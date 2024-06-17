Catering Services Market size is set to grow by USD 68.9 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing popularity of online catering to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catering services market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of online catering is driving market growth, with a trend towards marketing initiatives. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, Pret A Manger, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, and The Emirates Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global catering services market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services), Application (Corporate catering, Wedding catering, Social event catering, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, Pret A Manger, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, and The Emirates Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the global catering services market, vendors employ integrated marketing communication strategies. They utilize channels like newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook/Instagram, Foursquare, and YouTube, to showcase their offerings. Twitter offers real-time customer engagement, while Facebook/Instagram reaches a diverse audience through hashtags. Foursquare benefits food truck owners, and YouTube provides a platform for informative and entertaining videos. LinkedIn facilitates business-to-business conversations and partnerships. These strategies contribute to the anticipated growth of the catering services market.

The catering services market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on customizable menus and sustainable food options. Food delivery services have become increasingly popular, especially during the pandemic. Packages and contracts for corporate catering are common, with companies seeking convenient and cost-effective solutions.

The use of technology, such as mobile apps and online ordering systems, is trending to streamline the ordering process. Additionally, dietary restrictions and preferences are being catered to, with vegan, gluten-free, and other specialized menus becoming more common. Overall, the catering industry is adapting to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The catering services market is significantly influenced by the prices and availability of food commodities like sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products. Adverse weather conditions and natural calamities, such as droughts and floods, can lead to shortages in raw materials, impacting market growth.

Climate disparities and natural disasters can reduce crop yields, leading to price fluctuations and increased production costs for caterers. In a competitive market, caterers must maintain low prices, making it essential to balance food prices and quality. The unpredictability of food commodity prices poses a significant challenge for foodservice operators.

The catering services market faces several challenges in the food industry. One major challenge is ensuring the quality and consistency of food preparation and delivery. Another challenge is meeting dietary restrictions and preferences of diverse clientele.

Additionally, competition from various food establishments and the need to offer competitive pricing can be hurdles. Furthermore, logistical issues such as transportation and storage of perishable items can pose significant challenges. Lastly, adhering to food safety regulations and maintaining a clean and hygienic environment are essential for maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Service 1.1 Contract catering services

1.2 Concession catering services Application 2.1 Corporate catering

2.2 Wedding catering

2.3 Social event catering

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Contract catering services- The Catering Services Market experiences consistent growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and high-quality food solutions. Businesses and individuals frequently opt for catering services for various events and meetings. This market is driven by factors such as time savings, diverse menu offerings, and the ability to accommodate large groups.

Companies prioritize catering services to enhance productivity and focus on their core business activities. The market's growth is also fueled by advancements in technology, which enable efficient order processing and delivery. Overall, the Catering Services Market is a thriving industry that caters to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the dynamic business landscape, catering services have emerged as a vital component for various establishments and institutions, including universities and commercial entities. These services play a pivotal role in meetings, conventions, celebrations, and events, providing hot food catering and specialized catering packages. In-house chefs and third-party businesses offer diverse cuisine options, ensuring a memorable dining experience for corporate gatherings.

Food safety is a top priority, with establishments adhering to stringent regulations to maintain the highest standards. Outsourcing catering services offers convenience and flexibility, catering to changing lifestyles and team-building activities. Cooking, presentation, and serving are essential aspects of catering, with businesses continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Market Research Overview

The Catering Services Market encompasses a significant segment of the Food and Beverage industry. This market caters to various events and occasions, providing prepared and served food and beverages. The market offers a wide range of services, including corporate catering, social catering, and educational catering. The use of technology in catering services has been on the rise, with the implementation of mobile apps, online ordering systems, and contactless delivery services.

Sustainability is a key trend in the catering services market, with an increasing focus on using organic and locally sourced ingredients. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing number of events and the rising demand for convenient and high-quality food options. The market also faces challenges such as increasing competition and the need to maintain food safety and quality.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Contract Catering Services



Concession Catering Services

Application

Corporate Catering



Wedding Catering



Social Event Catering



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio