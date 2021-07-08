Cates Auction Real Estate Company Expands Estate Services Division

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc. is expanding their Estate Services division. A core component of Cates Auction's business since its creation in 1942, the company is now expanding this sector of their business by announcing the rollout of several new personal property initiatives. These plans include the addition of a Personal Property Sales Manager and the development of a Partner Marketing program.

The Estate Services division offers Cates Auction's clients the opportunity to downsize their estates. Their offerings include the research, photography and cataloguing of many asset types. The department has decades of experience selling household goods, equipment, vehicles, and other specialized items.

The department's workforce expansion plan includes the onboarding of experienced estate services personnel as well as individuals new to the industry. Cates Auction's primary goals with this initiative are to enhance its service offerings to its customers while providing new opportunities to job candidates.

Since its inception, Cates Auction has consistently found new, innovative ways to serve its' clients. The company's willingness to evaluate and adopt new technologies coupled with its' experience selling real estate helped fuel this decision.

"Going back to our roots with and serving Kansas City in the way my father and grandfather did is something I'm extremely excited about," said CEO Jeff Cates. "It's the perfect time to bring those same innovative strategies that we've been focusing on integrating into our real estate sales process to the Estate Services side of our business."

With the expansion of the Estate Services division, Cates Auction is now better positioned to help customers and businesses who are looking to work with a reputable, local company that is invested in providing a simple, transparent, market-driven sales process.

About Cates Auction

Founded in 1942, Cates Auction, a fourth-generation family business, is the Midwest's premier real estate auction marketing firm. Their rich history of service offerings now includes a Transition Services Department alongside their long-standing Real Estate and Estate Services divisions.

