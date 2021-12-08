Catchword Named #1 Worldwide by Top Agency Ranker Clutch

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the foremost ranking and review site for business-to-business service providers, has named Oakland-based creative agency Catchword the highest ranked company in the world for any B2B service. A leader in brand strategy and brand naming founded in 1998, Catchword is best known for its work developing company and product names such as Asana, Upwork, Vudu, Crazy 8, Optane for Intel and Zip, One, and more for Fitbit.

Clutch

"It's an honor to recognize Catchword as the top service provider in the Clutch Global 1000, our most selective award," said Eleonora Israele, Head of Strategic Partnerships. "With a rigorous vetting process that looked at more than 150,000 providers worldwide, Catchword rose above in a fiercely competitive field." The Global 1000 Award is given annually to the most highly rated companies across all B2B services ranked by Clutch.

"We are beyond proud, incredibly grateful, and honestly a bit dazed by the news," said Catchword cofounder Maria Cypher. "We've work so hard over the past 23 years because we love what we do and because we are dedicated to providing the best branding and customer service to our clients. It is both incredibly gratifying and humbling to see that dedication recognized."

Clutch reviews and ranks companies offering a wide range of B2B services from SEO and web and software development and design to business services and advertising and marketing, of which branding is a subset. Clutch staff analyze the agency's market presence and overall experience, then use questionnaires and detailed telephone interviews with vetted clients to assess customer satisfaction. Only the top 0.07% of agencies ranked make the cut for the Global 1000, in its fourth year. Catchword landed the #2 spot last year, up from #3 in 2019 and #9 in 2018.

"Catchword has a brilliant team, talented partners, and fantastic clients—you are all a part of this honor," said principal Mark Skoultchi. "This year, we were thrilled to work with Tiktok-Bytedance, FICO, Thermo-Fisher, and Indeed, and to continue our close relationship with PwC. A special thank you to the clients who took the time to tell the Clutch analysts about their experiences. We wouldn't be here without you."

Catchword is a trusted leader in branding, with a deep expertise in brand name development, founded in 1998. From its offices in the San Francisco Bay and New York City areas, Catchword helps companies—from startups to Fortune 50s—define, refine, and express who they are and what they offer. Well-known brands Catchword has created include Asana, Upwork, (Hitachi) Vantara, (Intel) Arc, (Safeway) Rancher's Reserve, (Corning) Fibrance, and (Starbucks) Refreshers.

Catchword

409 13th Street, 12th Floor

Tribune Tower

Oakland, CA 94612

Twitter: @Catchword

LinkedIn

Contact:

Erin Milnes

415.559.1157

[email protected]

SOURCE Catchword Branding