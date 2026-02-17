Caterpillar Bolsters Mining Technology Solutions with RPMGlobal Acquisition

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has acquired RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX: RUL), an Australian-based mining software company. The acquisition expands Caterpillar's portfolio of data-driven mining technology and software solutions that help customers plan, operate and manage their sites more efficiently.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, RPMGlobal has deep domain expertise in mining technology enablement, providing customers with data-driven software solutions across the mining value chain. Caterpillar announced an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal in October 2025.

"Acquiring RPMGlobal is a notable milestone supporting our strategy to solve the challenges our mining customers face every day," said Denise Johnson, group president, Caterpillar Resource Industries. "By combining RPMGlobal's software capabilities with Caterpillar's proven equipment and technology solutions, we will unlock new opportunities to help customers improve mine site performance, while advancing the future of mining technology in a way that is practical, scalable and grounded in their needs."

"Given the complementary nature of the two companies' technology offerings, Caterpillar is an ideal home for both our people and our software products," said Richard Mathews, chief executive officer, RPMGlobal. "By deeply integrating our solution sets, we will be able to better solve the most difficult challenges mining companies grapple with daily. The team and I are looking forward to working with the Caterpillar team for the benefit of our customers."

RPMGlobal will continue to offer products and services under the RPMGlobal brand.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has helped build a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

About RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited [RPM®] is a global leader in the provision and development of mining software solutions to the mining industry.

RPM has been advancing the global mining industry through the provision of innovative software solutions and deep domain expertise for almost 50 years. The company's innovative technology solutions support mining clients to extract more value at every stage of the mining lifecycle. In partnership with the industry, RPM has delivered safer, cleaner and more efficient operations in over 125 countries. Learn more at www.rpmglobal.com.

