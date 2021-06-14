Cater2.me Partners with Feeding America® to Help Provide 1.5 Million Meals to Communities Facing Hunger

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cater2.me is proud to announce their commitment to helping provide 1.5 million meals* to families facing hunger through their partnership with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Starting this June, Cater2.me is helping to provide one meal to Feeding America for every meal served to corporate clients nationwide.

"We're proud to launch this initiative that aims to help families in need. The pandemic has caused many people to face hunger in the United States, and this issue only grows as we move into the summer months. After a challenging year, households are still trying to bounce back and many have children that will be out of school for the season, losing access to school lunch programs. We hope these meals can help ease the effects of the pandemic and continue to help communities facing hunger across the country," said Alex Lorton, Cater2.me's co-founder and co-CEO.

Through this program, half of Cater2.me's donations will be distributed to Feeding America, and the other half will be split between San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and New York City-based City Harvest, two Feeding America member food banks located in areas where Cater2.me has deep ties, having operated there for more than 10 years. These 1.5 million meals will help communities in need as they face unemployment and have difficulty paying bills like housing, utilities, and medical care.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country. Feeding America projects that 1 in 8 people, including 1 in 6 children, may face hunger in 2021 as a result of the pandemic," said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's vice president of corporate partnerships. "We are grateful to Cater2.me for joining us in the fight against hunger and for helping families who worry about where they will find their next meal."

Since its founding in 2010, Cater2.me's mission has been focused on supporting local communities by bringing great food service businesses into its clients' offices. This initiative is part of their ongoing community-focused commitment aimed at reducing food waste and combating food insecurity. Over the years, they have extended this support to include local partnerships with food rescue organizations like Food Runners, Replate and City Harvest as well as food banks like The Bowery Mission and other organizations combating food insecurity in their communities around the United States.

About Cater2.me

Cater2.me helps companies build community and improve their corporate culture through fully-managed, technology-enabled, food and beverage programs. Offering tailor-made programs for teams of all shapes and sizes, Cater2.me brings delicious food from the best local chefs and restaurants to organizations across the country. From planning to on-site setup and feedback collection, they manage every aspect of their clients' catering programs.

Contact:

Jonathan Altshuler, Chief of Staff

[email protected] / (646) 559-1151

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. From June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, Cater2.me will donate 1 meal for every meal served, with a minimum commitment of $150,000.

SOURCE Cater2.me

