Catena Media appoints Erik Edeen as interim CFO

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Media today announces the appointment of Erik Edeen as interim CFO, effective 22 May 2023. He will succeed Peter Messner, whose departure was announced in February and who has held the position since April 2020. After a handover period, Peter Messner will leave the company in early June.

Erik Edeen has over 16 years of experience from leading roles within financial management in private and public corporations, among others ICA Gruppen AB and Investor AB. He previously served as Catena Media's interim CFO in 2019-2020.

Most recently, Erik has worked as a strategic advisor to a global media corporation. He holds a Master of Business and Economics with a major in Financial Accounting from Uppsala University.

Catena Media CEO Michael Daly commented: "I'm excited to welcome Erik as our interim CFO. His long professional career and past experience of Catena Media will make him a valuable member of the executive management team."

This information is information that Catena Media plc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons above on 4 May 2023 at 18:10 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a global leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of web-based affiliation brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 350 people across the globe. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

