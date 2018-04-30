Catchwind Innovations brings physician-led $5M syndicate fund to Minnesota

The VantEdge Ventures is focused on developing the Midwest into a healthcare innovation ecosystem by leveraging strategic partnerships including University of Notre Dame's IDEA Center. The famed Notre Dame Idea Center was built to help identify, incubate and commercialize internal health system innovations, and it has become the cornerstone of the burgeoning medical innovation movement.

Catchwind helps bring game-changing healthcare and medical device technologies to market quickly and efficiently. It's an incredibly difficult road for start-ups and innovators, and as a result their chances of bringing useful, lifesaving technologies to the market are slim.

"Our goal is to align innovation and investment to meet the actual needs and demands within our health systems," says Angel Adams, founder and CEO of Catchwind Innovations. "When physicians and health systems invest in each other, innovations are far more likely to be adopted. We have seen many great innovations sit on the shelves and fail. We are out to change that."

VantEdge Ventures has been working to bring sustainable healthcare innovations to market, with a focus on developing innovation processes within health systems and creating commercialization pathways to deliver alternative returns on investment for health system investors.

"This partnership will help our investors, physicians and innovators to more seamlessly innovate and commercialize," said Kyle Hathaway, managing partner and co-founder of VantEdge Ventures. "Sourcing meaningful innovations that are able to reduce costs while improving overall patient care is the most important focus in health care right now. Partnering with Catchwind will give us greater reach and ability to bring forward sustainable innovations that will have a true impact on the entire market."

Physicians interested in investing in the fund, or anyone looking for more information on how they can get involved, can contact Angel Adams at angel@catchwindinnovations.com.

About Catchwind Innovations

Catchwind Innovations accelerates and provides visibility to the development path for healthcare technology and medical device startups from concept to commercialization. Its proprietary system and revolutionary approach connects entrepreneurs at any stage to the expertise, resources and investments at the right time, also allowing start-ups the ability to foresee industry challenges and roadblocks early on in development. This approach not only increases the likelihood of success but reduces both the time and cost to get to market. Find out more at www.catchwindinnovations.com.

About VantEdge Ventures

Founded in 2015, VantEdge Ventures is a Chicago-based innovation firm and venture fund investing in solutions that align clinicians, reduce costs, and bring efficiency to the delivery of healthcare. The $50MM fund features a $5M Physician Syndicate and invests in early-stage innovations harvested from health system members participating in a collaborative alliance. Find out more at www.vantedgeone.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catchwind-innovations-brings-physician-led-5m-syndicate-fund-to-minnesota-300639442.html

SOURCE Catchwind Innovations

Related Links

http://www.catchwindinnovations.com

