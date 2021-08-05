Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The report on the catering services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of online catering.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The marketing initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the catering services market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The catering services market covers the following areas:

Catering Services Market Sizing

Catering Services Market Forecast

Catering Services Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark Corp.

bartlett mitchell Ltd.

CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

Delaware North Companies Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash Inc.

Elior Group SA

The Emirates Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

