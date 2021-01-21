CatchMark Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividend Distributions

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today the tax treatment of dividend distributions made in 2020 on the company's common stock.  In 2020, CatchMark paid a total of $0.54 per share in cash dividends.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company's 2020 dividends.

2020 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution
Per Share

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share

Non-dividend Distribution
Per Share
(Return of Capital)

02/28/2020

03/16/2020

$0.135

$0.00

$0.135

05/29/2020

06/15/2020

$0.135

$0.00

$0.135

08/31/2020

09/15/2020

$0.135

$0.00

$0.135

11/30/2020

12/15/2020

$0.135

$0.00

$0.135

Total

$0.54

$0.00

$0.54


100%

0.00%

100%

This information is being provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to the company's dividend distributions. Stockholders should review their Forms 1099-DIV as well as other 2020 tax statements that they received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided above. Stockholders are also encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of CatchMark dividends.

About CatchMark
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of September 30, 2020

