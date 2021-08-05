Catching Clouds Merges With Acuity

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catching Clouds, the firm that redefined Ecommerce accounting, has merged with Acuity, an online accounting service, becoming the new leader in Ecommerce accounting, supporting Amazon and Shopify sellers' businesses. The merger brings together two of the most technology forward firms in the United States as both firms have been members of the Xero Partner Advisory Council, Gusto Partner Advisory Council, and Accounting Salon. "Acuity and Catching Clouds have championed the needs of their small business clients and both firms have been leaders in transforming the accounting profession," said Ben Richmond, US Country Manager at Xero. "We look forward to seeing their journey and are excited to work together to help even more of our mutual small business customers grow and thrive."

Acuity and Catching Clouds will create a unified vision to best serve entrepreneurs. Patti Scharf, CEO of Catching Clouds, will be joining as Chief Process Officer and will focus on streamlining processes to create efficiency and enhance scalability. Scott Scharf will be joining as the Chief Technology Officer and will serve as the Ecommerce Practice Leader. Scott will drive technology initiatives throughout the firm.

The Scharfs and their team are thrilled to be joining Acuity. Patti Scharf explained, "Acuity being voted one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work for in 2020 as well as having already developed the breadth and depth of additional services that Catching Clouds has been looking to offer, makes Acuity a natural fit for our clients and our team. Catching Clouds and Acuity are both incredibly passionate about technology and people, and we all share a dream of building an amazing place to work where we can do great things. We are extremely excited to join Matthew and Kenji and bring together the best from both of our companies to best serve our clients and drive the accounting profession forward."

Kenji Kuramoto, CEO of Acuity, put it well. "We've known the Catching Clouds team for many years, as we have had some fun opportunities to collaborate on initiatives within the accounting profession. The time we spent as peers advising some of the top accounting technology companies and sharing ideas on how to reimagine our profession through modernizing our firms built such a healthy respect and friendship between our organizations. So it's an incredibly exciting day for us to formalize this relationship and now call Patti, Scott, and the whole Catching Clouds team, our colleagues and business partners."

Acuity is a full-service financial firm offering modern-day bookkeeping, tax, accounting, and CFO services for small businesses and startups looking for part-time financial help. Acuity works with a wide range of businesses but offers specialized services for SaaS / tech companies, Ecommerce, creative agencies and studios, and businesses with cryptocurrency assets. Started in 2004, Acuity now helps over 500 companies in 35 states across the U.S. and 8 different countries think differently about their finances and scale with intention. With 125 cloud accounting certifications and an extensive partnership network of the top technology companies in the industry, Acuity is able to provide clients with expert-level financial services, strategic advice, and powerful software. Acuity grants entrepreneurs and business owners the freedom to focus less on back-office tasks and more on running and growing their businesses.

