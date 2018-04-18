Cathay General Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced net income of $63.8 million, or $0.78 per share, for the first quarter of 2018.  First quarter 2018 results included a $3.9 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities now recorded in the income statement as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, which reduced earnings per share by $.03.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE


Three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Net income

$63.8 million

$25.9 million

$48.9 million

Basic earnings per common share

$0.79

$0.32

$0.61

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.78

$0.32

$0.61

Return on average assets

1.65%

0.66%

1.42%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.99%

5.18%

10.73%

Efficiency ratio

43.35%

46.27%

43.66%

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Diluted earnings per share increased 27.9% to $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter increased to 3.75% compared to 3.49% in first quarter of 2017 and 3.65% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Total deposits increased by $322 million, or 10.2% annualized, to $13.0 billion, for the quarter.
  • Total loans increased $144 million, or 4.5% annualized, to $13.0 billion for the quarter.

"For the first quarter of 2018, our total loans increased $144 million or 4.5% annualized to $13.0 billion.  Also, our net interest margin increased to 3.75% during the first quarter compared to 3.65% in the fourth quarter of 2017 as our loans repriced more than our deposits," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

Further, Mr. Tai added, "The systems conversion for Far East National Bank onto Cathay's systems is scheduled for this weekend, which allows us to complete the integration of our operations."

FIRST QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $63.8 million, an increase of $14.9 million, or 30.4%, compared to net income of $48.9 million for the same quarter a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $0.78 compared to $0.61 for the same quarter a year ago.  First quarter net income included a $3.9 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities now recorded in the income statement as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, which reduced first quarter 2018 earnings per share by $.03.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.99% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 10.73% and a return on average assets of 1.42% for the same quarter a year ago.   

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $23.2 million, or 20.7%, to $135.3 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared to $112.1 million during the same quarter a year ago.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, offset by increases in interest expense from time deposits and long-term debt.

The net interest margin was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2017 and 3.65% for the fourth quarter of 2017. 

For the first quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.42%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.92%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.81%.  In comparison, for the first quarter of 2017, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.07%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.80%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.69%. The increase in the yield on average interest earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans.  The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 3.27% for the same quarter a year ago.


Reversal for credit losses

Reversal for credit losses was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.  The reversal for credit losses was based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018.  The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands)

Charge-offs:




  Commercial loans

$                        19

$                        1,503

$                         1,204

  Real estate loans (1)

-

-

555

     Total charge-offs 

19

1,503

1,759

Recoveries:




  Commercial loans

913

2,001

491

  Construction loans

44

86

49

  Real estate loans(1)

867

1,160

296

     Total recoveries

1,824

3,247

836

Net (recoveries)/charge-offs

$                 (1,805)

$                       (1,744)

$                            923


(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 20.9%, compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to a $3.9 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities and offset by an increase in other operating income of $1.5 million.  

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million, or 17.5%, to $61.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $51.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.  The increase in non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $4.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, partly from the acquisition of Far East National Bank, and a $1.8 million increase in professional services expense when compared to the same quarter a year ago.  The efficiency ratio was 43.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 43.7% for the same quarter a year ago.   

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.8% compared to 29.5% for the first quarter of 2017.  The effective tax rate includes the reduction of the corporate tax rate from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the impact of low income housing tax credits.  Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2018 was also reduced by $0.7 million in benefits from the distribution of restricted stock units and exercises of stock options.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $13.0 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $144 million, or 1.1%, from $12.9 billion at December 31, 2017.  The increase was primarily due to increases of $136.7 million, or 4.5%, in residential mortgage loans, and $127.6 million, or 2.0%, in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases of $90.9 million, or 13.4%, in real estate construction loans, and $24.8 million, or 1.0%, in commercial loans.  The loan balances and composition at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are presented below:

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands)

Commercial loans

$             2,436,421

$               2,461,266

$               2,152,269

Residential mortgage loans

3,198,750

3,062,050

2,584,477

Commercial mortgage loans

6,610,254

6,482,695

5,906,084

Equity lines

176,714

180,304

163,877

Real estate construction loans

587,927

678,805

554,218

Installment & other loans

4,473

5,170

4,584






Gross loans

$          13,014,539

$            12,870,290

$            11,365,509






Allowance for loan losses

(122,084)

(123,279)

(115,544)

Unamortized deferred loan fees

(3,289)

(3,245)

(4,395)






Total loans, net

$          12,889,166

$            12,743,766

$            11,245,570

Loans held for sale

$                            -

$                       8,000

$                       5,835

Total deposits were $13.0 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $322 million, or 2.5%, from $12.7 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $1.4 billion, or 12.3%, from $11.6 billion at March 31, 2017.  The deposit balances and composition at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are presented below: 



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$               2,741,321

$                 2,783,127

$         2,472,895

NOW deposits

1,398,076

1,410,519

1,260,232

Money market deposits

2,203,948

2,248,271

2,295,622

Savings deposits

801,054

857,199

727,342

Time deposits

5,867,852

5,390,777

4,831,184

Total deposits

$             13,012,251

$              12,689,893

$       11,587,275

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, total non-accrual loans were $49.3 million, an increase of $541 thousand, or 1.1%, from $48.8 million at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.9%, from $48.0 million at March 31, 2017.         

The allowance for loan losses was $122.1 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at March 31, 2018, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments.  The $122.1 million allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018, decreased $1.2 million, or 1.0%, from $123.3 million at December 31, 2017.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.94% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 247.5% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2018.  The comparable ratios were 0.96% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 252.7% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017.  The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are highlighted below:

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

% Change

March 31, 2017

% Change

Non-performing assets








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$                               -

$                             -

-

$                               -

-

Non-accrual loans:








  Construction loans

8,113

8,185

(1)

5,361

51

  Commercial mortgage loans

17,780

19,820

(10)

21,117

(16)

  Commercial loans

15,916

14,296

11

13,865

15

  Residential mortgage loans

7,519

6,486

16

7,613

(1)

Total non-accrual loans:

$                      49,328

$                    48,787

1

$                      47,956

3

Total non-performing loans

49,328

48,787

1

47,956

3

 Other real estate owned

9,291

9,442

(2)

19,865

(53)

Total non-performing assets

$                      58,619

$                    58,229

1

$                      67,821

(14)

Accruing  troubled  debt  restructurings (TDRs)

$                      82,785

$                    68,565

21

$                      80,419

3

Non-accrual loans held for sale

$                               -

$                      8,000

(100)

$                        5,835

(100)










Allowance for loan losses

$                    122,084

$                  123,279

(1)

$                   115,544

6










Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1)

$              13,014,539

$            12,870,290

1

$              11,365,509

15










Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2)

247.49%

252.69%


240.94%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1)

0.94%

0.96%


1.02%


(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans held for sale at period-end.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding non-accrual loans held for sale, to total assets was 0.4% for March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017.  Total non-performing assets increased $390 thousand, or 0.7%, to $58.6 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $58.2 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to an increase of $541 thousand, or 1.1%, in non-accrual loans and offset by a decrease of $151 thousand, or 1.6%, in other real estate owned. 

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.47%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.37%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.59%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio equal to or greater than 6.5%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.19%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.35%.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 1491346. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP                                                       

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 41 branches in California, 12 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, three in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and in Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at http://www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at http://www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com.  Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.    

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017







FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE





Net interest income before provision for credit losses    

$                135,343

$                  133,298

$                112,114

Reversal for credit losses

(3,000)

-

(2,500)

Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

138,343

133,298

114,614

Non-interest income

5,310

10,215

6,718

Non-interest expense

60,971

66,407

51,886

Income before income tax expense

82,682

77,106

69,446

Income tax expense

18,866

51,166

20,505

Net income

$                  63,816

$                    25,940

$                  48,941







Net income per common share





Basic

$                       0.79

$                         0.32

$                       0.61

Diluted

$                       0.78

$                         0.32

$                       0.61







 Cash dividends paid per common share  

$                       0.24

$                         0.24

$                       0.21














SELECTED RATIOS





Return on average assets

1.65%

0.66%

1.42%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.99%

5.18%

10.73%

Efficiency ratio

43.35%

46.27%

43.66%

Dividend payout ratio

30.51%

74.78%

34.24%














YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)





Total interest-earning assets

4.42%

4.27%

4.07%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.92%

0.84%

0.80%

Net interest spread

3.50%

3.43%

3.27%

Net interest margin

3.75%

3.65%

3.49%




























CAPITAL RATIOS

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.47%

12.19%

13.05%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.47%

12.19%

14.06%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.37%

14.11%

15.14%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.59%

10.35%

11.77%


.



                                                                                                          

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017







Assets





Cash and due from banks

$                             199,713

$                            247,056

$                           190,522

Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

524,012

292,745

630,058

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,277,791 at March 31, 2018, $1,336,345 at December 31, 2017, and $1,230,785 at March 31, 2017)

1,247,234

1,333,626

1,227,729

Loans held for sale

-

8,000

5,835

Loans

13,014,539

12,870,290

11,365,509

Less:  Allowance for loan losses

(122,084)

(123,279)

(115,544)

 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(3,289)

(3,245)

(4,395)

 Loans, net

12,889,166

12,743,766

11,245,570

Equity securities

18,025

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

23,085

17,250

Other real estate owned, net

9,291

9,442

19,865

Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

271,780

272,871

245,854

Premises and equipment, net

101,926

103,064

105,025

Customers' liability on acceptances

15,074

13,482

11,300

Accrued interest receivable

45,386

45,307

35,690

Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189

Other intangible assets, net

7,803

8,062

2,749

Other assets

163,488

167,491

114,321







Total assets

$                        15,882,337

$                      15,640,186

$                     14,223,957







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                          2,741,321

$                        2,783,127

$                       2,472,895

Interest-bearing deposits:





NOW deposits

1,398,076

1,410,519

1,260,232

Money market deposits

2,203,948

2,248,271

2,295,622

Savings deposits

801,054

857,199

727,342

Time deposits 

5,867,852

5,390,777

4,831,184

Total deposits

13,012,251

12,689,893

11,587,275







Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

100,000

100,000

150,000

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

325,000

430,000

325,000

Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

17,434

17,481

17,614

Long-term debt

194,136

194,136

119,136

Deferred payments from acquisition

35,744

35,404

-

Acceptances outstanding

15,074

13,482

11,300

Other liabilities

175,092

186,486

155,731

Total liabilities

13,874,731

13,666,882

12,366,056

Stockholders' equity

2,007,606

1,973,304

1,857,901

Total liabilities and equity

$                        15,882,337

$                      15,640,186

$                     14,223,957







Book value per common share

$                                  24.63

$                                24.26

$                               23.16

Number of common shares outstanding

81,206,998

80,893,379

79,811,679

                   

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

INTEREST AND  DIVIDEND INCOME




Loan receivable, including loan fees

$                     151,290

$                     148,162

$                124,910

Investment securities

6,458

5,965

4,406

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

396

481

412

Federal funds sold and securities 




purchased under agreements to resell

-

2

-

Deposits with banks

1,556

1,281

1,076






Total interest and dividend income

159,700

155,891

130,804






INTEREST EXPENSE




Time deposits 

15,728

13,339

10,982

Other deposits

4,586

4,831

4,446

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

714

761

1,550

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

971

1,246

288

Long-term debt

2,082

1,455

1,424

Deferred payments from acquisition

276

960

-

Short-term borrowings

-

1

-






Total interest expense

24,357

22,593

18,690






Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

135,343

133,298

112,114

Reversal for credit losses

(3,000)

-

(2,500)






Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

138,343

133,298

114,614






NON-INTEREST INCOME




Net losses from equity securities

(3,847)

-

-

Securities (losses)/gains, net

-

1,445

(466)

Letters of credit commissions

1,275

1,242

1,123

Depository service fees

1,445

1,405

1,508

Gains from acquisition

339

188

-

Other operating income

6,098

5,935

4,553






Total non-interest income

5,310

10,215

6,718






NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries and employee benefits

30,377

29,529

25,871

Occupancy expense

5,452

5,696

4,699

Computer and equipment expense

3,094

2,951

2,724

Professional services expense

6,039

5,898

4,256

Data processing service expense

3,219

3,344

2,532

FDIC and State assessments

2,035

3,372

2,520

Marketing expense

858

1,367

871

Other real estate owned expense

(212)

(2,396)

61

Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships

5,761

10,415

4,850

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

234

304

172

Acquisition and integration costs

169

844

-

Other operating expense

3,945

5,083

3,330






Total non-interest expense

60,971

66,407

51,886






Income before income tax expense

82,682

77,106

69,446

Income tax expense

18,866

51,166

20,505

Net income

$                       63,816

$                       25,940

$                  48,941






Net income per common share:




Basic

$                            0.79

$                            0.32

$                       0.61

Diluted

$                            0.78

$                            0.32

$                       0.61






Cash dividends paid per common share

$                            0.24

$                            0.24

$                       0.21

Basic average common shares outstanding

81,123,380

80,825,201

79,703,593

Diluted average common shares outstanding

81,680,445

81,619,905

80,413,178

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017









Interest-earning assets

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate
(1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate
(1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate
(1) 

Loans (1)

$12,920,204

4.75%

$12,735,456

4.62%

$11,289,364

4.49%

Taxable investment securities 

1,304,669

2.01%

1,338,653

1.77%

1,234,071

1.45%

FHLB stock

22,242

7.22%

25,770

7.40%

17,250

9.69%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

-

-

1,978

0.54%

-

-

Deposits with banks

395,027

1.60%

387,725

1.31%

486,045

0.90%









Total interest-earning assets

$14,642,142

4.42%

$14,489,582

4.27%

$13,026,730

4.07%









Interest-bearing liabilities







Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   1,406,842

0.18%

$   1,366,808

0.18%

$   1,237,398

0.17%

Money market deposits

2,256,034

0.63%

2,361,128

0.62%

2,276,057

0.65%

Savings deposits

838,368

0.22%

886,706

0.24%

713,198

0.16%

Time deposits

5,651,505

1.13%

5,263,846

1.01%

4,857,876

0.92%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$10,152,749

0.81%

$   9,878,488

0.73%

$   9,084,529

0.69%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

100,000

2.90%

100,000

3.02%

189,444

3.32%

Other borrowed funds

318,911

1.59%

491,000

1.52%

101,546

1.15%

Long-term debt

194,136

4.35%

158,266

4.45%

119,136

4.85%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,765,796

0.92%

10,627,754

0.84%

9,494,655

0.80%









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,750,810

2,766,338

2,471,165









Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$13,516,606

$13,394,092

$11,965,820









Total average assets

$15,707,975

$15,591,373

$13,997,964

Total average equity

$   1,992,895

$   1,984,890

$   1,850,254


(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300632513.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

