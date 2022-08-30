Catering Services Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Contract Catering Services Market Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

This market research report segments the catering services market by Service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The catering services market share growth in the contract catering services market segment will be significant for revenue generation. Contract caterers are hired by educational institutions, industries and businesses, hospitals, organizers of events, such as marriages, luncheons, parties, and other large-scale organizations to provide food services to workers, employees, attendees, and customers. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services.

Catering Services Market: Major Driver

The growing urban population is instilling new habits and increasing the desire for international cuisine.

The worldwide fast-food sector is being fueled by changing lifestyles, changing dietary choices, rising urbanization, and an increase in the number of nuclear families. Consumers all around the world are experimenting with new cuisines as a result of their exposure to international cultures and lifestyles, which is creating growth potential for the global fast-food business. Many developed and emerging countries are seeing an increase in the popularity of mobile food service providers since on-the-go foods are becoming popular among their working populations.

The popularity of mobile food service providers is growing in many developed and emerging countries, as on-the-go foods are commonly preferred by these countries' working populations. The rise in consumer spending power in APAC and South America is also propelling the mobile food services market, which has a favorable impact on the global catering services market. As a result of the increased demand for convenience foods, vendors are expanding their mobile foodservice offerings in the QSR segment, which is propelling the worldwide catering services market forward.

Catering Services Market: Major Trend

The marketing initiatives will fuel the global catering services market growth.

Consumer demand for increasingly diverse cuisines is on the rise around the world. This is due to changing customer tastes as they seek fresh and robust flavors as well as premium alternatives. The expanding millennial demographic is demonstrating a preference for novel and exotic-flavored cuisine.

Consumers now have a variety of options for customized food based on their preferences and daily calorie intake. This is due to the fact that customization helps customers feel both special and cared for. As a result, catering service providers throughout the world are coming up with new recipes and goods to offer on their menus. The above factors will increase the demand for the global catering services market during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario provided in the Catering Services Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The cloud kitchen market share is expected to increase by USD 24.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%.

share is expected to increase by USD 24.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%. The predicted growth of the mobile food services market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%.

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 187.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

