Catering Services Market to grow by USD 104.92 bn | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the catering services market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 104.92 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increasing popularity of online catering is one of the major factors driving the growth of the catering services market size. Online catering enables consumers to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website and subsequently place an order. Also, these online channels allow customers to create personal accounts to make future ordering convenient as these accounts record customers' preferences. This helps vendors to market new products for generating repeated sales. As a result, online ordering platforms are used as an effective marketing tool to promote products and drive sales by enabling customers to place orders quickly and easily. Furthermore, online catering channels are adding delivery services to bring food to consumers' doors along with catering services. Moreover, vendors are partnering with logistics companies to promote the timely delivery of a chosen food item, thereby increasing their operational efficiency.

The catering services market report is segmented by Service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The catering services market share growth by the contract catering services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advantage of contract catering services is increased accountability from the caterer, convenience for customers, and regulatory compliance with food hygiene and safety requirements. Hence, contract catering services have become one of the most popular types of catering services.

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 104.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

