Cathay Bank/UCLA Anderson Forecast Release Annual U.S.-China Economic Report

The report results from a sponsorship between Cathay Bank and UCLA Anderson Forecast. In addition to the annual report, periodic updates are published. This is the fourth year of the collaboration, which offers insights into the U.S. and Chinese economies.

"This report is prepared by UCLA Anderson Forecast for Cathay Bank, and provides timely data-driven insights from an informed perspective," said Chang M. Liu, Cathay Bank's president and CEO. "We are pleased to bring forth this quality resource to our customers and those who are interested to learn what the future holds for U.S.-China economic relations."

"Our econometric modeling and analytic techniques provide important data about the economies of the U.S. and China, and the relationship between the two superpowers," said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of UCLA Anderson Forecast, who co-authored the report along with his colleague, economist William Yu. "We continue to be pleased to share our unique expertise with Cathay Bank and its customers."

The 2021 Annual Economic Report is available for download in English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese on the Cathay Bank website at:

cathaybank.com/about-us/insights-by-cathay/us-china-2021-annual-economic-report

or on the UCLA Anderson Forecast website at:

anderson.ucla.edu/centers/ucla-anderson-forecast/projects-and-partnerships/cathay-bank/2021-annual-us-china-economic-report.

Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), offers a wide range of financial services through nine states in the U.S. as well as a branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Founded in 1962 to support Los Angeles' growing Chinese American community, the bank has expanded in the past half century and grown with its customers, providing them with the tools and services they need to achieve their goals. Learn more at cathaybank.com. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to deposit accounts at Cathay Bank's U.S. domestic branch locations.

About UCLA Anderson Forecast

UCLA Anderson Forecast is one of the most widely watched and often-cited economic outlooks for California and the nation and was unique in predicting both the seriousness of the early-1990s downturn in California and the strength of the state's rebound since 1993. The Forecast was credited as the first major U.S. economic forecasting group to call the recession of 2001 and, in March 2020, it was the first to declare that the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had already begun. Visit UCLA Anderson Forecast at uclaforecast.com.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

