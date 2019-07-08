CatchMark Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1, 2019

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2019, following the market close. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2, 2019 to discuss these results.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-902-4276 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast will be available at www.catchmark.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website shortly after the call.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of March 31, 2019

