Cater For You provides food packaging for Michelin-star chefs representing Bocuse d'Or.

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cater For You and their Business Development Manager, Tom Payne, visited London last Friday to meet with Chef Tom Phillips and his team. The team is preparing for the prestigious Bocuse d'Or competition, the biggest cooking competition in the world, which will be held in Trondheim, Norway. Chef Phillips will be judged on his cooking skills and kitchen etiquette during the competition.

Cater For You has donated its Rectangular and Square Tamper Evident containers and 1000ml Juice Bottles to the competition to support Chef Phillips on this exciting journey. Tom shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I was already familiar with their products from a recent visit to the Ritz Hotel. They are perfect for the competition, so I was hoping for sponsorship for the team with these four products."

Tom met with Chef Phillips at his kitchen in Westminster and caught up with him during a practice run for the competition. He said, "I am feeling really good about the competition, and after many practices with run-through time, we are hoping for a top-five finish. Working alongside Cater For You has made the experience much easier, and we hope to continue our relationship with them."

Although Chef Philips's dishes are currently top secret, you can keep updated on the competition through the Cater For You Blog.

Cater For You Limited was established in 2003 as an e-commerce plastic glasses and food packaging wholesaler. Their primary business principle is, where possible, to hold stock of all of our product lines and ship all orders placed by 3 p.m. for next working day delivery (Monday to Friday standard delivery option). All this is undertaken from a 17,000sq ft warehouse in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. Cater For You Limited trading as Cater4You.

