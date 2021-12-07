Cates Auction Expands Service Offering To Include Traditional Real Estate Brokerage

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Auction & Realty is pleased to announce the expansion of their real estate services division by offering a means of selling through the traditional sales method. This will complement their well-established auction division and provide more options for real estate sellers looking to sell their properties on their own timeline.

Cates Real Estate Services plans to leverage decades of experience selling Kansas City area real estate through the auction methodology to provide a fresh perspective and approach to selling real estate traditionally. Through their accelerated marketing strategies, Cates believes they can deliver great results for their clients.

Get More Information About Cates Real Estate

"We're confident that our capability to sell real estate through the accelerated auction sales method will inform our ability to provide a quicker sales transaction process for individuals searching for a new approach," says Cambridge Cates, Chief Revenue Officer. "We want to give our sellers every opportunity to move at their own pace while giving our agents more opportunities to serve the community. It's a win-win for all parties."

Cates Real Estate Services is relying on eight decades of sales experience and a focus on service to the local community to offer as many options as possible for individuals and families looking to downsize or sell residential, commercial, land or luxury real estate on their timeline.

"Another benefit to this move is giving new & existing agents the opportunity to come onboard and sell while also adding another 'tool to their toolbelt' with the competitive bidding method if they see fit," says Cates. "If anything, agents will be missing out on expanding their own brands and skillsets by not capitalizing on this great opportunity by joining the Cates' team at this time."

To learn more about Cates Real Estate Services, email [email protected] or call 877-781-1134.

About Cates Auction

Founded in 1942, Cates Auction, a fourth-generation family business, is the Midwest's premier real estate auction marketing firm. Their rich history of service offerings now includes a traditional Real Estate Department alongside their Real Estate Auction, Estate Services and Transition Services divisions.

SOURCE Cates Auction