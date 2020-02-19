CatchMark CEO and President Brian M. Davis to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.

Feb 19, 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates' 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:50 pm ET.
  • Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:50 am ET.

The presentation and webcasts will be available via the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com.

About CatchMark
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of December 31, 2019

