CatchMark Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results, Reports Significant Progress on Strategic Initiatives, Declares Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) today reported second quarter 2021 results. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.135 per share for its common stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021, payable on September 15, 2021.

Brian M. Davis, CatchMark's President and CEO, said: "CatchMark delivered an exceptionally strong quarter, as we continue to capture significantly higher pricing for both pulpwood and sawtimber from premier timberlands in our U.S. South markets. These pricing advantages more than offset the planned reduction in total harvest volume as we maintained consistent productivity on a per-acre basis. We believe consumption levels and availability of logs in our superior markets can continue to deliver pricing premiums, helped by heightened production in the U.S. South from new sawmills coming on-line over the next 18 months to meet increased demand for lumber products in U.S. housing markets. In addition, the U.S. South continues to meet increased demand from the ongoing decline in Canadian timber production."

"Second quarter results also benefited from higher year-over-year timberland sales, bringing year-to-date sales to almost 80% of full-year guidance targets. Liquidity remains ample and we further strengthened our capital position, recognizing an $0.8 million gain on the Oglethorpe large disposition and using net proceeds of $7.3 million to pay down outstanding debt. The pending disposition this month of our Pacific Northwest Bandon timberlands will further strengthen our capital position and enable future growth, concentrating in the U.S. South. Importantly, our dividend is covered by operating cash flow and we are on track to meet full-year guidance.

"Also, Triple T's recent agreement to sell approximately 28% of its timberlands to Hancock Natural Resource Group demonstrates how we have enhanced Triple T's financial performance and increased its per-acre value. We continue to explore further opportunities to unlock additional value for our Triple T investment partners and CatchMark."

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The following table summarizes the current quarter and comparable prior year period results:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(in millions except for tons and

acres) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change 2021

2020

Dollars, Tons or Acres

% Results of Operations













Revenues $ 31.9



$ 21.8



$ 10.1



47 % Net Income (Loss) $ 1.8



$ (6.2)



$ 8.0



128 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.6



$ 9.4



$ 8.2



86 %















Harvest Volume (tons) 528,007



567,908



(39,901)



(7) % Acres Sold 4,300



1,100



3,200



291 %

Business Segments Overview

Harvest Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Timber Sales Revenue $ 20.1



$ 16.2



$ 3.9



24 % Harvest EBITDA $ 9.4



$ 7.4



$ 2.0



27 %

Harvests from CatchMark's prime timberlands located in strong markets across the U.S. South and in the Pacific Northwest continued to generate significant price premiums over market averages during the second quarter and delivered substantially higher timber sales revenue year-over-year on 7% lower overall volumes. Lower volumes were anticipated and resulted from recent large timberland dispositions.

Robust mill demand in CatchMark's markets was driven by increased housing starts, significant repair and remodeling business, and continued demand for pulp-related products.

U.S. South:

Timber sales revenue increased $1.8 million , or 13%, year-over-year, resulting from exceptionally strong pricing, partly offset by 10% lower harvest volumes. Harvest volumes reflected consistent productivity on a per-acre basis.

, or 13%, year-over-year, resulting from exceptionally strong pricing, partly offset by 10% lower harvest volumes. Harvest volumes reflected consistent productivity on a per-acre basis. Pulpwood and sawtimber sales prices were 71% and 19%, respectively, higher than TimberMart-South South-wide averages, and 25% and 13% above CatchMark's realized prices for the prior year quarter.

Pacific Northwest:

Timber sales revenue year-over-year increased by $2.1 million , a 131% increase, due to a 75% increase in harvest volume and a 26% increase in delivered sawtimber pricing.

, a 131% increase, due to a 75% increase in harvest volume and a 26% increase in delivered sawtimber pricing. Increased regional harvest volumes by capitalizing on particularly favorable market conditions for lumber demand that have carried over from late 2020 as the economy accelerated emerging from the pandemic-related downturn.

Todd Reitz, Chief Resources Officer, said: "Despite wet weather in the U.S. South, we maintained consistent delivered and stumpage sales in the region as well as increased delivered volume in the Pacific Northwest, taking advantage of strong sawmill order files in our superior markets. Although the housing surge has slowed slightly, mill inventories remain thin and both sawtimber and pulp markets are buoyed by strong demand, which continues to position us well for the near-term."

Real Estate



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Timberland Sales Revenue $ 7.6



$ 1.7



$ 6.0



356 % Real Estate EBITDA $ 7.3



$ 1.6



$ 5.8



372 %

Timberland Sales:

The company sold 4,300 acres during the quarter, 3,200 acres more than in second quarter 2020, and at an 11% higher average price per acre — $1,743 versus $1,564 in second quarter 2020.

versus in second quarter 2020. The per-acre sales price increased despite lower average merchantable timber stocking levels and generated an improved margin — 26% in second quarter 2021 versus 13% in second quarter 2020.

Acres sold in the current period had lower average merchantable timber stocking than our portfolio average.

Through the second quarter, CatchMark has completed nearly 80% of its full-year 2021 timberland sales target and remains on course to meet guidance.

Acquisitions and Large Dispositions: CatchMark made no acquisitions during the quarter, but completed a large disposition under its capital recycling program — the sale of 5,000 acres in Georgia (Oglethorpe) for $7.5 million. The transaction resulted in recognizing an $0.8 million gain and $7.3 million of net proceeds was used to pay down its outstanding debt balance on the Multi-Draw Term Facility. In addition, CatchMark entered into a definitive agreement on June 21, 2021 to sell 18,100 acres of Oregon timberlands — known as the Bandon property — for $100 million, or $5,536 per acre. CatchMark purchased the Bandon property in August 2018 for $88.8 million, or $4,916 per acre, and expects to recognize a gain on the sale in excess of $20 million in the third quarter of 2021. CatchMark will use most of the net proceeds from the Bandon disposition to pay down its outstanding debt.

Investment Management



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Asset Management Fee Revenue $ 3.2



$ 2.9



$ 0.4



12 % Investment Management EBITDA $ 3.3



$ 2.8



$ 0.5



16 %

The 12% increase in asset management fee revenue year-over-year to $3.2 million resulted from the amended asset management agreement with the Triple T joint venture, which was completed during the second quarter of 2020.

resulted from the amended asset management agreement with the Triple T joint venture, which was completed during the second quarter of 2020. CatchMark received $0.4 million of distributions from the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture during the second quarter, including $0.1 million of incentive-based promotes for exceeding investment hurdles. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company received an additional $0.7 million distribution from Dawsonville Bluffs, including incentive-based promotes.

of distributions from the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture during the second quarter, including of incentive-based promotes for exceeding investment hurdles. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company received an additional distribution from Dawsonville Bluffs, including incentive-based promotes. On July 30, 2021 , the Triple T joint venture entered into a definitive agreement to sell 301,000 acres of its 1.1 million acres of prime East Texas timberlands for $498 million , exclusive of transaction costs. The negotiated per-acre sales price of $1,656 compares to Triple T's $1,264 per-acre acquisition price in July 2018 . Sale proceeds will be used to reduce Triple T's leverage and to pay down a portion of the preferred partnership interests in the joint venture. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

CAPITAL POSITION AND SHARE REPURCHASES

CatchMark maintained its strong capital position with more than $180 million of liquidity from a combination of credit facilities and cash on hand, as of June 30, 2021.

Following the Oglethorpe large disposition and the use of $7.3 million in net proceeds to paydown its outstanding balance on the Multi-Draw Term Facility, CatchMark had a cash balance of $22.3 million and $158.2 million of borrowing capacity remaining under its credit facilities, consisting of $123.2 million under the Multi-Draw Term Facility and $35.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, as of June 30, 2021 .

in net proceeds to paydown its outstanding balance on the Multi-Draw Term Facility, CatchMark had a cash balance of and of borrowing capacity remaining under its credit facilities, consisting of under the Multi-Draw Term Facility and under the Revolving Credit Facility, as of . On August 4, 2021 , CatchMark amended its existing credit agreement to establish a $68.6 million revolver feature on Term Loan A-3 and extend the maturity date of the existing Revolving Credit Facility from 2022 to 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Ursula Godoy-Arbelaez, said: "Under the amended credit agreement, CatchMark can use proceeds from the pending Bandon disposition to further deleverage the company while improving future available debt capacity. We have increased the weighted-average life of our debt while maintaining current competitive pricing. The amendment improves liquidity, flexibility and balance sheet strength, all while maximizing debt capacity for future growth."

Covered Dividend

During the second quarter, CatchMark paid $6.6 million of distributions to stockholders, fully covered by net cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss these results. Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-902-4276 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast is available at www.catchmark.com or here. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website immediately after the call.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of June 30, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, that we believe consumption levels and availability of logs in our superior markets can continue to deliver pricing premiums, helped by heightened production in the U.S. South from new sawmills coming on-line over the next 18 months to meet increased demand for lumber products in U.S. housing markets; that the pending disposition in the third quarter of our Pacific Northwest Bandon timberlands will further strengthen our capital position and enable future growth; that we are on track to meet full-year guidance; that both sawtimber and pulp markets are buoyed by strong demand, which continues to position us well for the near-term; and that the sale of property by Triple T is expected to close during the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that (i) the conditions to closing the Bandon disposition may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all and our gain on the transaction may less than we currently anticipate; (ii) the conditions to closing the Triple T land sale transaction may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all and Triple T's proceeds from the transaction could be less than we anticipate; (iii) we may not generate the harvest volumes from our timberlands that we currently anticipate; (iv) the demand for our timber may not increase at the rate we currently anticipate or could decline due to changes in general economic and business conditions in the geographic regions where our timberlands are located, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken as a response thereto; (v) a downturn in the real estate market, including decreases in demand and valuations, may adversely impact our ability to generate income and cash flow from sales of higher-and-better use properties; (iv) timber prices may not increase at the rate we currently anticipate or could decline, which would negatively impact our revenues; (vii) the supply of timberlands available for acquisition that meet our investment criteria may be less than we currently anticipate; (viii) we may be unsuccessful in winning bids for timberland that are sold through an auction process; (ix) we may not be able to make large dispositions of timberland in capital recycling transactions at prices that are attractive to us or at all; (x) we may not be able to access external sources of capital at attractive rates or at all; (xi) potential increases in interest rates could have a negative impact on our business; (xii) our share repurchase program may not be successful in improving stockholder value over the long-term; (xiii) our joint venture strategy may not enable us to access non-dilutive capital and enhance our ability to make acquisitions; (xiv) we may not be successful in effectively managing the Triple T joint venture and the anticipated benefits of the joint venture may not be realized, including that our asset management fee could be deferred or decreased and our investment in the joint venture may lose some or all of its value; and (xv) the factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Timber sales $ 20,111



$ 16,173



$ 40,260



$ 34,339

Timberland sales 7,632



1,673



10,989



6,452

Asset management fees 3,211



2,857



6,329



5,832

Other revenues 986



1,054



2,048



2,106



31,940



21,757



59,626



48,729

Expenses













Contract logging and hauling costs 8,825



6,978



17,556



14,255

Depletion 6,657



6,707



14,382



13,648

Cost of timberland sales 5,641



1,463



7,796



4,885

Forestry management expenses 1,707



1,671



3,594



3,505

General and administrative expenses 3,094



3,024



6,694



10,291

Land rent expense 20



96



133



220

Other operating expenses 1,714



1,585



3,427



3,221



27,658



21,524



53,582



50,025

















Other income (expense):













Interest income —



4



1



50

Interest expense (3,337)



(4,070)



(6,265)



(8,027)

Gain on large dispositions 759



(5)



759



1,274



(2,578)



(4,071)



(5,505)



(6,703)

















Income (loss) before unconsolidated joint ventures and

income taxes 1,704



(3,838)



539



(7,999)

















Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures:













Triple T —



(2,311)



—



(2,311)

Dawsonville Bluffs 49



(34)



663



(122)



49



(2,345)



663



(2,433)

















Net income (loss) 1,753



(6,183)



1,202



(10,432)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4



—



3



—

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,749



$ (6,183)



$ 1,199



$ (10,432)

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 48,421



48,744



48,398



48,866

Income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.04



$ (0.13)



$ 0.02



$ (0.21)

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

48,562





48,744





48,513





48,866

Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.04



$ (0.13)



$ 0.02



$ (0.21)



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,291



$ 11,924

Accounts receivable 7,615



8,333

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,349



5,878

Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,680



2,831

Deferred financing costs 125



167

Timber assets:





Timber and timberlands, net 475,354



576,680

Intangible lease assets 3



5

Assets held for sale 75,940



—

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,907



1,510

Total assets $ 592,264



$ 607,328









Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,595



$ 4,808

Operating lease liability 2,849



2,988

Other liabilities 23,149



32,130

Notes payable and lines of credit, net of deferred financing costs 430,659



437,490

Total liabilities 462,252



477,416









Commitments and Contingencies —



—









Stockholders' Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 48,906

and 48,765 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 489



488

Additional paid-in capital 729,155



728,662

Accumulated deficit and distributions (584,368)



(572,493)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,731)



(27,893)

Total stockholders' equity 128,545



128,764

Noncontrolling Interest 1,467



1,148

Total equity 130,012



129,912

Total liabilities and equity $ 592,264



$ 607,328



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net income (loss) $ 1,753



$ (6,183)



$ 1,202



$ (10,432)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depletion 6,657



6,707



14,382



13,648

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other 5,701



1,721



7,667



4,997

Stock-based compensation expense 767



705



1,386



2,577

Noncash interest expense 586



1,064



1,171



1,771

Noncash lease expense 6



10



11



20

Other amortization 44



42



87



83

Gain (loss) on large dispositions (759)



5



(759)



(1,274)

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (49)



2,345



(663)



2,433

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant

financing element 1,438



1,152



2,845



1,492

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (747)



(1,146)



(258)



473

Prepaid expenses and other assets 282



50



497



409

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 220



80



878



2,656

Other liabilities 2,561



2,219



1,606



1,177

Net cash provided by operating activities 18,460



8,771



30,052



20,030

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (1,003)



(1,054)



(3,320)



(3,766)

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures —



(5,000)



—



(5,000)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 266



—



266



400

Net proceeds from large dispositions 7,340



—



7,340



20,863

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,603



(6,054)



4,286



12,497

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Repayments of notes payable (7,295)



—



(7,295)



(20,850)

Proceeds from notes payable —



5,000



—



5,000

Financing costs paid (3)



(974)



(7)



(1,004)

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant

financing element (1,438)



(1,152)



(2,845)



(1,492)

Dividends/distributions paid (6,563)



(6,541)



(13,128)



(13,189)

Repurchases of common shares (80)



(78)



(158)



(2,130)

Repurchase of common shares for minimum tax withholding (49)



(34)



(538)



(999)

Net cash used in financing activities (15,428)



(3,779)



(23,971)



(34,664)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,635



(1,062)



10,367



(2,137)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,656



10,412



11,924



11,487

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,291



$ 9,350



$ 22,291



$ 9,350



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED DATA (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

Q1

Q2

YTD

Q1

Q2

YTD Consolidated

























































Timber Sales Volume (tons, '000)





















Pulpwood 273



300



573



324



354



679

Sawtimber (1) 252



228



480



271



214



484

Total 525



528



1,053



595



568



1,163

























Harvest Mix





















Pulpwood 52 %

57 %

54 %

54 %

62 %

58 % Sawtimber (1) 48 %

43 %

46 %

46 %

38 %

42 %























Period-end Acres ('000)





















Fee 385



375



375



393



392



392

Lease 15



15



15



22



22



22

Wholly-owned total 400



390



390



415



414



414

Joint venture interest (5) 1,081



1,080



1,080



1,092



1,092



1,092

Total 1,481



1,470



1,470



1,507



1,506



1,506



























U.S. South







































Timber Sales Volume (tons, '000)





















Pulpwood 271



297



568



320



352



672

Sawtimber (1) 205



194



399



250



195



445

Total 476



491



967



570



547



1,117

























Harvest Mix





















Pulpwood 57 %

61 %

59 %

56 %

64 %

60 % Sawtimber (1) 43 %

39 %

41 %

44 %

36 %

40 % Delivered % as of total volume 74 %

77 %

76 %

63 %

61 %

62 % Stumpage % as of total volume 26 %

23 %

24 %

37 %

39 %

38 %























Net Timber Sales Price ($ per ton) (2)





















Pulpwood $ 14



$ 15



$ 15



$ 13



$ 12



$ 13

Sawtimber (1) $ 25



$ 26



$ 25



$ 23



$ 23



$ 23

























Timberland Sales





















Gross sales ('000) $ 3,357



$ 7,632



$ 10,989



$ 4,779



$ 1,673



$ 6,452

Acres sold 1,800



4,300



6,100



3,000



1,100



4,100

% of fee acres 0.5 %

1.2 %

1.6 %

0.7 %

0.3 %

1.0 % Price per acre (3) $ 1,923



$ 1,743



$ 1,794



$ 1,627



$ 1,564



$ 1,611

























Large Dispositions (4)





















Gross sales ('000) $ —



$ 7,536



$ 7,536



$ 21,250



$ —



$ 21,250

Acres sold —



5,000



5,000



14,400



—



14,400

Price per acre (7) $ —



$ 1,522



$ 1,522



$ 1,474



$ —



$ 1,474

Gain ('000) $ —



$ 759



$ 759



$ 1,274



$ —



$ 1,274

























Pacific Northwest







































Timber Sales Volume (tons,'000)





















Pulpwood 2



3



5



4



3



7

Sawtimber (1) 47



34



81



21



18



39

Total 49



37



86



25



21



46

























Harvest Mix





















Pulpwood 4 %

8 %

6 %

18 %

13 %

15 % Sawtimber 96 %

92 %

94 %

82 %

87 %

85 % Delivered % as of total volume 100 %

100 %

100 %

84 %

100 %

91 % Stumpage % as of total volume — %

— %

— %

16 %

— %

9 %























Delivered Timber Sales Price ($ per ton) (2) (6)





















Pulpwood $ 30



$ 30



$ 30



$ 31



$ 29



$ 30

Sawtimber $ 104



$ 106



$ 105



$ 91



$ 84



$ 87







































































(1) Includes chip-n-saw and sawtimber. (2) Prices per ton are rounded to the nearest dollar. (3) Excludes value of timber reservations. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we retained 49,000 tons and 25,000 tons of merchantable inventory, with a sawtimber mix of 32% and 62%, respectively, for 2021 and 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we retained 59,000 tons and 115,000 tons of merchantable inventory, with a sawtimber mix of 36% and 52%, respectively. (4) Large dispositions are sales of blocks of timberland properties in one or several transactions with the objective to generate proceeds to fund capital allocation priorities. Large dispositions may or may not have a higher or better use than timber production or result in a price premium above the land's timber production value. Such dispositions are infrequent in nature, are not part of core operations, and would cause material variances in comparative results if not reported separately. (5) Represents properties owned by Triple T joint venture in which CatchMark owns a common partnership interest and has contributed 22.0% of total equity contributions; and Dawsonville Bluffs, LLC, a joint venture in which CatchMark owns a 50% membership interest. CatchMark serves as the manager for both of these joint ventures. (6) Delivered timber sales price includes contract logging and hauling costs. (7) Excludes value of timber reservations, which retained 56,300 tons of merchantable inventory, with a sawtimber mix of 55% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,753



$ (6,183)



$ 1,202



$ (10,432)

Add:













Depletion 6,657



6,707



14,382



13,648

Interest expense (2) 2,752



3,006



5,094



6,256

Amortization (2) 636



1,116



1,269



1,874

Depletion, amortization, basis of timberland, mitigation

credits sold included in loss from unconsolidated joint

venture (3) 15



—



103



—

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other (4) 5,701



1,721



7,667



4,997

Stock-based compensation expense 767



705



1,386



2,577

Gain on large dispositions (5) (759)



5



(759)



(1,274)

HLBV loss from unconsolidated joint venture (6) —



2,311



—



2,311

Post-employment benefits (7) 7



11



23



2,297

Other (8) 48



36



147



70

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 17,577



$ 9,435



$ 30,514



$ 22,324







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance. EBITDA is defined by the SEC as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; however, we have excluded certain other expenses which we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our timberland portfolio, and we refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA. As such, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Due to the significant amount of timber assets subject to depletion, significant income (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures based on hypothetical liquidation book value, or HLBV, and the significant amount of financing subject to interest and amortization expense, management considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure of our financial performance. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation above, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our ongoing results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for net income, cash flow from operations, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. (2) For the purpose of the above reconciliation, amortization includes amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of operating lease assets and liabilities, amortization of intangible lease assets, and amortization of mainline road costs, which are included in either interest expense, land rent expense, or other operating expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. (3) Reflects our share of depletion, amortization, and basis of timberland and mitigation credits sold of the unconsolidated Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture. (4) Includes non-cash basis of timber and timberland assets written-off related to timberland sold, terminations of timberland leases and casualty losses. (5) Large dispositions are sales of blocks of timberland properties in one or several transactions with the objective to generate proceeds to fund capital allocation priorities. Large dispositions may or may not have a higher or better use than timber production or result in a price premium above the land's timber production value. Such dispositions are infrequent in nature, are not part of core operations, and would cause material variances in comparative results if not reported separately. (6) Reflects HLBV losses from the Triple T joint venture, which is determined based on a hypothetical liquidation of the underlying joint venture at book value as of the reporting date. (7) Reflects one-time, non-recurring post-employment benefits associated with the retirement of our former CEO, including severance pay, payroll taxes, professional fees, and accrued dividend equivalents paid in installments over agreed-upon periods of time. (8) Includes certain cash expenses paid, or reimbursement received, that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations of our timberland portfolio on an on-going basis, including costs required to be expensed by GAAP related to acquisitions, transactions, joint ventures or new business initiatives.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Timber sales $ 20,111



$ 16,173



$ 40,260



$ 34,339

Other revenue 986



1,054



2,048



2,106

(-) Contract logging and hauling costs (8,825)



(6,978)



(17,556)



(14,255)

(-) Forestry management expenses (1,707)



(1,671)



(3,594)



(3,505)

(-) Land rent expense (20)



(96)



(133)



(220)

(-) Other operating expenses (1,714)



(1,585)



(3,427)



(3,221)

(+) Stock-based compensation 143



82



250



197

(+/-) Other 393



409



446



554

Harvest EBITDA 9,367



7,388



18,294



15,995

















Timberland sales 7,632



1,673



10,989



6,452

(-) Cost of timberland sales (5,641)



(1,463)



(7,796)



(4,885)

(+) Basis of timberland sold 5,342



1,342



7,284



4,503

Real Estate EBITDA 7,333



1,552



10,477



6,070

















Asset management fees 3,211



2,857



6,329



5,832

Unconsolidated Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture EBITDA 64



(34)



766



(122)

Investment Management EBITDA 3,275



2,823



7,095



5,710

















Total Operating EBITDA 19,975



11,763



35,866



27,775

















(-) General and administrative expenses (3,094)



(3,024)



(6,694)



(10,291)

(+) Stock-based compensation 624



623



1,136



2,380

(+) Interest income —



4



1



50

(+) Post-employment benefits 7



11



23



2,297

(+/-) Other 65



58



182



113

Corporate EBITDA (2,398)



(2,328)



(5,352)



(5,451)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,577



$ 9,435



$ 30,514



$ 22,324



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 18,460



$ 8,771



$ 30,052



$ 20,030

Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (1,003)



(1,054)



(3,320)



(3,766)

Working capital change (2,316)



(1,203)



(2,723)



(4,715)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 266



—



266



400

Post-employment benefits 7



11



23



2,297

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing

element (1,438)



(1,152)



(2,845)



(1,492)

Other 48



36



147



70

Cash Available for Distribution (1) $ 14,024



$ 5,409



$ 21,600



$ 12,824

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,577



$ 9,435



$ 30,514



$ 22,324

Interest paid (2,752)



(3,006)



(5,094)



(6,256)

Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (1,003)



(1,054)



(3,320)



(3,766)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 266



—



266



400

Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated joint ventures (64)



34



(766)



122

Cash Available for Distributions (1) $ 14,024



$ 5,409



$ 21,600



$ 12,824

















Dividends / distributions paid $ 6,563



$ 6,541



$ 13,128



$ 13,189

















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic, end of period 48,421



48,744



48,398



48,866

















Dividends per Share $ 0.135



$ 0.135



$ 0.270



$ 0.270







(1) Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is calculated as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions), working capital changes, cash distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures and certain cash expenditures that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations of our timberland portfolio on an on-going basis, including costs required to be expensed by GAAP related to acquisitions, transactions, joint ventures or new business activities.

