CatchMark Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) today reported solid quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in total revenues spurred by higher-than-market-average pricing for timber sales from its prime timberlands, asset management fees from the Triple T joint venture and increased timberland sales. In addition, delivered wood sales and fiber supply agreements continued to generate steady revenue despite lower timber sales volumes due to wet weather conditions and mill outages which had been anticipated in the company's 2019 harvest plan.

CatchMark also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share for its common stockholders of record on August 30, 2019, payable on September 13, 2019.

Results Overview

Second quarter 2019 CatchMark operating results included:

Increased revenues by 9% to $28.7 million , compared to $26.2 million in second quarter 2018, primarily a result of Triple T joint venture asset management fees and higher timberland sales.

, compared to in second quarter 2018, primarily a result of Triple T joint venture asset management fees and higher timberland sales. Incurred a net loss of $30.6 million on a GAAP basis, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter 2018, primarily due to a $28.6 million allocated loss from Triple T.

on a GAAP basis, compared to in the second quarter 2018, primarily due to a allocated loss from Triple T. Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 8% to $15.1 million , compared to $14.0 million in the second quarter 2018.

, compared to in the second quarter 2018. Generated gross timber sales revenue of $16.3 million , compared to $17.7 million in second quarter 2018, an 8% decrease resulting primarily from a 12% reduction in timber sales volumes, which was mitigated by a 4% increase in average per-ton gross timber sales revenue due to realizing higher timber pricing.

, compared to in second quarter 2018, an 8% decrease resulting primarily from a 12% reduction in timber sales volumes, which was mitigated by a 4% increase in average per-ton gross timber sales revenue due to realizing higher timber pricing. Sold approximately 4,000 acres of timberlands for $8.2 million , compared to 3,100 acres for $6.8 million during second quarter 2018.

, compared to 3,100 acres for during second quarter 2018. Completed a $5.5 million timberland disposition to recycle capital, which paid down $5.3 million in debt after quarter end.

timberland disposition to recycle capital, which paid down in debt after quarter end. Earned $2.8 million in asset management fees, primarily from Triple T.

in asset management fees, primarily from Triple T. Paid a dividend of $0.135 per share to stockholders on June 14, 2019 .

Timberland Quality, Mill Market Strength Buoy Pricing

Jerry Barag, CatchMark's Chief Executive Officer, said: "The continued strength of the select mill markets in which we operate enabled us to manage through the seasonality of mill outages and wet weather to keep us on track to meet our full-year harvest volume target of 2.2 million to 2.4 million tons. Our prime timberlands continue to generate a significant pricing premium over TimberMart-South averages and we continue to register gains in our pricing compared to prior periods—3% higher for sawtimber and 2% higher for pulpwood this quarter over the same quarter last year, and 4% higher for sawtimber and 3% higher for pulpwood for the six months year over year. We also continue to benefit from our supply agreements with blue-chip, creditworthy customers as well as from our delivered sales model, providing stable revenue streams. Last year's Pacific Northwest Bandon acquisition also delivered $1.2 million in timber sales revenues from stepped up operations during the quarter."

Barag added: "Our investment management business continues to produce an important additional source of revenue. Triple T was the primary contributor in delivering $2.8 million in asset management fees during the quarter and the Dawsonville Bluffs Joint Venture has been an overwhelming success, producing a return at the top end of our guidance and generating an exceptional investment multiple of 1.35 to date. In accordance with our strategic management plan, we have completed the sale of substantially all of Dawsonville's remaining 4,400 acres of timberland assets for $8.7 million, a transaction that will be reflected in third quarter results. Closed on July 15, 2019, the disposition provided CatchMark with $4.4 million of cash distributions, a portion of which is an incentive-based management promote in recognition of the joint venture exceeding investment hurdles."

Barag said: "The positive results we continue to deliver, including the pricing premiums we have been able to attain, are based on a consistent strategic focus, which provides us a strong foundation for future growth. The three pillars of the strategy continue to be—disciplined acquisitions of the highest quality timberlands which will produce durable revenue growth; locations in high-demand mill markets which provide reliable outlets for available merchantable inventory at favorable pricing; and superior management which seeks to maximize cash flow throughout the business cycle."

Capital Position

Under its ongoing capital recycling program, CatchMark completed the disposition of 3,600 acres of wholly-owned Georgia timberlands in late June, realizing $5.5 million in proceeds, which were used in early July to pay down existing debt on the company's multi-draw term facility. Last month, the company also executed a $19.9 million sale of 10,800 wholly-owned acres in Georgia and Alabama and used the proceeds to repay $14.8 million of its outstanding debt balance on the multi-draw term facility with the remaining net proceeds expected to be used to fund general corporate purposes, including share repurchases. These transactions, which will be fully reflected in third quarter results, pare portfolio holdings that are below current underwriting criteria while capturing attractive pricing.

After the debt repayments since June 30, 2019, $185.0 million was available under CatchMark's credit facilities for acquisitions, working capital and share repurchases. CatchMark maintained an appropriate debt mix of 76% fixed to 24% floating rate and the pricing of its low-cost debt remains highly favorable.

CatchMark President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Davis said: "Our capital recycling program spearheaded by selective larger land sales sets the stage for expeditiously returning to more normalized debt levels and provides additional capital for acquisitions of prime timberlands as well as potentially entering into new joint ventures. We remain committed to sound capital allocation, as demonstrated by our fully-covered dividend, capital expenditures funded from operating cashflows, long-dated debt maturities, low floating-rate debt exposure, very attractive low cost of debt, and opportunistic share repurchases."

Share Repurchases

Under CatchMark's $30 million share repurchase program, the company repurchased 135,410 shares of its common stock for approximately $1.4 million in open market transactions during the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2019, CatchMark may repurchase up to an additional $16.3 million under the program.

Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

CatchMark's revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $28.7 million, $2.4 million higher than the three months ended June 30, 2018 primarily as a result of a $2.8 million increase in asset management fees mostly earned from the Triple T joint venture and a $1.4 million increase in timberland sales revenue, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in timber sales revenue. Gross timber sales revenue decreased by 8% primarily due to a 14% decrease in U.S. South harvest volumes offset by increases in U.S. South net timber sales price of 3% for sawtimber and 2% for pulpwood and harvests from the Bandon property in the Pacific Northwest. Bandon, which was acquired in August 2018, generated timber sales revenue of $1.2 million.



Three Months

Ended June 30, 2018

Changes attributable to:

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands)

Price/Mix

Volume (3)

Timber sales (1)













Pulpwood $ 9,540



$ 250



$ (1,551)



$ 8,239

Sawtimber (2) 8,205



206



(377)



8,034



$ 17,745



$ 456



$ (1,928)



$ 16,273







(1) Timber sales are presented on a gross basis. Gross timber sales revenue from delivered sales includes logging and hauling costs that customers pay for deliveries. (2) Includes chip-n-saw and sawtimber. (3) Changes in timber sales revenue related to properties acquired or disposed within the last 12 months are attributed to volume changes.

Net loss increased to $30.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to a $28.6 million loss allocated from the Triple T joint venture.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $51.2 million, $0.9 million higher than revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a $5.6 million increase in asset management fees mostly earned from the Triple T joint venture, offset by a $3.6 million decrease in timber sales and a $0.8 million decrease in timberland sales revenue from selling fewer acres. Gross timber sales revenue decreased by 10% due to a 14% decrease in harvest volume mitigated by a 4% increase in blended per-ton gross timber sales revenue. The Bandon Property in the Pacific Northwest generated timber sales revenue of $1.7 million.



Six Months

Ended June 30, 2018

Changes attributable to:

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands)

Price/Mix

Volume (3)

Timber sales (1)













Pulpwood $ 19,204



$ 591



$ (2,823)



$ 16,972

Sawtimber (2) 17,194



450



(1,792)



15,852



$ 36,398



$ 1,041



$ (4,615)



$ 32,824







(1) Timber sales are presented on a gross basis. Gross timber sales revenue from delivered sales includes logging and hauling costs that customers pay for deliveries. (2) Includes chip-n-saw and sawtimber. (3) Changes in timber sales revenue related to properties acquired or disposed within the last 12 months are attributed to volume changes.

Net loss increased to $61.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to the $56.1 million loss allocated from the Triple T joint venture.

Adjusted EBITDA

The discussion below is intended to enhance the reader's understanding of our operating performance and ability to satisfy lender requirements. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance. EBITDA is defined by the SEC as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; however, we have excluded certain other expenses which we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our timberland portfolio, and we refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA (see the reconciliation table below). As such, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Due to the significant amount of timber assets subject to depletion, significant income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures based on hypothetical-liquidation-at-book-value (HLBV) and the significant amount of financing subject to interest and amortization expense, management considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure of our financial performance. HLBV accounting is a method of determining an investor's equity in earnings of an unconsolidated joint venture based on a hypothetical liquidation of the underlying joint venture at book value as of the reporting date. The HLBV method is commonly applied to equity investments in real estate, where cash distribution percentages vary at different points in time and are not directly linked to an investor's ownership percentage. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation below, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our ongoing results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. We also provide the sources of our Adjusted EBITDA, including Harvest EBITDA, Real Estate EBITDA, Investment Management EBITDA and Non-Allocated/Corporate EBITDA, and a reconciliation of those financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, because we believe they further enhance investors' understanding. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for net income, cash from operations, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, or our future requirements for capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or our interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on, our debt;

Although depletion is a non-cash charge, we will incur expenses to replace the timber being depleted in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash requirements for such expenses; and

Although HLBV income and losses are primarily hypothetical and non-cash in nature, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash income or losses from unconsolidated joint ventures for which the HLBV method of accounting is used to determine equity in earnings.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our credit agreement contains a minimum debt service coverage ratio based, in part, on Adjusted EBITDA since this measure is representative of adjusted income available for interest payments. We further believe that our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measurement provides information that is useful to analysts and investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our business.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million, a $1.1 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in asset management fees and a $1.4 million increase in net timberland sales, offset by a $1.4 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA generated by the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture, a $0.7 million decrease in net timber sales, a $0.3 million decrease in other revenue, a $0.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses and a $0.3 million increase in forest management and other operating expenses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $25.2 million, a $3.7 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $5.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA generated by the Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture, a $1.5 million decrease in net timber sales, a $0.6 million decrease in net timberland sales, a $0.4 million decrease in other revenue, a $0.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses and a $0.2 million increase in forest management expenses, offset by a $5.6 million increase in asset management fee revenue.

Our reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss $ (30,565)



$ (1,505)



$ (60,960)



$ (4,890)

Add:













Depletion 6,030



6,598



11,298



13,660

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other (1) 6,668



4,932



8,475



7,788

Amortization (2) 229



314



687



2,039

Depletion, amortization, basis of timberland, mitigation credits sold included in loss from unconsolidated joint venture (3) —



590



395



3,846

HLBV loss from unconsolidated joint venture (4) 28,600



—



56,088



—

Stock-based compensation expense 490



796



1,149



1,561

Interest expense (2) 4,395



2,290



8,767



4,871

Gain from large dispositions (5) (764)



—



(764)



—

Other (6) 4



—



114



35

Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,087



$ 14,015



$ 25,249



$ 28,910







(1) Includes non-cash basis of timber and timberland assets written-off related to timberland sold, terminations of timberland leases and casualty losses. (2) For the purpose of the above reconciliation, amortization includes amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of intangible lease assets, and amortization of mainline road costs, which are included in either interest expense, land rent expense, or other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (3) Reflects our share of depletion, amortization, and basis of timberland and mitigation credits sold of the unconsolidated Dawsonville Bluffs joint venture. (4) Reflects HLBV (income) losses from the Triple T joint venture, which is determined based on a hypothetical liquidation of the underlying joint venture at book value as of the reporting date. (5) Large dispositions are sales of large blocks of timberland properties in one or several transactions with the objective to generate proceeds to fund capital allocation priorities. Large dispositions are typically larger transactions in acreage and gross sales price than recurring HBU sales and are not part of core operations, are infrequent in nature and would cause material variances in comparative results if not reported separately. Large dispositions may or may not have a higher or better use than timber production or result in a price premium above the land's timber production value. (6) Includes certain cash expenses paid, or reimbursement received, that management believes do not directly reflect the core business operations of our timberland portfolio on an on-going basis, including costs required to be expensed by GAAP related to acquisitions, transactions, joint ventures or new business initiatives.

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Timber sales $ 16,273



$ 17,745



$ 32,824



$ 36,398

Timberland sales 8,224



6,834



10,314



11,086

Asset management fees 2,841



25



5,683



61

Other revenues 1,322



1,645



2,412



2,808



28,660



26,249



51,233



50,353

Expenses:













Contract logging and hauling costs 7,153



7,959



14,509



16,541

Depletion 6,030



6,598



11,298



13,660

Cost of timberland sales 6,921



5,233



8,481



8,380

Forestry management expenses 1,592



1,422



3,326



3,252

General and administrative expenses 3,203



3,173



6,566



6,118

Land rent expense 133



176



275



337

Other operating expenses 1,629



1,445



3,273



2,841



26,661



26,006



47,728



51,129









































Other income (expense):













Interest income 32



96



62



160

Interest expense (4,709)



(2,553)



(9,331)



(6,804)

Gain on large dispositions 764



—



764



—



(3,913)



(2,457)



(8,505)



(6,644)

















Loss before unconsolidated joint ventures (1,914)



(2,214)



(5,000)



(7,420)

Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures:













Triple T (28,600)



—



(56,088)



—

Dawsonville Bluffs (51)



709



128



2,530



(28,651)



709



(55,960)



2,530

















Net loss $ (30,565)



$ (1,505)



$ (60,960)



$ (4,890)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 49,076



49,104



49,069



46,755

















Net loss per-share - basic and diluted $ (0.62)



$ (0.03)



$ (1.24)



$ (0.10)



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for per-share amounts)



(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

December 31,

2018 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,817



$ 5,614

Accounts receivable 6,491



7,355

Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,831



7,369

Operating lease right-of-use asset, less accumulated amortization of $139 as of June 30, 2019 3,261



—

Deferred financing costs 288



327

Timber assets:





Timber and timberlands, net 665,616



687,851

Intangible lease assets, less accumulated amortization of $947 and $945 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 10



12

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 39,309



96,244

Total assets $ 730,623



$ 804,772









Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,992



$ 4,936

Operating lease liability 3,361



—

Other liabilities 14,646



5,940

Notes payable and lines of credit, net of deferred financing costs 472,631



472,240

Total liabilities 495,630



483,116









Commitments and Contingencies —



—









Stockholders' Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 48,965 and 49,127 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 490



492

Additional paid-in capital 728,792



730,416

Accumulated deficit and distributions (483,376)



(409,260)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,913)



8

Total stockholders' equity 234,993



321,656

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 730,623



$ 804,772



CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net loss $ (30,565)



$ (1,505)



$ (60,960)



$ (4,890)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion 6,030



6,598



11,298



13,660

Basis of timberland sold, lease terminations and other 6,668



4,932



8,475



7,788

Stock-based compensation expense 490



796



1,149



1,561

Noncash interest expense 314



262



564



1,933

Other amortization (85)



52



123



106

Loss (income) from unconsolidated joint ventures 28,651



(709)



55,960



(2,530)

Operating distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures (51)



1,480



128



3,668

Gain on large dispositions (764)



—



(764)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,328)



(918)



35



412

Prepaid expenses and other assets 128



(3,529)



641



(3,453)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,200



(888)



91



396

Other liabilities 1,270



2,805



465



1,672

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,958



9,376



17,205



20,323

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Timberland acquisitions and earnest money paid —



(31,278)



—



(33,597)

Capital expenditures (excluding timberland acquisitions) (938)



(572)



(2,197)



(2,117)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 51



3,562



847



3,562

Net proceeds from large dispositions 5,311



—



5,311



—

Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities 4,424



(28,288)



3,961



(32,152)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Repayments of note payable —



—



—



(69,000)

Proceeds from note payable —



30,000



—



30,000

Financing costs paid (2)



(8)



(33)



(103)

Issuance of common stock —



—



—



72,450

Other offering costs paid —



(100)



—



(3,590)

Dividends paid to common stockholders (6,578)



(6,597)



(13,156)



(12,412)

Repurchases of common shares under the share repurchase (1,405)



—



(2,409)



—

Repurchase of common shares for minimum tax withholdings —



(374)



(365)



(1,225)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,985)



22,921



(15,963)



16,120

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8,397



4,009



5,203



4,291

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,420



8,087



5,614



7,805

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,817



$ 12,096



$ 10,817



$ 12,096

