Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
Delivered Higher Sales and Revenues and Returned about $1.9 Billion to Shareholders
Jul 24, 2019, 07:30 ET
- Sales and revenues up 3%; profit per share slightly up
- Strong ME&T operating cash flow; returned about $1.9 billion in share repurchases and dividends
- Full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06; the company currently expects to be at the lower end of this range
|
Second Quarter
|
($ in billions except profit per share)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Sales and Revenues
|
$14.4
|
$14.0
|
Profit Per Share
|
$2.83
|
$2.82
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $14.4 billion, a 3% increase compared with $14.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.83, compared with $2.82 profit per share in the second quarter of 2018.
During the second quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.0 billion. The company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $7.4 billion.
"Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from Construction Industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends of about $1.9 billion. This is in line with our intention to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders."
2019 Outlook
The full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06, which includes the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The company currently expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range.
The company continues to expect modest sales growth in 2019, which assumes a recovery in Oil and Gas near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels. The company still expects price realization to offset manufacturing costs. With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2019, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower.
"We expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record," added Umpleby. "We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term profitable growth through our continued focus on strategic investments, including growing services and expanding offerings. We will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence including a flexible and competitive cost structure."
The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues were $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $421 million, or 3%, compared with $14.011 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume driven by improved demand for equipment, including a favorable impact from changes in dealer inventories. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Sales increased in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation sales decreased. Sales increased in North America and Latin America, partially offset by decreases in Asia/Pacific and EAME.
|
Sales and Revenues by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Second
|
Sales
Volume
|
Price
Realization
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
6,172
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
(143)
|
$
|
(14)
|
$
|
6,467
|
$
|
295
|
5%
|
Resource Industries
|
2,526
|
188
|
129
|
(37)
|
(6)
|
2,800
|
274
|
11%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
5,724
|
(143)
|
44
|
(91)
|
(48)
|
5,486
|
(238)
|
(4%)
|
All Other Segment
|
124
|
(6)
|
—
|
(1)
|
8
|
125
|
1
|
1%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(1,267)
|
(1)
|
1
|
—
|
60
|
(1,207)
|
60
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$
|
13,279
|
$
|
237
|
$
|
427
|
$
|
(272)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
13,671
|
$
|
392
|
3%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
$
|
829
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
44
|
$
|
873
|
$
|
44
|
5%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(97)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(15)
|
(112)
|
(15)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
$
|
732
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
761
|
$
|
29
|
4%
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
14,011
|
$
|
237
|
$
|
427
|
$
|
(272)
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
14,432
|
$
|
421
|
3%
|
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
|
North America
|
Latin America
|
EAME
|
Asia/Pacific
|
External Sales
|
Inter-Segment
|
Total Sales
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
3,513
|
28%
|
$
|
392
|
—%
|
$
|
1,108
|
(5%)
|
$
|
1,433
|
(22%)
|
$
|
6,446
|
5%
|
$
|
21
|
(40%)
|
$
|
6,467
|
5%
|
Resource Industries
|
1,058
|
32%
|
448
|
14%
|
446
|
(22%)
|
759
|
14%
|
2,711
|
12%
|
89
|
(6%)
|
2,800
|
11%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
2,297
|
(11%)
|
325
|
13%
|
1,160
|
1%
|
742
|
7%
|
4,524
|
(4%)
|
962
|
(5%)
|
5,486
|
(4%)
|
All Other Segment
|
14
|
(18%)
|
1
|
—%
|
4
|
—%
|
15
|
(21%)
|
34
|
(17%)
|
91
|
10%
|
125
|
1%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(39)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
2
|
(44)
|
(1,163)
|
(1,207)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
6,843
|
12%
|
1,164
|
9%
|
2,713
|
(6%)
|
2,951
|
(8%)
|
13,671
|
3%
|
—
|
—%
|
13,671
|
3%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
563
|
5%
|
76
|
7%
|
102
|
1%
|
132
|
10%
|
873
|
5%
|
—
|
—%
|
873
|
5%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(72)
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(20)
|
(112)
|
—
|
(112)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
491
|
2%
|
65
|
8%
|
93
|
(1%)
|
112
|
14%
|
761
|
4%
|
—
|
—%
|
761
|
4%
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
7,334
|
11%
|
$
|
1,229
|
9%
|
$
|
2,806
|
(6%)
|
$
|
3,063
|
(7%)
|
$
|
14,432
|
3%
|
$
|
—
|
—%
|
$
|
14,432
|
3%
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
2,739
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
1,171
|
$
|
1,835
|
$
|
6,137
|
$
|
35
|
$
|
6,172
|
Resource Industries
|
804
|
394
|
569
|
664
|
2,431
|
95
|
2,526
|
Energy & Transportation
|
2,582
|
287
|
1,153
|
692
|
4,714
|
1,010
|
5,724
|
All Other Segment
|
17
|
1
|
4
|
19
|
41
|
83
|
124
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(40)
|
(3)
|
—
|
(1)
|
(44)
|
(1,223)
|
(1,267)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
6,102
|
1,071
|
2,897
|
3,209
|
13,279
|
—
|
13,279
|
Financial Products Segment
|
537
|
71
|
101
|
120
|
829
|
—
|
829
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(57)
|
(11)
|
(7)
|
(22)
|
(97)
|
—
|
(97)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
480
|
60
|
94
|
98
|
732
|
—
|
732
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$
|
6,582
|
$
|
1,131
|
$
|
2,991
|
$
|
3,307
|
$
|
14,011
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
14,011
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.213 billion, up 2% compared with $2.167 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $46 million was due to favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, offset by higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable sales volume due to product mix.
The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher material costs, including tariffs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. Favorable SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense.
The change in sales volume was the result of an unfavorable mix of products primarily within Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries.
Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 15.5% for the second quarter of 2018.
|
Profit by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Second Quarter
|
Second Quarter
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$
|
1,247
|
$
|
1,154
|
$
|
93
|
8
|
%
|
Resource Industries
|
481
|
411
|
70
|
17
|
%
|
Energy & Transportation
|
886
|
1,012
|
(126)
|
(12)
|
%
|
All Other Segment
|
11
|
23
|
(12)
|
(52)
|
%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(441)
|
(466)
|
25
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$
|
2,184
|
$
|
2,134
|
$
|
50
|
2
|
%
|
Financial Products Segment
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
134
|
$
|
59
|
44
|
%
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(50)
|
(5)
|
(45)
|
Financial Products
|
$
|
143
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
14
|
11
|
%
|
Consolidating Adjustments
|
(114)
|
(96)
|
(18)
|
Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$
|
2,213
|
$
|
2,167
|
$
|
46
|
2
|
%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.
|
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
6,172
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
(143)
|
$
|
(14)
|
$
|
6,467
|
$
|
295
|
5
|
%
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$
|
3,513
|
$
|
2,739
|
$
|
774
|
28
|
%
|
Latin America
|
392
|
392
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
EAME
|
1,108
|
1,171
|
(63)
|
(5)
|
%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
1,433
|
1,835
|
(402)
|
(22)
|
%
|
External Sales
|
6,446
|
6,137
|
309
|
5
|
%
|
Inter-segment
|
21
|
35
|
(14)
|
(40)
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
6,467
|
$
|
6,172
|
$
|
295
|
5
|
%
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$
|
1,247
|
$
|
1,154
|
$
|
93
|
8
|
%
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
19.3
|
%
|
18.7
|
%
|
0.6pts
Construction Industries' total sales were a record $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 5% increase compared with $6.172 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to the favorable impact of dealers increasing inventories in the second quarter of 2019, compared with decreasing inventories in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.
- In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization.
- Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America, leading to flat sales.
- In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impact related to the euro.
- Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand mainly due to China driven by continued competitive pricing pressures and timing of the selling season as well as unfavorable currency impacts.
Construction Industries' profit was a record $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 8% increase compared with $1.154 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profit was due to favorable price realization, which was mostly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The increase in sales volume was more than offset by an unfavorable mix of products. Higher material costs and variable labor and burden, including the absence of Brazil incentives, were the primary drivers of increased manufacturing costs.
|
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
2,526
|
$
|
188
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
(37)
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
2,800
|
$
|
274
|
11
|
%
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$
|
1,058
|
$
|
804
|
$
|
254
|
32
|
%
|
Latin America
|
448
|
394
|
54
|
14
|
%
|
EAME
|
446
|
569
|
(123)
|
(22)
|
%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
759
|
664
|
95
|
14
|
%
|
External Sales
|
2,711
|
2,431
|
280
|
12
|
%
|
Inter-segment
|
89
|
95
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
2,800
|
$
|
2,526
|
$
|
274
|
11
|
%
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$
|
481
|
$
|
411
|
$
|
70
|
17
|
%
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
17.2
|
%
|
16.3
|
%
|
0.9pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.800 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 11% increase compared with $2.526 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand and favorable price realization. Mining customers increased capital spending to support ongoing mine site operations, which drove higher sales. In addition, sales increased for non-residential construction and quarry and aggregate customers.
Resource Industries' profit was $481 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared with $411 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to favorable price realization and increased sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Manufacturing costs increased due to unfavorable operating leverage from changes in inventory, as well as higher material costs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense.
|
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
5,724
|
$
|
(143)
|
$
|
44
|
$
|
(91)
|
$
|
(48)
|
$
|
5,486
|
$
|
(238)
|
(4)
|
%
|
Sales by Application
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Oil and Gas
|
$
|
1,305
|
$
|
1,467
|
$
|
(162)
|
(11)
|
%
|
Power Generation
|
1,021
|
992
|
29
|
3
|
%
|
Industrial
|
957
|
969
|
(12)
|
(1)
|
%
|
Transportation
|
1,241
|
1,286
|
(45)
|
(3)
|
%
|
External Sales
|
4,524
|
4,714
|
(190)
|
(4)
|
%
|
Inter-segment
|
962
|
1,010
|
(48)
|
(5)
|
%
|
Total Sales
|
$
|
5,486
|
$
|
5,724
|
$
(238)<