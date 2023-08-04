Catena Solutions Recognized Among SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners

Catena Solutions nominated for its effort to help a global snack food company evolve their supply chain to drive growth and value

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Solutions, a premier supply chain consultancy, today announced that it has been selected as one of SupplyChainBrain's 2023 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. The firm was recognized for the client-nominated industry award for designing and implementing a solution to create better supply chain visibility for a global snack food company, leading to significant improvements in efficiency, productivity and profitability.

"It's an honor to be included in this year's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. This recognition speaks volumes about our team's ability and the difference we're making in the way global supply chains operate every day," said Geoff Coltman, Vice President of Client Engagement at Catena Solutions. "A heartfelt thank you to our valued customers who nominated us and our people who made this work possible."

Catena Solutions has helped clients with strategic supply chain initiatives, including some of the world's largest, most respected brands in the food and beverage, household and consumer goods industries. This involves bringing together the right people to support supply chain organizations with their business initiatives and required transformations.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners award celebrates vendors and service providers across diverse supply chain management fields whose technology, logistics, transportation, or consulting solutions have profoundly enhanced their customers' supply chain efficiency in recent years. As nominees are put forward by customers themselves, this award acknowledges the tangible business value that supply chain solutions providers bring to their partners.

About Catena Solutions
Catena Solutions specializes in supporting supply chain-based organizations with their business initiatives including digital, financial, human capital, and supply chain transformations. We do so by meeting organizations where they are in their journey, whether that's needing consulting resources for knowledge gaps or interim support for business continuance.

About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain is a comprehensive supply chain management information resource and accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions – and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

