Cathay General Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Diluted earnings per share increased 27.9% to $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

per share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to per share for the same quarter a year ago. Net interest margin for the first quarter increased to 3.75% compared to 3.49% in first quarter of 2017 and 3.65% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total deposits increased by $322 million , or 10.2% annualized, to $13.0 billion , for the quarter.

, or 10.2% annualized, to , for the quarter. Total loans increased $144 million , or 4.5% annualized, to $13.0 billion for the quarter.

"For the first quarter of 2018, our total loans increased $144 million or 4.5% annualized to $13.0 billion. Also, our net interest margin increased to 3.75% during the first quarter compared to 3.65% in the fourth quarter of 2017 as our loans repriced more than our deposits," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

Further, Mr. Tai added, "The systems conversion for Far East National Bank onto Cathay's systems is scheduled for this weekend, which allows us to complete the integration of our operations."

FIRST QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $63.8 million, an increase of $14.9 million, or 30.4%, compared to net income of $48.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $0.78 compared to $0.61 for the same quarter a year ago. First quarter net income included a $3.9 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities now recorded in the income statement as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, which reduced first quarter 2018 earnings per share by $.03.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.99% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 10.73% and a return on average assets of 1.42% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $23.2 million, or 20.7%, to $135.3 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared to $112.1 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, offset by increases in interest expense from time deposits and long-term debt.

The net interest margin was 3.75% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2017 and 3.65% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.42%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.92%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.81%. In comparison, for the first quarter of 2017, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.07%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.80%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.69%. The increase in the yield on average interest earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 3.27% for the same quarter a year ago.





Reversal for credit losses

Reversal for credit losses was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2017. The reversal for credit losses was based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands) Charge-offs:









Commercial loans $ 19

$ 1,503

$ 1,204 Real estate loans (1) -

-

555 Total charge-offs 19

1,503

1,759 Recoveries:









Commercial loans 913

2,001

491 Construction loans 44

86

49 Real estate loans(1) 867

1,160

296 Total recoveries 1,824

3,247

836 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs $ (1,805)

$ (1,744)

$ 923



(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 20.9%, compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to a $3.9 million decrease in the fair value of equity securities and offset by an increase in other operating income of $1.5 million.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $9.1 million, or 17.5%, to $61.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $51.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $4.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, partly from the acquisition of Far East National Bank, and a $1.8 million increase in professional services expense when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 43.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 43.7% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.8% compared to 29.5% for the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate includes the reduction of the corporate tax rate from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the impact of low income housing tax credits. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2018 was also reduced by $0.7 million in benefits from the distribution of restricted stock units and exercises of stock options.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $13.0 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $144 million, or 1.1%, from $12.9 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to increases of $136.7 million, or 4.5%, in residential mortgage loans, and $127.6 million, or 2.0%, in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases of $90.9 million, or 13.4%, in real estate construction loans, and $24.8 million, or 1.0%, in commercial loans. The loan balances and composition at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are presented below:



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands) Commercial loans $ 2,436,421

$ 2,461,266

$ 2,152,269 Residential mortgage loans 3,198,750

3,062,050

2,584,477 Commercial mortgage loans 6,610,254

6,482,695

5,906,084 Equity lines 176,714

180,304

163,877 Real estate construction loans 587,927

678,805

554,218 Installment & other loans 4,473

5,170

4,584











Gross loans $ 13,014,539

$ 12,870,290

$ 11,365,509











Allowance for loan losses (122,084)

(123,279)

(115,544) Unamortized deferred loan fees (3,289)

(3,245)

(4,395)











Total loans, net $ 12,889,166

$ 12,743,766

$ 11,245,570 Loans held for sale $ -

$ 8,000

$ 5,835

Total deposits were $13.0 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $322 million, or 2.5%, from $12.7 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $1.4 billion, or 12.3%, from $11.6 billion at March 31, 2017. The deposit balances and composition at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are presented below:







March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

(In thousands) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,741,321

$ 2,783,127

$ 2,472,895 NOW deposits 1,398,076

1,410,519

1,260,232 Money market deposits 2,203,948

2,248,271

2,295,622 Savings deposits 801,054

857,199

727,342 Time deposits 5,867,852

5,390,777

4,831,184 Total deposits $ 13,012,251

$ 12,689,893

$ 11,587,275

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, total non-accrual loans were $49.3 million, an increase of $541 thousand, or 1.1%, from $48.8 million at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.9%, from $48.0 million at March 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses was $122.1 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at March 31, 2018, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $122.1 million allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018, decreased $1.2 million, or 1.0%, from $123.3 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.94% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 247.5% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2018. The comparable ratios were 0.96% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 252.7% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at March 31, 2018, compared to December 31, 2017, and to March 31, 2017, are highlighted below:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

% Change

March 31, 2017

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ -

$ -

-

$ -

- Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 8,113

8,185

(1)

5,361

51 Commercial mortgage loans 17,780

19,820

(10)

21,117

(16) Commercial loans 15,916

14,296

11

13,865

15 Residential mortgage loans 7,519

6,486

16

7,613

(1) Total non-accrual loans: $ 49,328

$ 48,787

1

$ 47,956

3 Total non-performing loans 49,328

48,787

1

47,956

3 Other real estate owned 9,291

9,442

(2)

19,865

(53) Total non-performing assets $ 58,619

$ 58,229

1

$ 67,821

(14) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 82,785

$ 68,565

21

$ 80,419

3 Non-accrual loans held for sale $ -

$ 8,000

(100)

$ 5,835

(100)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 122,084

$ 123,279

(1)

$ 115,544

6



















Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1) $ 13,014,539

$ 12,870,290

1

$ 11,365,509

15



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2) 247.49%

252.69%





240.94%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1) 0.94%

0.96%





1.02%







(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end. (2) Excludes non-accrual loans held for sale at period-end.

The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding non-accrual loans held for sale, to total assets was 0.4% for March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017. Total non-performing assets increased $390 thousand, or 0.7%, to $58.6 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $58.2 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to an increase of $541 thousand, or 1.1%, in non-accrual loans and offset by a decrease of $151 thousand, or 1.6%, in other real estate owned.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.47%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.37%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.59%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio equal to or greater than 6.5%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.19%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.35%.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 1491346. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 41 branches in California, 12 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, three in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and in Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at http://www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at http://www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp and Far East National Bank, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017













FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE











Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 135,343

$ 133,298

$ 112,114 Reversal for credit losses

(3,000)

-

(2,500) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

138,343

133,298

114,614 Non-interest income

5,310

10,215

6,718 Non-interest expense

60,971

66,407

51,886 Income before income tax expense

82,682

77,106

69,446 Income tax expense

18,866

51,166

20,505 Net income

$ 63,816

$ 25,940

$ 48,941













Net income per common share











Basic

$ 0.79

$ 0.32

$ 0.61 Diluted

$ 0.78

$ 0.32

$ 0.61













Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.21



























SELECTED RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.65%

0.66%

1.42% Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.99%

5.18%

10.73% Efficiency ratio

43.35%

46.27%

43.66% Dividend payout ratio

30.51%

74.78%

34.24%



























YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)











Total interest-earning assets

4.42%

4.27%

4.07% Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.92%

0.84%

0.80% Net interest spread

3.50%

3.43%

3.27% Net interest margin

3.75%

3.65%

3.49%























































CAPITAL RATIOS

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.47%

12.19%

13.05% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.47%

12.19%

14.06% Total risk-based capital ratio

14.37%

14.11%

15.14% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.59%

10.35%

11.77%



CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 199,713

$ 247,056

$ 190,522 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

524,012

292,745

630,058 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,277,791 at March 31, 2018, $1,336,345 at December 31, 2017, and $1,230,785 at March 31, 2017)

1,247,234

1,333,626

1,227,729 Loans held for sale

-

8,000

5,835 Loans

13,014,539

12,870,290

11,365,509 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(122,084)

(123,279)

(115,544) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(3,289)

(3,245)

(4,395) Loans, net

12,889,166

12,743,766

11,245,570 Equity securities

18,025

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

23,085

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

9,291

9,442

19,865 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

271,780

272,871

245,854 Premises and equipment, net

101,926

103,064

105,025 Customers' liability on acceptances

15,074

13,482

11,300 Accrued interest receivable

45,386

45,307

35,690 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

7,803

8,062

2,749 Other assets

163,488

167,491

114,321













Total assets

$ 15,882,337

$ 15,640,186

$ 14,223,957













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,741,321

$ 2,783,127

$ 2,472,895 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,398,076

1,410,519

1,260,232 Money market deposits

2,203,948

2,248,271

2,295,622 Savings deposits

801,054

857,199

727,342 Time deposits

5,867,852

5,390,777

4,831,184 Total deposits

13,012,251

12,689,893

11,587,275













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

100,000

100,000

150,000 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

325,000

430,000

325,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

17,434

17,481

17,614 Long-term debt

194,136

194,136

119,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

35,744

35,404

- Acceptances outstanding

15,074

13,482

11,300 Other liabilities

175,092

186,486

155,731 Total liabilities

13,874,731

13,666,882

12,366,056 Stockholders' equity

2,007,606

1,973,304

1,857,901 Total liabilities and equity

$ 15,882,337

$ 15,640,186

$ 14,223,957













Book value per common share

$ 24.63

$ 24.26

$ 23.16 Number of common shares outstanding

81,206,998

80,893,379

79,811,679

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended





March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017





(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 151,290 $ 148,162 $ 124,910

Investment securities

6,458 5,965 4,406

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

396 481 412

Federal funds sold and securities









purchased under agreements to resell

- 2 -

Deposits with banks

1,556 1,281 1,076













Total interest and dividend income

159,700 155,891 130,804













INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits

15,728 13,339 10,982

Other deposits

4,586 4,831 4,446

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

714 761 1,550

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

971 1,246 288

Long-term debt

2,082 1,455 1,424

Deferred payments from acquisition

276 960 -

Short-term borrowings

- 1 -













Total interest expense

24,357 22,593 18,690













Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

135,343 133,298 112,114

Reversal for credit losses

(3,000) - (2,500)













Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

138,343 133,298 114,614













NON-INTEREST INCOME









Net losses from equity securities

(3,847) - -

Securities (losses)/gains, net

- 1,445 (466)

Letters of credit commissions

1,275 1,242 1,123

Depository service fees

1,445 1,405 1,508

Gains from acquisition

339 188 -

Other operating income

6,098 5,935 4,553













Total non-interest income

5,310 10,215 6,718













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits

30,377 29,529 25,871

Occupancy expense

5,452 5,696 4,699

Computer and equipment expense

3,094 2,951 2,724

Professional services expense

6,039 5,898 4,256

Data processing service expense

3,219 3,344 2,532

FDIC and State assessments

2,035 3,372 2,520

Marketing expense

858 1,367 871

Other real estate owned expense

(212) (2,396) 61

Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships

5,761 10,415 4,850

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

234 304 172

Acquisition and integration costs

169 844 -

Other operating expense

3,945 5,083 3,330













Total non-interest expense

60,971 66,407 51,886













Income before income tax expense

82,682 77,106 69,446

Income tax expense

18,866 51,166 20,505

Net income

$ 63,816 $ 25,940 $ 48,941













Net income per common share:









Basic

$ 0.79 $ 0.32 $ 0.61

Diluted

$ 0.78 $ 0.32 $ 0.61













Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.21

Basic average common shares outstanding

81,123,380 80,825,201 79,703,593

Diluted average common shares outstanding

81,680,445 81,619,905 80,413,178



CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

















Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate

(1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate

(1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate

(1) Loans (1) $12,920,204 4.75%

$12,735,456 4.62%

$11,289,364 4.49% Taxable investment securities 1,304,669 2.01%

1,338,653 1.77%

1,234,071 1.45% FHLB stock 22,242 7.22%

25,770 7.40%

17,250 9.69% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell - -

1,978 0.54%

- - Deposits with banks 395,027 1.60%

387,725 1.31%

486,045 0.90%

















Total interest-earning assets $14,642,142 4.42%

$14,489,582 4.27%

$13,026,730 4.07%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,406,842 0.18%

$ 1,366,808 0.18%

$ 1,237,398 0.17% Money market deposits 2,256,034 0.63%

2,361,128 0.62%

2,276,057 0.65% Savings deposits 838,368 0.22%

886,706 0.24%

713,198 0.16% Time deposits 5,651,505 1.13%

5,263,846 1.01%

4,857,876 0.92% Total interest-bearing deposits $10,152,749 0.81%

$ 9,878,488 0.73%

$ 9,084,529 0.69% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 100,000 2.90%

100,000 3.02%

189,444 3.32% Other borrowed funds 318,911 1.59%

491,000 1.52%

101,546 1.15% Long-term debt 194,136 4.35%

158,266 4.45%

119,136 4.85% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,765,796 0.92%

10,627,754 0.84%

9,494,655 0.80%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,750,810



2,766,338



2,471,165



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $13,516,606



$13,394,092



$11,965,820



















Total average assets $15,707,975



$15,591,373



$13,997,964

Total average equity $ 1,992,895



$ 1,984,890



$ 1,850,254





(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300632513.html

