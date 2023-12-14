Cathay Chooses Aryaka for Major Global SASE Deployment

Aryaka to replace Cathay's legacy MPLS network for improved performance and observability, and unified end user security, access, and application performance across global sites

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, a leader in Unified SASE solutions, today announced Cathay as its newest customer. Cathay, a leading premium travel lifestyle brand, is modernizing its global network with Aryaka's cutting-edge Unified SASE solutions for improved business performance and customer experience, making Cathay one of the first companies in the aviation industry to adopt the emerging enterprise technology. Under the agreement, Aryaka is providing converged networking, security, and observability services across Cathay's global sites.

Aryaka's Unified SASE solution will help Cathay modernize its IT global network infrastructure, so it can be more agile, sustain growth, optimize costs, and enhance security for the wide spectrum of devices and users that access its network. With cybersecurity being a persistent focus for all modern enterprises, Aryaka's converged network and security capabilities will deliver automated security, provisioning, and management, accelerating response times when faced by threats.

Supplying a secure, high-functioning network that co-exists with Cathay's current technology, Aryaka will improve overall network performance, offer increased scalability and minimize downtime. Additionally, fully managed services and last-mile circuits from Aryaka will provide Cathay with an end-to-end solution that simplifies its digital transformation journey.

"Aryaka's Unified SASE solution and managed services will support Cathay's growth as network demand increases, while allowing us to remain agile and secure in the process," said Rajeev Nair, General Manager of IT Infrastructure and Security, Cathay.

"As we continue to rebuild our business, we need a partner that could have an impact on our network and security, limit downtime and interruptions, and give us the flexibility to expand our network and bandwidth with less lead time. Aryaka provides all of that and more, and we look forward to working with them to further modernize our business for our employees and customers."

Some of the IT challenges the company is seeking to mitigate include coding new offices quickly, delivering reliable internet access, and managing and securing cloud workloads across AWS and Azure applications. Cathay selected Aryaka's Unified SASE solution following a thorough review of providers that could help the company address these issues.

"Cathay has been a highly regarded brand for over 77 years, and we're confident that our Unified SASE solutions will deliver an unprecedented experience for their staff and customers," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer, Aryaka. "This collaboration is a validation of our vision to deliver a best-in-class unified network and security solution intertwined with exceptional customer experience."

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises low-cost carrier HK Express, express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For over seven decades, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we're bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathay.com

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions. Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with an absurdly great customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

