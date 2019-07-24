Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results



Second Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share) 2019 2018 Sales and Revenues $14.4 $14.0 Profit Per Share $2.83 $2.82

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $14.4 billion, a 3% increase compared with $14.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.83, compared with $2.82 profit per share in the second quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.0 billion. The company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $7.4 billion.

"Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from Construction Industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends of about $1.9 billion. This is in line with our intention to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders."

2019 Outlook

The full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06, which includes the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The company currently expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range.

The company continues to expect modest sales growth in 2019, which assumes a recovery in Oil and Gas near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels. The company still expects price realization to offset manufacturing costs. With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2019, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower.

"We expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record," added Umpleby. "We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term profitable growth through our continued focus on strategic investments, including growing services and expanding offerings. We will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence including a flexible and competitive cost structure."

The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues were $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $421 million, or 3%, compared with $14.011 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume driven by improved demand for equipment, including a favorable impact from changes in dealer inventories. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Sales increased in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation sales decreased. Sales increased in North America and Latin America, partially offset by decreases in Asia/Pacific and EAME.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Second

Quarter

2018

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Second

Quarter

2019

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,172



$ 199



$ 253



$ (143)



$ (14)



$ 6,467



$ 295



5% Resource Industries 2,526



188



129



(37)



(6)



2,800



274



11% Energy & Transportation 5,724



(143)



44



(91)



(48)



5,486



(238)



(4%) All Other Segment 124



(6)



—



(1)



8



125



1



1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,267)



(1)



1



—



60



(1,207)



60





Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,279



$ 237



$ 427



$ (272)



$ —



$ 13,671



$ 392



3%































Financial Products Segment $ 829



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 44



$ 873



$ 44



5% Corporate Items and Eliminations (97)



—



—



—



(15)



(112)



(15)





Financial Products Revenues $ 732



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 29



$ 761



$ 29



4%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 14,011



$ 237



$ 427



$ (272)



$ 29



$ 14,432



$ 421



3%

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Second Quarter 2019





















































Construction Industries $ 3,513



28%

$ 392



—%

$ 1,108



(5%)

$ 1,433



(22%)

$ 6,446



5%

$ 21



(40%)

$ 6,467



5% Resource Industries 1,058



32%

448



14%

446



(22%)

759



14%

2,711



12%

89



(6%)

2,800



11% Energy & Transportation 2,297



(11%)

325



13%

1,160



1%

742



7%

4,524



(4%)

962



(5%)

5,486



(4%) All Other Segment 14



(18%)

1



—%

4



—%

15



(21%)

34



(17%)

91



10%

125



1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (39)







(2)







(5)







2







(44)







(1,163)







(1,207)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,843



12%

1,164



9%

2,713



(6%)

2,951



(8%)

13,671



3%

—



—%

13,671



3%























































Financial Products Segment 563



5%

76



7%

102



1%

132



10%

873



5%

—



—%

873



5% Corporate Items and Eliminations (72)







(11)







(9)







(20)







(112)







—







(112)





Financial Products Revenues 491



2%

65



8%

93



(1%)

112



14%

761



4%

—



—%

761



4%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,334



11%

$ 1,229



9%

$ 2,806



(6%)

$ 3,063



(7%)

$ 14,432



3%

$ —



—%

$ 14,432



3%























































Second Quarter 2018





















































Construction Industries $ 2,739







$ 392







$ 1,171







$ 1,835







$ 6,137







$ 35







$ 6,172





Resource Industries 804







394







569







664







2,431







95







2,526





Energy & Transportation 2,582







287







1,153







692







4,714







1,010







5,724





All Other Segment 17







1







4







19







41







83







124





Corporate Items and Eliminations (40)







(3)







—







(1)







(44)







(1,223)







(1,267)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,102







1,071







2,897







3,209







13,279







—







13,279





























































Financial Products Segment 537







71







101







120







829







—







829





Corporate Items and Eliminations (57)







(11)







(7)







(22)







(97)







—







(97)





Financial Products Revenues 480







60







94







98







732







—







732





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,582







$ 1,131







$ 2,991







$ 3,307







$ 14,011







$ —







$ 14,011































































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.213 billion, up 2% compared with $2.167 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $46 million was due to favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, offset by higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable sales volume due to product mix.

The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher material costs, including tariffs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. Favorable SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense.

The change in sales volume was the result of an unfavorable mix of products primarily within Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries.

Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 15.5% for the second quarter of 2018.

Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter

2019

Second Quarter

2018

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,247



$ 1,154



$ 93



8 % Resource Industries 481



411



70



17 % Energy & Transportation 886



1,012



(126)



(12) % All Other Segment 11



23



(12)



(52) % Corporate Items and Eliminations (441)



(466)



25





Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 2,184



$ 2,134



$ 50



2 %















Financial Products Segment $ 193



$ 134



$ 59



44 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (50)



(5)



(45)





Financial Products $ 143



$ 129



$ 14



11 %















Consolidating Adjustments (114)



(96)



(18)





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,213



$ 2,167



$ 46



2 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,172



$ 199



$ 253



$ (143)



$ (14)



$ 6,467



$ 295



5 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2019

Second

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,513



$ 2,739



$ 774



28 %















Latin America

392



392



—



— %















EAME

1,108



1,171



(63)



(5) %















Asia/Pacific

1,433



1,835



(402)



(22) %















External Sales

6,446



6,137



309



5 %















Inter-segment

21



35



(14)



(40) %















Total Sales

$ 6,467



$ 6,172



$ 295



5 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2019

Second

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,247



$ 1,154



$ 93



8 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.3 %

18.7 %

0.6pts

























































Construction Industries' total sales were a record $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 5% increase compared with $6.172 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to the favorable impact of dealers increasing inventories in the second quarter of 2019, compared with decreasing inventories in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

In North America , sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization.

, sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization. Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America , leading to flat sales.

, leading to flat sales. In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impact related to the euro.

Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand mainly due to China driven by continued competitive pricing pressures and timing of the selling season as well as unfavorable currency impacts.

Construction Industries' profit was a record $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 8% increase compared with $1.154 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profit was due to favorable price realization, which was mostly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The increase in sales volume was more than offset by an unfavorable mix of products. Higher material costs and variable labor and burden, including the absence of Brazil incentives, were the primary drivers of increased manufacturing costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,526



$ 188



$ 129



$ (37)



$ (6)



$ 2,800



$ 274



11 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2019

Second

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,058



$ 804



$ 254



32 %















Latin America

448



394



54



14 %















EAME

446



569



(123)



(22) %















Asia/Pacific

759



664



95



14 %















External Sales

2,711



2,431



280



12 %















Inter-segment

89



95



(6)



(6) %















Total Sales

$ 2,800



$ 2,526



$ 274



11 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2019

Second

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 481



$ 411



$ 70



17 %















Segment Profit Margin

17.2 %

16.3 %

0.9pts

























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.800 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 11% increase compared with $2.526 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand and favorable price realization. Mining customers increased capital spending to support ongoing mine site operations, which drove higher sales. In addition, sales increased for non-residential construction and quarry and aggregate customers.

Resource Industries' profit was $481 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared with $411 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to favorable price realization and increased sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Manufacturing costs increased due to unfavorable operating leverage from changes in inventory, as well as higher material costs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense.