Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:



Sales and revenues down 6%; profit per share down 8%

Returned about $1.8 billion in share repurchases and dividends

in share repurchases and dividends Full-year profit per share outlook range lowered to $10.90 to $11.40



Third Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share) 2019 2018

Sales and Revenues $12.8 $13.5

Profit Per Share $2.66 $2.88



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $12.8 billion, a 6% decrease compared with $13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.66, compared with $2.88 profit per share in the third quarter of 2018.

The primary driver of the decline in sales and revenues was a $1.2 billion movement in dealers' inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, after increasing their inventories about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018.

During the third quarter of 2019, the company made a $1.5 billion discretionary pension contribution financed from proceeds of a debt issuance. As a result, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was negative $188 million. The company also repurchased $1.2 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 billion.

"Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for margin improvement and free cash flow."



2019 Outlook



The company is lowering its full-year profit per share outlook range to $10.90 to $11.40, compared to the previous outlook which was at the low end of the $12.06 to $13.06 range. Both ranges include the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The revised guidance now assumes modestly lower sales in 2019. The company remains focused on maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure, including managing production levels.



"In the fourth quarter, we now expect end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty," said Umpleby. "Caterpillar's improved lead times, along with these dealer inventory reductions, will enable us to respond quickly to positive or negative developments in the global economy in 2020. We are expanding our offerings and investing in services, including digital capabilities, to drive long-term profitable growth, while continuing to achieve our Investor Day targets for improved financial performance."

The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other material discrete items.



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2019 vs. Third Quarter 2018

To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2018 (at left) and the third quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues of $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019 decreased $752 million, or 6%, compared with $13.510 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand across the three primary segments. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $400 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $800 million during the third quarter of 2018. Sales decreased across the three primary segments and in all regions except for Latin America, which was about flat.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Third

Quarter

2018

Sales

Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter- Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2019

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,683



$ (358)



$ 26



$ (47)



$ (15)



$ 5,289



$ (394)



(7%) Resource Industries 2,638



(389)



50



(20)



32



2,311



(327)



(12%) Energy & Transportation 5,555



31



11



(57)



(88)



5,452



(103)



(2%) All Other Segment 113



(9)



—



(1)



8



111



(2)



(2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,226)



(26)



(1)



1



63



(1,189)



37





Machinery, Energy & Transportation

12,763





(751)





86





(124)





—





11,974





(789)



(6%)































Financial Products Segment

845





—





—





—





20





865





20



2% Corporate Items and Eliminations (98)



—



—



—



17



(81)



17





Financial Products Revenues

747





—





—





—





37





784





37



5%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 13,510



$ (751)



$ 86



$ (124)



$ 37



$ 12,758



$ (752)



(6%)

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region



North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2019





















































Construction Industries $ 2,728



3%

$ 413



12%

$ 1,048



(6%)

$ 1,086



(29%)

$ 5,275



(7%)

$ 14



(52%)

$ 5,289



(7%) Resource Industries 789



(7%)

349



(18%)

396



(31%)

645



(6%)

2,179



(14%)

132



32%

2,311



(12%) Energy & Transportation 2,129



(8%)

378



15%

1,224



4%

831



10%

4,562



—%

890



(9%)

5,452



(2%) All Other Segment 1



(93%)

6



—%

8



100%

12



(33%)

27



(27%)

84



11%

111



(2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (62)







1







(7)







(1)







(69)







(1,120)







(1,189)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,585



(3%)

1,147



2%

2,669



(7%)

2,573



(14%)

11,974



(6%)

—



—%

11,974



(6%)























































Financial Products Segment 560



—%

79



16%

102



1%

124



6%

865



2%

—



—%

865



2% Corporate Items and Eliminations (43)







(15)







(8)







(15)







(81)







—







(81)





Financial Products Revenues 517



4%

64



14%

94



(1%)

109



10%

784



5%

—



—%

784



5%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,102



(3%)

$ 1,211



2%

$ 2,763



(7%)

$ 2,682



(13%)

$ 12,758



(6%)

$ —



—%

$ 12,758



(6%)























































Third Quarter 2018





















































Construction Industries $ 2,646







$ 369







$ 1,109







$ 1,530







$ 5,654







$ 29







$ 5,683





Resource Industries 849







427







574







688







2,538







100







2,638





Energy & Transportation 2,309







330







1,180







758







4,577







978







5,555





All Other Segment 15







—







4







18







37







76







113





Corporate Items and Eliminations (40)







1







(5)







1







(43)







(1,183)







(1,226)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,779







1,127







2,862







2,995







12,763







—







12,763





























































Financial Products Segment 559







68







101







117







845







—







845





Corporate Items and Eliminations (62)







(12)







(6)







(18)







(98)







—







(98)





Financial Products Revenues 497







56







95







99







747







—







747





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,276







$ 1,183







$ 2,957







$ 3,094







$ 13,510







$ —







$ 13,510































































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2019 vs. Third Quarter 2018

To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2019 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2018 (at left) and the third quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.020 billion, a decrease of $115 million, or 5%, compared with $2.135 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. This decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses.

Favorable price realization continued to offset manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense.

Operating profit margin was 15.8% for both the third quarters of 2019 and 2018.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Third Quarter

2019

Third Quarter

2018

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 940



$ 1,058



$ (118)



(11) % Resource Industries 311



414



(103)



(25) % Energy & Transportation 1,021



973



48



5 % All Other Segment (21)



(10)



(11)



(110) % Corporate Items and Eliminations (363)



(371)



8





Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,888





2,064





(176)



(9) %















Financial Products Segment

218





201





17



8 % Corporate Items and Eliminations 21



(30)



51





Financial Products

239





171





68



40 %















Consolidating Adjustments (107)



(100)



(7)





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,020



$ 2,135



$ (115)



(5) %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales







Third

Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,683



$ (358)



$ 26



$ (47)



$ (15)



$ 5,289



$ (394)



(7) %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2019

Third

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,728



$ 2,646



$ 82



3 %















Latin America

413



369



44



12 %















EAME

1,048



1,109



(61)



(6) %















Asia/Pacific

1,086



1,530



(444)



(29) %















External Sales

5,275



5,654



(379)



(7) %















Inter-segment

14



29



(15)



(52) %















Total Sales

$ 5,289



$ 5,683



$ (394)



(7) %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2019

Third

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 940



$ 1,058



$ (118)



(11) %















Segment Profit Margin

17.8 %

18.6 %

(0.8 pts)























































































































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.289 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $394 million, or 7%, compared with $5.683 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand for construction equipment. Dealers increased inventories during the third quarter of 2018, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2019.

In North America , sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher demand for equipment, mostly to support road and non-residential building construction activities.

, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher demand for equipment, mostly to support road and non-residential building construction activities. Sales were higher in Latin America , but construction activities remained at low levels.

, but construction activities remained at low levels. In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impacts related to the euro. Unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume also contributed to the decrease.

Sales in Asia/Pacific were lower across most of the region primarily due to lower demand in China , including unfavorable changes in dealer inventories, amid continued competitive pressures.

Construction Industries' profit was $940 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $118 million, or 11%, compared with $1.058 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and favorable price realization. Lower SG&A/R&D expenses were primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales





Third

Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,638



$ (389)



$ 50



$ (20)



$ 32



$ 2,311



$ (327)



(12) %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2019

Third

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 789



$ 849



$ (60)



(7) %















Latin America

349



427



(78)



(18) %















EAME

396



574



(178)



(31) %















Asia/Pacific

645



688



(43)



(6) %















External Sales

2,179



2,538



(359)



(14) %















Inter-segment

132



100



32



32 %















Total Sales

$ 2,311



$ 2,638



$ (327)



(12) %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2019

Third

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 311



$ 414



$ (103)



(25) %















Segment Profit Margin

13.5 %

15.7 %

(2.2 pts)























































































































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.311 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $327 million, or 12%, compared with $2.638 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by the unfavorable impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher end-user demand for equipment and favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2019, compared with an increase in the third quarter of 2018. While commodity prices are generally supportive of reinvestment, the company believes mining customers are cautious due to economic uncertainty. Mining sales were also impacted by lower thermal coal prices. In addition, sales decreased for equipment supporting non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates driven by a reduction in dealer inventories.

Resource Industries' profit was $311 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $103 million, or 25%, compared with $414 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization.