Caterpillar Raises Record $13.8 Million in United Way Campaign

Funds will help improve the lives of individuals in communities across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) employees and retirees together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, have pledged more than $13.8 million to the United Way chapters across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama as part of its 2022-2023 campaign. This record amount is a $1 million increase from 2021.

From San Diego, California to Sanford, North Carolina and Toronto, Canada to Reynosa, Mexico, Caterpillar employees and retirees are passionate about giving back to their local communities.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to our employees and retirees who are helping to build a better, more sustainable world," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Their incredible generosity is demonstrated by our campaign increase from $12.2 million in 2020 to $13.8 million this year, continuing to create a positive impact in our global communities."

The United Way has been Caterpillar's only annual solicitation for funds to its employees and retirees for more than 70 years. The Caterpillar Foundation matches employee and retiree donations dollar for dollar. Over the past two decades alone, more than $200 million has been raised during the annual campaign.

United Way assesses local community needs, finds efficient programs that deliver measurable outcomes and works to eliminate those needs in the future by identifying the causes and creating long-term solutions.

"Caterpillar is proud to harness the passion of our employees and partner with United Way to help elevate the quality of life for millions of people worldwide," said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese.

Caterpillar is part of the United Way's Global Corporate Leadership Program, which includes 87 corporate partners that raise more than $875 million annually. There are more than 1,100 United Way chapters globally, and Caterpillar's annual campaign supports 531 of these local chapters where the company's employees live and work.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels .

About the Caterpillar Foundation

Founded in 1952, Caterpillar's philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed more than $850 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by building resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit caterpillar.com/foundation. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

