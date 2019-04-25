Caterpillar to Offer Audio Webcast of 2019 Investor Meeting

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will offer a listen-only, audio webcast of its meeting with financial analysts and institutional shareholders, to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT in Clayton, N.C. Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby and members of Caterpillar's Executive Office will provide a review of Caterpillar's business and enterprise strategy.

In addition to the webcast, presentations made during the meeting will be available at http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations.html. Listeners should visit the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. A transcript of the presentations and discussions will also be available online after the meeting concludes.

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

