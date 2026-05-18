CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated Announces Strategic Partnership with CityPickle to Expand Access to Urban Racquet Sports

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated, a leading platform for booking sports facilities, announced that CityPickle will be joining its growing network of premier sports venues. This partnership with CityPickle, an innovative urban pickleball operator, aims to bring seamless access to some of New York City's most exciting courts.

Wollman Rink in Central Park, CityPickle Location (CNW Group/CatchCorner)

The collaboration will launch with CityPickle's three premier locations: the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park, the flagship facility in Times Square, and the indoor courts in Long Island City. A highly anticipated fourth location in Brooklyn Bridge is set to open shortly thereafter. Through the CatchCorner platform, players will be able to easily discover, book, and experience these vibrant venues in just a few clicks.

"We're thrilled to partner with CityPickle at such an exciting stage in their growth," said Jonathan Azouri, CEO at CatchCorner. "These are truly standout locations with so much to offer. We strongly believe in CityPickle as a key player for accessibility of pickleball, transforming iconic city spaces into dynamic hubs for sport, community, and social connection. This partnership is a natural fit, and we're excited to work together to expand opportunities in making sports more accessible and convenient for players of all skill levels."

Nate Hamowy, Director of Strategic Operations at CityPickle added, "At CityPickle, our mission is simple: create a place where everyone can enjoy the game of pickleball. CatchCorner shares a similar goal. Their platform helps players find and connect with community across all sports. We're excited to work together to introduce more players to pickleball and continue growing the sport throughout New York City."

The partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to growing the game and creating inclusive, easy-to-access playing experiences in high-quality spaces. For more information or to book a court, visit CatchCorner's platform.

About CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated CatchCorner is North America's leading platform for reserving sports facilities. With real-time availability, instant booking, and seamless payment options, CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated makes reserving your favorite sports venues quick and easy. For more information or to book a court, visit www.catchcorner.com or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated