Catering Services Market to Grow by USD 73.2 Billion (2025-2029), Boosted by Online Catering Trends and Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global catering services market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.2 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of online catering is driving market growth, with a trend towards marketing initiatives. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Compass Group Plc, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, Sodexo SA, and The Emirates Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catering Services Market 2025-2029

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 73.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, Germany, Brazil, India, Canada, UK, and UAE Key companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchell Ltd., Caterlink Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd, Compass Group Plc, Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO and CO Aktiengesellschaft, Elior Group SA, Entier Ltd., Fairfax Meadow Europe Ltd., Fooditude Ltd., gategroup, ISS AS, Newrest Group International SAS, rhubarb Food Design Ltd., SAVORY Inc, Sodexo SA, and The Emirates Group

Market Driver

Catering services have become an essential component of various conventions, celebrations, and events. Hot food catering establishments serve institutions, universities, commercial entities, and more. In-house chefs prepare delicious meals for some, while others outsource catering services to third-party businesses for convenience and flexibility. Team-building activities and corporate gatherings often require specialized catering services to create memorable dining experiences. Food safety is a top priority, with third-party catering packages ensuring adherence to regulations. Commercial catering services offer diverse cuisine options, customized menus, and unique dining experiences. Changing lifestyles and specialized dietary choices call for menu diversity and culinary skills. Cloud kitchens streamline food preparation, cooking, presentation, and serving. Food safety-related accidents are minimized through expertise and specialized catering services. Memorable experiences are created through menu diversity, customized menus, and contractual or non-contractual catering services. Healthcare facilities and large-scale establishments also benefit from catering services, ensuring quality food and efficient event management. Outsourcing catering services allows for convenience, flexibility, and a focus on the core business.

Catering service vendors in the global market are leveraging various communication channels for marketing their businesses. Newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook are key tools in their marketing strategies. X, for instance, enables vendors to share information about upcoming locations and events, engaging customers in real-time. Facebook and Instagram, with their vast and diverse audiences, offer significant reach and visibility for catering services. These platforms are essential components of catering service providers' marketing mix.

Market Challenges

• Catering services play a significant role in conventions, celebrations, and events, providing hot food for various establishments including institutions, universities, and commercial entities. In-house chefs and third-party businesses offer catering services for team-building activities and corporate gatherings. Outsourcing catering services allows for convenience and flexibility, but comes with challenges such as food safety and quality. Food safety-related accidents and the need for specialized expertise in diverse cuisine options and customized menus require constant attention. Cloud kitchens streamline food preparation, cooking, presentation, and serving. Changing lifestyles and culinary skills demand menu diversity and specialized catering services for memorable dining experiences. Contractual and non-contractual catering services cater to healthcare facilities and large-scale establishments, ensuring unique dining experiences and specialized dietary choices.

• The catering services market is significantly influenced by the prices of essential food commodities, including sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products. These commodities serve as the primary raw materials for preparing meals. Consequently, their current market prices hold significant importance for the catering services industry. Disruptions in the supply of these raw materials can hinder market expansion. Such disruptions are often caused by unfavorable weather conditions and natural disasters. For instance, wheat, a crucial grain, requires specific temperature conditions to thrive. However, temperature requirements vary throughout its growth stages. Climate inconsistencies can negatively impact the yield and quality of wheat production. Similarly, natural calamities like floods, droughts, and tropical storms can significantly reduce agricultural production volumes.

Segment Overview

This catering services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Contract catering services

1.2 Concession catering services Application 2.1 Wedding catering

2.2 Corporate catering

2.3 Social event catering

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Contract catering services- Contract catering services involve caterers being hired under a contract or agreement for a specified period to provide food services to various sectors such as educational institutions, industries, businesses, hospitals, and event organizers. The advantages include increased accountability, convenience, and regulatory compliance. Contract catering services are expected to grow due to the prevalence of this food service system, high-quality food, and consumer preference for fresh and healthy meals. Vendors offer innovative menus and sustainable practices. Bundling contract catering services with other facilities management services, like cleaning, maintenance, and security, streamlines operations, reduces complexity, and leads to cost savings and enhanced quality control. Caterers tailor solutions to clients' needs and incorporate sustainable practices. The demand for integrated facility management and fresh, healthy meals fuels the growth of contract catering services in the market.

Research Analysis

Catering services have become an essential component of various conventions, celebrations, and events. Hot food catering establishments provide delicious and memorable dining experiences for institutions, universities, commercial entities, and more. In-house chefs and third-party businesses offer outsourcing catering services, ensuring convenience and flexibility for clients. Team-building activities and corporate gatherings are enhanced with specialized catering services, offering diverse cuisine options and customized menus. Food safety is a top priority, with establishments adhering to strict regulations. Third-party catering packages provide a range of cooking, presentation, and serving options to meet the unique needs of each event. Changing lifestyles have led to an increased demand for catering services, making them an indispensable part of modern celebrations and gatherings.

Market Research Overview

Catering services have become an essential component of various conventions, celebrations, and events. Hot food catering establishments provide delicious and memorable dining experiences for institutions, universities, commercial entities, and more. In-house chefs and third-party businesses offer outsourcing catering services for team-building activities and corporate gatherings. Food safety is a top priority, with third-party catering packages ensuring quality and adherence to regulations. Commercial catering services offer convenience and flexibility for large-scale events, while food safety-related accidents are minimized through specialized expertise and culinary skills. Cloud kitchens have emerged, focusing on food preparation, cooking, presentation, and serving. Menu diversity caters to changing lifestyles and specialized dietary choices, providing unique dining experiences for all. Contractual and non-contractual catering services are available for healthcare facilities and large-scale establishments, ensuring streamlined event management and memorable experiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Contract Catering Services



Concession Catering Services

Application

Wedding Catering



Corporate Catering



Social Event Catering



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

