CatchMark Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend

ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) today reported first quarter 2021 results. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.135 per share for its common stockholders of record as of May 28, 2021, payable on June 15, 2021.

Brian M. Davis, CatchMark's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Low interest rates, strong housing market demand and increased home remodeling together with the significant ramp up in mill production after 2020 pandemic-related slowdowns, resulted in higher timber prices during the quarter. CatchMark's prime timberlands in superior mill markets continued to outperform, capturing pricing for pulpwood and sawtimber in the U.S. South significantly above TimberMart-South averages as well as a significant sawtimber price increase in the Pacific Northwest. Investment management results improved due to contributions from Dawsonville Bluffs and last year's renegotiated Triple T asset management agreement. Per-acre timberland sales pricing increased significantly, and we are on track to complete a substantial number of sales in the second quarter. As planned, harvest volumes during the quarter were lower year-over-year. Harvest volumes remain on track to meet full-year guidance, as we maintain consistent annual productivity on a per-acre basis with the potential to sustain current strong timber prices."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The following table summarizes the current quarter and comparable prior year period results:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(in millions except for tons and acres) Three Months Ended March 31,

Change 2021

2020

Dollars, Tons or Acres

% Results of Operations













Revenues $ 27.7



$ 27.0



$ 0.7



3 % Net Loss $ (0.6)



$ (4.2)



$ 3.6



86 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.9



$ 12.9



$ —



— %















Harvest Volume (tons) 524,762



594,895



(70,133)



(12) % Acres Sold 1,800



3,000



(1,200)



(40) %

Business Segments Overview

Harvest Operations



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Timber Sales Revenue $ 20.1



$ 18.2



$ 1.9



11 % Harvest EBITDA $ 8.9



$ 8.6



$ 0.3



4 %

CatchMark continued to benefit from its prime timberland portfolio in strong micro-markets across the U.S. South and Pacific Northwest.

The company realized timber sales prices at significant premiums to market averages, which escalated during the quarter due to strong demand for timber products generated by accelerated housing starts, lack of finished lumber in the supply chain, and reduced mill inventories.

Total timber sales revenue increased year-over-year, driven by a $3.0 million increase in the Pacific Northwest offset by a $1.1 million decrease in the U.S. South, the result of a 17% reduction in regional harvest volume, as planned due to recent timberland sales and capital recycling dispositions.

U.S. South:

CatchMark realized stumpage prices for pulpwood and sawtimber 8% and 9% higher, respectively, compared to first quarter 2020, outpacing 3% and 4% increases in South-wide average prices tracked by TimberMart-South.

Pulpwood and sawtimber stumpage prices registered significant 57% and 27% premiums over TimberMart-South South-wide averages.

Pacific Northwest:

Timber sales revenue increased to $4.9 million , a 161% increase from first quarter 2020 results.

, a 161% increase from first quarter 2020 results. Harvest volume increased 96% from capitalizing on favorable market conditions and the company's delivered wood sales model. Sawtimber mix and delivered sales as a percentage of volume increased 14% and 16%, respectively, year over year, and delivered sawtimber price increased 15% due to strong demand fundamentals.

Todd Reitz, Chief Resources Officer, said: "As strong fourth quarter 2020 housing fundamentals carried over into the first quarter, CatchMark continues to benefit from prime timberlands holdings in leading mill markets as well as our delivered wood model supplemented by opportunistic stumpage sales. Robust housing demand continued to drive strong sawmill production and new mill consumption helped generate increased delivered rates within our superior micro-markets, which in part resulted in a 9% increase in Harvest EBTDA per acre year-over-year."

Real Estate



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Timberland Sales Revenue $ 3.4



$ 4.8



$ (1.4)



(30) % Real Estate EBITDA $ 3.1



$ 4.5



$ (1.4)



(30) %

Timberland Sales:

CatchMark sold 1,200 fewer acres during first quarter 2021 — 1,800 acres versus 3,000 in the prior year quarter, but at an 18% higher average price per acre — $1,923 in first quarter 2021 versus $1,627 in first quarter 2020.

in first quarter 2021 versus in first quarter 2020. The improved per-acre sales price resulted in part from higher average merchantable timber stocking levels and generated an improved margin — 36% in first quarter 2021 versus 28% in first quarter 2020.

The acres sold during the quarter had a substantially lower average merchantable timber stocking than the company portfolio average — 21 tons per acre versus 41 tons per acre.

Acquisitions and Large Dispositions: No acquisitions or large dispositions occurred during the first quarter.

Investment Management



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change (in millions) 2021

2020

$

% Asset Management Fee Revenue $ 3.1



$ 3.0



$ 0.1



5 % Investment Management EBITDA $ 3.8



$ 2.9



$ 0.9



32 %

CatchMark recognized $0.6 million of income and $0.7 million of Investment Management EBITDA from the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture, which capitalized on strong market demand for mitigation credits.

of income and of Investment Management EBITDA from the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture, which capitalized on strong market demand for mitigation credits. Asset management fees increased as a result of last year's amendment to the Triple T joint venture's asset management agreement, following the successful renegotiation of its wood supply agreement with Georgia Pacific .

. CatchMark continues to pursue recapitalization opportunities for Triple T in the wake of the renegotiated Georgia-Pacific wood supply agreement and enhanced silviculture practices that have increased stocking per acre on these prime timberlands since acquisition.

CAPITAL POSITION AND SHARE REPURCHASES

Ample Liquidity:

CatchMark continued to maintain ample liquidity for growth initiatives and other capital allocation priorities, including direct acquisitions and joint venture investments.

As of March 31, 2021 , the company had $150.9 million of borrowing capacity available under its credit facilities, consisting of $115.9 million under the Multi-Draw Term Facility and $35.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility.

, the company had of borrowing capacity available under its credit facilities, consisting of under the Multi-Draw Term Facility and under the Revolving Credit Facility. The company's active debt and interest rate management strategy continues to provide attractive borrowing costs, staggered long-term maturities and a favorable mix of fixed-to-floating rate debt.

Covered Quarterly Dividend: Stockholders received a total of $6.6 million in dividend distributions, which were fully covered by net cash provided by operating activities.

Share Repurchases: CatchMark did not repurchase any shares of common stock under its share repurchase program during the quarter and had $13.7 million remaining in the program for future repurchases as of March 31, 2021.

Ursula Godoy-Arbelaez, CatchMark's Chief Financial Officer, said: "In maintaining CatchMark's strong capital position, we continue to evaluate capital recycling opportunities to generate proceeds for funding desirable timberland investments, paying down outstanding debt, repurchasing shares of our common stock, and other capital allocation priorities."

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of March 31, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, that we expect harvest volumes to remain on track to meet full-year guidance, as we maintain consistent annual productivity on a per-acre basis with the potential to sustain current strong timber prices. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that (i) we may not generate the harvest volumes from our timberlands that we currently anticipate; (ii) the demand for our timber may not increase at the rate we currently anticipate or could decline due to changes in general economic and business conditions in the geographic regions where our timberlands are located, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken as a response thereto; (iii) a downturn in the real estate market, including decreases in demand and valuations, may adversely impact our ability to generate income and cash flow from sales of higher-and-better use properties; (iv) timber prices may not increase at the rate we currently anticipate or could decline, which would negatively impact our revenues; (v) the supply of timberlands available for acquisition that meet our investment criteria may be less than we currently anticipate; (vi) we may be unsuccessful in winning bids for timberland that are sold through an auction process; (vii) we may not be able to make large dispositions of timberland in capital recycling transactions at prices that are attractive to us or at all; (viii) we may not be able to access external sources of capital at attractive rates or at all; (ix) potential increases in interest rates could have a negative impact on our business; (x) our share repurchase program may not be successful in improving stockholder value over the long-term; (xi) our joint venture strategy may not enable us to access non-dilutive capital and enhance our ability to make acquisitions; (xii) we may not be successful in effectively managing the Triple T joint venture and the anticipated benefits of the joint venture may not be realized, including that our asset management fee could be deferred or decreased, we may not earn an incentive-based promote and our investment in the joint venture may lose value; and (xiii) the factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues:





Timber sales $ 20,149



$ 18,166

Timberland sales 3,357



4,779

Asset management fees 3,118



2,975

Other revenues 1,062



1,052



27,686



26,972

Expenses





Contract logging and hauling costs 8,731



7,277

Depletion 7,725



6,941

Cost of timberland sales 2,155



3,422

Forestry management expenses 1,887



1,834

General and administrative expenses 3,600



7,267

Land rent expense 113



124

Other operating expenses 1,713



1,636



25,924



28,501









Other income (expense):





Interest income 1



46

Interest expense (2,928)



(3,957)

Gain on large dispositions —



1,279



(2,927)



(2,632)









Loss before unconsolidated joint ventures and income taxes (1,165)



(4,161)









Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures:





Triple T —



—

Dawsonville Bluffs 614



(88)



614



(88)









Net loss (551)



(4,249)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)



—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (550)



$ (4,249)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 48,796



48,989









Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01)



$ (0.09)



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,656



$ 11,924

Accounts receivable 6,867



8,333

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,646



5,878

Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,755



2,831

Deferred financing costs 147



167

Timber assets:





Timber and timberlands, net 569,258



576,680

Intangible lease assets 4



5

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,124



1,510

Total assets $ 600,457



$ 607,328









Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,387



$ 4,808

Operating lease liability 2,919



2,988

Other liabilities 15,787



32,130

Notes payable and lines of credit, net of deferred financing costs 437,754



437,490

Total liabilities 461,847



477,416









Commitments and Contingencies —



—









Stockholders' Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 48,904 and 48,765 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 489



488

Additional paid-in capital 728,616



728,662

Accumulated deficit and distributions (579,580)



(572,493)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,238)



(27,893)

Total stockholders' equity 137,287



128,764

Noncontrolling Interest 1,323



1,148

Total equity 138,610



129,912

Total liabilities and equity $ 600,457



$ 607,328



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (551)



$ (4,249)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depletion 7,725



6,941

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other 1,966



3,276

Stock-based compensation expense 619



1,872

Noncash interest expense 585



707

Noncash lease expense 5



10

Other amortization 43



41

Gain on large dispositions —



(1,279)

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (614)



88

Operating distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures —



—

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing element 1,407



340

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 489



1,619

Prepaid expenses and other assets 215



359

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 658



2,576

Other liabilities (955)



(1,042)

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,592



11,259









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (2,317)



(2,712)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures —



400

Net proceeds from large dispositions —



20,863

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,317)



18,551









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of notes payable —



(20,850)

Financing costs paid (4)



(30)

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing element (1,407)



(340)

Dividends/distributions paid (6,565)



(6,648)

Repurchases of common shares (78)



(2,052)

Repurchase of common shares for minimum tax withholding (489)



(965)

Net cash used in financing activities (8,543)



(30,885)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 732



(1,075)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,924



11,487

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,656



$ 10,412



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED DATA (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

Q1

Q1 Consolidated





Timber Sales Volume (tons, '000)













Pulpwood 273



324

Sawtimber (1) 252



271

Total 525



595









Harvest Mix





Pulpwood 52 %

54 % Sawtimber (1) 48 %

46 %







Period-end Acres ('000)













Fee 385



393

Lease 15



22

Wholly-owned total 400



415

Joint venture interest (5) 1,081



1,092

Total 1,481



1,507









U.S. South





Timber Sales Volume (tons, '000)













Pulpwood 271



320

Sawtimber (1) 205



250

Total 476



570









Harvest Mix





Pulpwood 57 %

56 % Sawtimber (1) 43 %

44 % Delivered % as of total volume 74 %

63 % Stumpage % as of total volume 26 %

37 %







Net Timber Sales Price ($ per ton) (2)













Pulpwood $ 14



$ 13

Sawtimber (1) $ 25



$ 23









Timberland Sales





Gross sales ('000) $ 3,357



$ 4,779

Acres sold 1,800



3,000

% of fee acres 0.5 %

0.7 % Price per acre (3) $ 1,923



$ 1,627









Large Dispositions (4)





Gross sales ('000) $ —



$ 21,250

Acres sold —



14,400

Price per acre (7) $ —



$ 1,474

Gain ('000) $ —



$ 1,279









Pacific Northwest





Timber Sales Volume (tons,'000)













Pulpwood 2



4

Sawtimber (1) 47



21

Total 49



25









Harvest Mix





Pulpwood 4 %

18 % Sawtimber 96 %

82 % Delivered % as of total volume 100 %

84 % Stumpage % as of total volume — %

16 %







Delivered Timber Sales Price ($ per ton) (2) (6)













Pulpwood $ 30



$ 31

Sawtimber $ 104



$ 91







(1) Includes chip-n-saw and sawtimber.



(2) Prices per ton are rounded to the nearest dollar.



(3) Excludes value of timber reservations. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we retained 9,800 tons and 90,400 tons of merchantable inventory, with a sawtimber mix of 56% and 49%, respectively, for 2021 and 2020.



(4) Large dispositions are sales of blocks of timberland properties in one or several transactions with the objective to generate proceeds to fund capital allocation priorities. Large dispositions may or may not have a higher or better use than timber production or result in a price premium above the land's timber production value. Such dispositions are infrequent in nature, are not part of core operations, and would cause material variances in comparative results if not reported separately.



(5) Represents properties owned by Triple T joint venture in which CatchMark owns a common partnership interest and has contributed 22.0% of total equity contributions; and Dawsonville Bluffs, LLC, a joint venture in which CatchMark owns a 50% membership interest. CatchMark serves as the manager for both of these joint ventures.



(6) Delivered timber sales price includes contract logging and hauling costs.



(7) Excludes value of timber reservations, which retained 56,300 tons of merchantable inventory, with a sawtimber mix of 55% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Net loss $ (551)



$ (4,249)

Add:





Depletion 7,725



6,941

Interest expense (2) 2,342



3,250

Amortization (2) 633



758

Depletion, amortization, basis of timberland, mitigation credits sold included in loss from unconsolidated joint venture (3) 88



—

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other (4) 1,966



3,276

Stock-based compensation expense 619



1,872

Gain on large dispositions (5) —



(1,279)

Post-employment benefits (6) 16



2,286

Other (7) 99



34

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 12,937



$ 12,889







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance. EBITDA is defined by the SEC as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; however, we have excluded certain other expenses which we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our timberland portfolio, and we refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA. As such, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Due to the significant amount of timber assets subject to depletion, significant income (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures based on hypothetical liquidation book value, or HLBV, and the significant amount of financing subject to interest and amortization expense, management considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure of our financial performance. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation above, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our ongoing results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for net income, cash flow from operations, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.



(2) For the purpose of the above reconciliation, amortization includes amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of operating lease assets and liabilities, amortization of intangible lease assets, and amortization of mainline road costs, which are included in either interest expense, land rent expense, or other operating expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Includes non-cash basis of timber and timberland assets written-off related to timberland sold, terminations of timberland leases and casualty losses.



(3) Reflects our share of depletion, amortization, and basis of timberland and mitigation credits sold of the unconsolidated Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture.



(4) Includes non-cash basis of timber and timberland assets written-off related to timberland sold, terminations of timberland leases and casualty losses.



(5) Large dispositions are sales of blocks of timberland properties in one or several transactions with the objective to generate proceeds to fund capital allocation priorities. Large dispositions may or may not have a higher or better use than timber production or result in a price premium above the land's timber production value. Such dispositions are infrequent in nature, are not part of core operations, and would cause material variances in comparative results if not reported separately.



(6) Reflects one-time, non-recurring post-employment benefits associated with the retirement of our former CEO, including severance pay, payroll taxes, professional fees, and accrued dividend equivalents.



(7) Includes certain cash expenses paid, or reimbursement received, that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations of our timberland portfolio on an on-going basis, including costs required to be expensed by GAAP related to acquisitions, transactions, joint ventures or new business initiatives.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Timber sales $ 20,149



$ 18,166

Other revenue 1,062



1,052

(-) Contract logging and hauling costs (8,731)



(7,277)

(-) Forestry management expenses (1,887)



(1,834)

(-) Land rent expense (113)



(124)

(-) Other operating expenses (1,713)



(1,636)

(+) Stock-based compensation 107



115

(+/-) Other 53



145

Harvest EBITDA 8,927



8,607









Timberland sales 3,357



4,779

(-) Cost of timberland sales (2,155)



(3,422)

(+) Basis of timberland sold 1,942



3,161

Real Estate EBITDA 3,144



4,518









Asset management fees 3,118



2,975

Unconsolidated Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture EBITDA 702



(88)

Investment Management EBITDA 3,820



2,887









Total Operating EBITDA 15,891



16,012









(-) General and administrative expenses (3,600)



(7,267)

(+) Stock-based compensation 512



1,757

(+) Interest income —



46

(+) Post-employment benefits 16



2,286

(+/-) Other 118



55

Corporate EBITDA (2,954)



(3,123)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,937



$ 12,889



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 11,592



$ 11,259

Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (2,317)



(2,712)

Working capital change (407)



(3,512)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures —



400

Post-employment benefits 16



2,286

Interest paid under swaps with other-than-insignificant financing element (1,407)



(340)

Other 99



34

Cash Available for Distribution (1) $ 7,576



$ 7,415









Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,937



$ 12,889

Interest paid (2,342)



(3,250)

Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (2,317)



(2,712)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures —



400

Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated joint ventures (702)



88

Cash Available for Distributions (1) $ 7,576



$ 7,415









Dividends / distributions paid $ 6,565



$ 6,648









Weighted-average shares outstanding, end of period 48,796



48,989









Dividends per Share $ 0.135



$ 0.135







(1) Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is calculated as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions), working capital changes, cash distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures and certain cash expenditures that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations of our timberland portfolio on an on-going basis, including costs required to be expensed by GAAP related to acquisitions, transactions, joint ventures or new business activities.

