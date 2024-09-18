Category-leading Canned Cocktail Company Social Hour Cocktails, Announces Distribution Deal with T. Edward Wine & Spirits in NY, NJ, CT, & PA

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Hour Cocktails, a leading luxury canned cocktail company out of New York, is pleased to announce their strategic distribution deal with T. Edward Wine & Spirits.

As of August 1, Social Hour Cocktails have been made available to consumers the following states:

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

Social Hour's full lineup of five core cocktails, composed similar to a traditional cocktail menu, are now available for consumers to enjoy throughout the four states, they include the following:

Yuzu Sunset Fizz

Pacific Spritz

Black Pepper Paloma

Navy Strength Gin & Tonic

Whiskey Mule

T. Edward Wine & Spirits, a leading beverage alcohol distributor, prides themselves on working with small, iconic producers where every individual is valued, respected, and empowered.

"We've brought on Social Hour because it embodies the values and quality we seek in our partners—real people making exceptional products with real spirits," states Eunice Choi, Head of T. Edward's Spirits Portfolio.

Choi proceeds, "After speaking with Tom and tasting the Social Hour cocktails, it was clear this brand was a perfect fit for us. We currently lack an RTD producer in our portfolio, and with Tom's extensive background in the NY bartending scene, Social Hour seamlessly complements our existing offerings. Additionally, being made in Saratoga Springs and sellable to our NY farm license customers is a fantastic added benefit."

"We are thrilled to strategically align with such a reputable organization that continues to show their dedication to helping to grow the next generation of beverage alcohol brands across the country," says Tom Macy, Co-Founder of Social Hour Cocktails. Macy continues, "By partnering with T. Edward, we are excited to continue our strategic expansion in 2024 and beyond with the ultimate goal of redefining just how exceptional a premixed canned cocktail can be."

About Social Hour Cocktails

Launched in NYC in the summer of 2020, Social Hour Cocktails was conceived by Tom Macy, the long-time beverage director of the world-renowned Clover Club cocktail bar in Brooklyn, and founded alongside partner Julie Reiner (of Flatiron Lounge, Pegu Club, Leyenda, Milady's and starring judge on the Netflix competition Drink Masters). Following years of research and experimentation, Tom perfected recipes that deliver the quality of a freshly made craft cocktail in the convenience of a can with an 18-month shelf life. Social Hour is inspired by the term his grandparents used for cocktail hour, which they ritualistically held almost every day. A time to connect, celebrate, and savor life's moments.

Social Hour specializes in bubbly twists on classic long cocktails – fizzes, highballs, and spritzes.

The company's top seller is the Yuzu Sunset Fizz, a blend of vodka, yuzu, peach, key lime, and jasmine. Other offerings include their Black Pepper Paloma, Pacific Spritz, Whiskey Mule, and Navy Strength Gin & Tonic.

The cocktails have an SRP of $20 for a 4-pack.

To learn more visit www.socialhourcocktails.com or visit our Instagram.

