchafire Unveils a Fresh New Look: Same Mission, Bigger Vision!

News provided by

Catchafire

16 Oct, 2023, 11:56 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchafire, the platform that connects nonprofits with skilled volunteers, has announced a brand refresh that reflects their unwavering commitment to building stronger communities through collaboration and equity.

Catchafire believes that their communities are strongest when the forces tasked with change— philanthropy, government, business, and volunteers—work together. Catchafire is the bridge, and when united, they shift resources and power to strengthen communities.

At Catchafire, they pursue equity as a matter of outcomes, not opportunities. They have a firm belief that, in order to truly advance equity, all people and organizations holding positions of power must actively target their energy and intention toward initiatives that counteract the many structural barriers faced by marginalized communities.

The brand refresh comes with several exciting updates:

Modern and Accessible Website
The new Catchafire website is more user-friendly and accessible than ever before. This means it's now even easier for nonprofits to connect with volunteers who are passionate about supporting their cause.

Fresh Logo and Visuals
Catchafire's new logo and visual identity reflect the energy and optimism that define their partnerships with volunteers, nonprofits, funders, businesses, and government. It's a symbol of their shared commitment to driving positive change in the world.

This brand refresh signifies their dedication to evolving with the needs of the communities they serve. Catchafire remains steadfast in its mission to facilitate meaningful connections and drive impact where it's needed most.

"Unveiling our refreshed brand is more than just a cosmetic change. It's a reflection of our growth and our commitment to making a difference," said Matt Miszewski, CEO at Catchafire. "We want to ensure that our platform remains effective in bringing together passionate volunteers and nonprofit organizations, all while staying true to our core values of collaboration and equity."

The Catchafire team is thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with their refreshed brand. Explore the new website, experience the updated look and feel, and join them in making a positive impact on communities worldwide.

About Catchafire

Catchafire is a place for people to come together and do good—bringing together government, philanthropy, business, and volunteers with the goal of bridging paths to stronger communities. They are the leading online platform for nonprofits to connect with everyday professionals, and have helped nonprofits create over $250 million dollars in value, with over 1 million volunteer hours donated. Learn more at catchafire.org.

