Catch&Release Announces Creative Partnership with Magnum Photos to Connect Renowned Photographers with Commercial Licensing Opportunities

Magnum Photos is the first to join the Catch&Release Creative Partnership Program, a strategic collaboration with a focus on distinct perspectives. Each partnership is carefully curated based on the artist's overall philosophy, unique member aesthetic and subject matter area of focus, such as documentary, the arts, lifestyle, landscapes, culture, commerce, travel and more.

"The Catch&Release Creative Partner Program comprises the most visionary filmmakers, directors, photographers, visual artists and digital content creators, so Magnum Photos was a natural first choice," says Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder of Catch&Release. "Through this landmark partnership, we can continue to connect advertisers to a new echelon of premium creative content, by curating a trusted community of the foremost talented photographers and filmmakers. It also furthers our mission to provide creators with a low-friction revenue stream, and gain exposure to brands and agencies through commercial licensing opportunities."

For nearly 70 years Magnum Photos has been providing the highest quality photographic content to an international client base of media, charities, publishers, brands and cultural institutions. The Magnum Photos library is a living archive updated regularly with new work from across the globe. It holds 600,000 digital images and a print archive of 1 million photographs. Since 1947, Magnum Photos has maintained an idiosyncratic mix of journalist, artist and storyteller.

"Our photographers share a vision to chronicle world events, people, places and culture with a powerful narrative that defies convention, shatters the status quo, redefines history and transforms lives," says Christopher Peregrin, Global Director of Partnerships at Magnum Photos. "This partnership with Catch&Release ensures our members get the recognition and compensation they deserve for their work."

Through this partnership, Catch&Release can tap into Magnum's library and provide relevant assets to their clients based on creative briefs, as part of the company's custom curation services. Catch&Release will manage the entire licensing process through their comprehensive content licensing platform. As content is continuously added to Magnum's library, the more opportunities its members have for licensing. Adds Analisa Goodin of Catch&Release, "Both sides win: Magnum members who have unique, high-quality images to share; and brands and advertisers looking for original, compelling content to bolster authentic visual storytelling."

Over the next few months, Catch&Release plans to curate additional partners in order to create the most robust selection of premium content on the internet. To find out more go to www.catchandrelease.com/creative-partnerships .

About Catch&Release

Catch&Release is a creative technology company that empowers brands and agencies to ship high-impact, award-winning campaigns with increased speed and agility. The company's industry-first licensing platform enables advertisers to discover, curate and license visual content from the open web, in a collaborative workspace. The world's leading creative agencies and production companies use Catch&Release to maximize creative output while optimizing for time and budget. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.catchandrelease.com or @catchandrelease .

About Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos is a photographic cooperative of great diversity and distinction owned by its photographer members. With powerful individual vision, Magnum photographers chronicle the world and interpret its peoples, events, issues and personalities. For more information, visit www.magnumphotos.com .

Media Contact:

Gianna Fornesi

[email protected]

650-515-0141

SOURCE Catch&Release

Related Links

catchandrelease.com

