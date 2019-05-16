Category Veteran to Lead Menasha Packaging Company's Center of Retail Excellence at Walmart

NEENAH, Wis., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, announced that Regina Bailey has joined as Senior Director Retail and Category Strategy for Walmart. In her new role, Bailey will direct Menasha's "Center of Retail Excellence" in Bentonville, Arkansas, where project managers, data analysts and graphic designers work with Walmart merchants to develop optimized merchandising supply chain solutions for vendors and brands selling through the Walmart network, both in-store and online.

Bailey has more than 35 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry with an emphasis on category strategy, and has held leadership positions at organizations including Unilever and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Bailey most recently served as Director of Category Leadership, U.S. & Canada, for Newell Brands. Bailey has a bachelor's degree from Texas State University and a master's degree from Texas A&M University.

"We're shifting from a traditional customer relationship retail model toward understanding categories more deeply," said Paul Murphy, Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales, Menasha. "With her depth of experience, Regina will be able to bring holistic solutions to Walmart and build relationships with merchants that benefit the customers and the retailer."

"Regina really understands the shopper and how they respond to brands," added Murphy. "She will be looking at different distribution channels and finding opportunities for improvement based on the data and recommendations our analysts provide."

According to Bailey, Menasha's innovative approach is a big part of why she is excited to join the company.

"I see Menasha as a gold standard in the packaging business, so I know this role will provide me with a great opportunity to expand my knowledge in a progressive culture," said Bailey.

"Things are evolving in today's marketplace," she added. "The path to purchase used to be a straight line, but now there are multiple branches. That's one of the challenges in this industry that I very much enjoy."

About Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Menasha Packaging is the industry's largest independent retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider. Founded in Neenah, Wis., in 1849, Menasha Packaging now has more than 3,600 employees at facilities throughout North America. Menasha Packaging is a privately held, family-owned company and a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation.

