Catching Is More Fun: Sea-Doo and Alumacraft Continue to Innovate to Deliver Fishing Performance that Is Second to None

"Fishing continues to be one of the world's most popular recreational activities and we see more and more of our customers utilizing our brands to get out on the water and enjoy fishing with family and friends. With that said, it only made sense to continue to capitalize on the innovation we are known for to create an even more immersive fishing experience for our customers," says James Heintz, Director of Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group at BRP.

Taking PWC fishing to the next level

The FishPro Apex with its exclusive design, unique coloration and limited one year production run represents the pinnacle of Sea-Doo's fishing lineup of PWCs. Equipped with all the features that has made the FishPro Trophy one of the best fishing PWC on the water, the FishPro Apex raises the bar once again by continuing the innovation that Sea-Doo has come to be known for with new features found throughout. As a tournament-worthy vehicle, getting to the hot fishing spot first is important, so the FishPro Apex is powered by a 300 hp Rotax 1630 ACE Engine allowing anglers to get there in a hurry. A tall touring windshield, hydraulic steering damper and adjustable handlebar riser help the rider find the ideal riding position so they can be comfortable as they blast along the lake to the next spot.

Once at the spot, it's all about catching fish as efficiently and comfortably as possible. The Sea-Doo FishPro Apex is equipped with tournament-worthy features, like a 9-inch Garmin fish finder GPS with a picture-window view below the surface, chart plotting, ride tracking and more compatible apps to help find the fish. A modular swivel seat makes fishing easier and the LinQ cooler with integrated livewell and washdown keep the fish or bait alive and rinse the PWC clean. In addition, an intelligent debris free (iDF) pump system allows riders to get as close to the action as possible and clear a clogged intake with just the push of a button should the rider get a little too into the weeds. The FishPro Apex comes standard with seven rod holders capable of standing up to rough conditions and high speeds to keep the tools of the trade secure and within arms reach so they're easy to grab as soon as the first fish are seen on the Garmin. A rear deck extension adds stability and 4 LinQ attachment points allow riders to carry more tackle, equipment, or fuel for the day's adventures.

Finally docking and beaching with the FishPro Apex has been made even easier and safer with pop-up cleats that safely store out of the way when not in use and a heavy-duty grab handle along the front of the PWC.

Fishing fun family style

Sea-Doo's award-winning Switch family of pontoon boats continues to offer one of the most accessible, adaptive and fun boating experiences to be found on the water today and it's about to get even more exciting as the family searches the lake for the biggest fish to catch aboard the new Sea-Doo Switch Fish . Available in 18- and 21-foot lengths, both Switch Fish models are driven by the Rotax 1630 ACE – 230 hp engine (18' also available with 170 hp) making the ride to their favorite fishing spot almost as fun as the catching.

Switch Fish comes outfitted with all the features necessary to show friends and family an amazing time on the water catching trophy caliber fish. The Sea-Doo Switch Fish offers every imaginable advantage with two Garmin fish finders providing a window below the surface from both the bow and console of the pontoon. Additionally, a fully integrated from factory bow-mounted Garmin Force Kraken trolling motor featuring anchor lock helps maintain a specific spot on the water with pinpoint accuracy to make sure to stay right where the fish are biting. Once the fish have been found, it's time to grab the fishing rods and start casting from the fishing pedestal seats while other members of the family can kick back, relax and stay cool in the shade from the bimini top. An included quick-attach 68L LinQ cooler and livewell are ready to hold the day's catch while the integrated washdown system keeps the pontoon as clean as possible.

Storage is essential on a fishing boat and the Switch Fish has a dedicated locking storage space to keep tackle and other valuables safe. A separate quick-access rod storage compartment provides an easy and safe solution to store up to 4 rods. The included LinQ Lite rod holders keep the tools of the trade always at the ready while enhancing convenience by instantly mounting on nearly any rail location. Patented LinQ accessory attachment points on the rear deck swim platform also offer a variety of configurations to make sure there is enough space for fuel, snacks or gear should there be a need.

Front and rear corner doors provide easy access to the Switch Fish on the dock and the water. Carpet is used by the front doors as well as on the rear swim platform to increase overall comfort. Families looking for versatility from a fishing vessel have found their ideal solution. Finally, the Switch Fish and every other Switch model, come with a painted trailer standard (galvanized option available).

Sea-Doo has the right vehicles, apparel, and accessories to ensure the whole family makes the most out of their time on the water, creating memories that will last a lifetime. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete lineup of Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoon boats, visit sea-doo.com .

Blending modern innovation with legendary craftsmanship

Alumacraft has been at the forefront of the marine industry for over 75 years, pushing the boundaries of innovation and quality. The 2XB hull continues to be the foundation of Alumacraft's performance. Known for its full double plating from bow to stern, this design ensures maximum durability and a smoother ride in less than perfect water conditions.

The 2025 Trophy and Competitor models are a testament to Alumacraft's heritage, embodying a blend of exceptional looks, advanced ergonomics, and industry-leading materials. These models boast a sporty appearance and clean lines thanks to the innovative design and stylish curved gunnel that gives the boats a dynamic new stance. The completely redesigned console is built to last – with better integrated switching and electronics using injection-molded plastic that overall delivers much improved fit, finish and durability. This design enhances visibility and overall comfort, reducing fatigue during long days on the water.

Designed with a groundbreaking stern and all-new X-Pods, these models provide storage solutions, including dedicated rod and tackle storage and large dry storage areas in the bow. The X-Pods truly maximize the valuable space without increasing the boat's footprint. Benefits include added buoyancy, enhanced storage, 16 inches of additional rear deck fishing space, and mounting options for kickers and shallow-water anchors.

The wider beam width offers a more spacious layout and allows more room for passengers and equipment. When exclusively paired with the Rotax S outboard engine, the MAX Deck also provides an additional 25 square feet of uninterrupted space at the back of the boat. This innovative feature offers a wider area for casting, jigging, or transporting large water toys, and includes comfortable foam mat flooring and LinQ attachment points for further accessorization.

The 2025 models feature a highly customizable layout to meet various needs. The introduction of the versatile Flex Modules, customizable rear livewell configurations, meet the needs of every angler. Options include the Flex 29 Module with a 29-gallon livewell and a storage compartment, the Flex 50 Module with a 50-gallon livewell, and the Flex FSX Module featuring a 21-gallon livewell, jump seats, under-seat storage, and a ski pylon base. These boats also include class-leading electronics integration, with a 7" Garmin digital dash standard, and offer a wide selection of traditional outboard offerings.

Alumacraft's boats are designed not just for fishing, but for creating lasting memories on the water. Whether it's a day of angling, watersports, or simply enjoying the open water, the models are equipped to deliver fun and adventure for generations to come. For more information about the 2025 Trophy and Competitor models, please visit alumacraft.com .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.