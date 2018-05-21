CatchMark President/CEO to Present at Upcoming Conferences

ATLANTA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Jerry Barag, president and chief executive officer, will be providing a company overview at the Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Santa Monica, CA on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 9:00 am PDT.
On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Mr. Barag will present at REITWeek: 2018 Investor Conference in New York, NY at 8:45 am EDT.
Webcasts of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of CatchMark's website at www.catchmark.com. An archived version will be available shortly following the webcast.
About CatchMark
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.
*As of March 31, 2018.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catchmark-presidentceo-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-300652028.html
SOURCE CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.
