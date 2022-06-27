Catering Services Market size to record USD 187.56 Bn growth | Driven by increasing popularity of online catering | Technavio

Jun 27, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catering Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 187.59 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.03% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market will witness significant growth in APAC and the region is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. The growing preference for dining in the office is increasing the demand for the catering services market in APAC.
The catering services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of international players and many regional players. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as pricing, multi-year contracts, and the introduction of new technologies and new equipment that aid in providing enhanced services. Technavio identifies Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS as some of the major market participants.
Although the increasing popularity of online catering, the introduction of new food menus, and increasing promotional initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in food commodity prices, growing preference for home-cooked foods, and rising risks with suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The catering services market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Contract Catering Services
- Concession Catering Services
The revenue generation by the contract catering services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of opportunities and catering service contracts offered by institutions.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
About 46% of the overall market growth will generate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with the increasing working population in emerging countries such as China and India is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, increasing income levels and the growing demand for fast food is driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our catering services market report covers the following areas:
- Catering Services Market size
- Catering Services Market trends
- Catering Services Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the catering services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catering services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the catering services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors
|
Catering Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 187.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.03
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
