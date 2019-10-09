Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 23

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release third-quarter 2019 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 23. The release will be available at caterpillar.com/earnings and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT. The news release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Teleconference and webcast access:

A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with security analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 23. Listen-only presentations and supporting materials will be available before the webcast at caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

In addition to the webcast, the one-hour conference call can also be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations, with a listen-only entry code provided below:

Conference Call Number: 877-216-8554 (domestic)

973-528-0009 (international) Listen-Only Entry Code: 5621

The call can be accessed in real-time at caterpillar.com/irwebcast . Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software. The transcript from the conference call will be made available at caterpillar.com/irwebcast following the webcast.

For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, the replay will be available at caterpillar.com/irwebcast shortly after the live event. There is no charge to access the webcast. A telephone replay of the call will not be available.

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.caterpillar.com

