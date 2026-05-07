Caterpillar Opens Registration for Global Innovation Challenge

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Caterpillar Inc.

May 07, 2026, 09:00 ET

Building the Future Workforce Challenge offering $1 million awards for innovative ideas to attract, retain and upskill the advanced manufacturing and technician workforce

IRVING, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As advanced technologies continue to transform how work gets done, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is reinforcing its commitment to the workforce behind that transformation. Today, the company is opening registration for the Building the Future Workforce Challenge, a global innovation competition first discussed on stage at CES® 2026 by Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed during his keynote, and part of Caterpillar's five-year, $100 million pledge announced last year.

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Caterpillar's Building the Future Workforce Challenge offering $1 million awards for innovative ideas to attract, retain and upskill the advanced manufacturing and technician workforce.
Caterpillar's Building the Future Workforce Challenge offering $1 million awards for innovative ideas to attract, retain and upskill the advanced manufacturing and technician workforce.

"The future of work is here, and it's up to all of us—industry, educators and innovators—to ensure people are ready to succeed in it," said Christy Pambianchi, chief human resources officer, Caterpillar. "This challenge is about unlocking new ideas that help individuals build durable, future‑ready skills while strengthening our communities."

Operated by CARROT, the challenge welcomes bold proposals from nonprofit and for‑profit organizations worldwide that can be piloted and tested in select communities. Organizations must register by 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to participate.

Caterpillar will announce the finalists in early 2027. To learn more, visit the challenge website.

About Caterpillar
For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

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