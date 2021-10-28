Category Leader Ketel One Botanical Introduces Four New Television Spots to Spritz Lovers Nationwide

Since its launch, Ketel One Botanical has earned its place as a category leader, being a first-of-its-kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. The Botanical Spritz, simply made with one's preferred Ketel One Botanical varietal and sparkling water, delivers a delightful journey in every sip. From the visual beauty of being served in a stemmed wine glass with a fresh garnish, to the mouthfeel and delicate whisper of the effervescent bubbles, the scent of botanicals, and of course, the taste of the liquid itself — the Botanical Spritz is a full sensorial experience in a glass or can.

With its unique distillation process and lower ABV, Ketel One Botanical paved the way for an entirely new category of spirit, which was followed by the successful launch of the canned Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz – another first-of-its-kind option in the emerging and ever-populating ready-to-drink category. Both proved to be an instant hit and continue to be crowd-pleasers among mindful consumers, which made Ketel One Botanical the Number One Best-Selling New Spirit of 20181 and landed it on Nielsen 2019 list of Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations. It continues to be a success, most recently showing an annual increase of 19% in volume sales and 17% in value sales for last fiscal year.2

"Over the years, we've seen Ketel One Botanical become the go-to choice for consumers who are looking for better options when it comes to what they're drinking. People are being more purposeful when it comes to choosing their cocktails, and also who they are choosing to enjoythose moments with," Olivia Kupfer, Brand Director of Ketel One Vodka shares. "We are excited to share the new campaign with the world and showcase that the Botanical Spritz continues to be tried and true when it comes to enjoying a cocktail that delivers on its promise. Unlike a glass of white wine, the Botanical Spritz offers a complex option without any of the guesswork around quality."

Ketel One Botanical will premiere a total of four 15-second television spots - each highlighting the beauty, effervescence, and elevated nature of the Botanical Spritz cocktail. The creative production process utilized footage of real fruits, florals and botanicals enhanced with tasteful visual effects to depict real-life Spritz-worthy occasions. The first of the four TV commercials will appear nationally this week and will be followed by two additional spots. The fourth spot will focus on social responsibility, conveying the message that whether one chooses to enjoy a Spritz or not, Ketel One Botanical supports the choice of those who choose not to drink.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whether a water or a Spritz, make your choice delightful.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA. Per 1.5 oz.: 73 Cals, 0g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its-kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information please visit www.ketelonebotanical.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

