CatchMark CEO to Present at REITweek in New York

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Jerry Barag, chief executive officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:45am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com. An archived version will be available shortly following the webcast.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of March 31, 2019

SOURCE CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.

