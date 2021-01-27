Cathay General Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $70.9 million, or $0.89 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $228.9 million, or $2.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019

Net income

$70.9 million

$56.8 million

$67.4 million

$228.9 million

$279.1 million

Basic earnings per common share

$0.89

$0.71

$0.85

$2.88

$3.49

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.89

$0.71

$0.84

$2.87

$3.48

Return on average assets

1.50%

1.18%

1.49%

1.22%

1.61%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.75%

9.53%

11.75%

9.70%

12.63%

Efficiency ratio

49.61%

51.53%

47.51%

47.65%

44.75%




















 HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net interest margin increased to 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.02% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • There was a reversal for loan losses of $5 .0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to provision for loan losses of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

"For the fourth quarter of 2020, our net interest margin was 3.12%, increasing 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and our deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized, during the quarter. Also, there was a reversal for loan losses of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $9.5 million decrease in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $70.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to net income of $67.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $0.89 per share compared to $0.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, or 1.0%, to $139.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $141.2 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.74%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.86%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%.The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.92% for the same quarter a year ago.

Reversal for credit losses

Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets.  As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company has chosen to continue to defer the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses until the earlier of (i) the beginning of the Company's fiscal year that begins after the date the COVID-19 national emergency comes to an end or (ii) January 1, 2022. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:









Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Charge-offs:








  Commercial loans

$                          8,613

$                       6,956

$                            697

$                21,996

$                6,997

     Total charge-offs 

8,613

6,956

697

21,996

6,997

Recoveries:








  Commercial loans

912

3,796

2,546

7,267

4,155

  Construction loans





4,612

  Real estate loans(1)

109

110

467

543

6,063

     Total recoveries

1,021

3,906

3,013

7,810

14,830

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$                        7,592

$                        3,050

$                        (2,316)

$                 14,186

$               (7,833)










(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.























Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in net gains from equity securities offset in part by a $0.4 million decrease in wealth management fees, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million, or 5.3%, to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $71.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.  The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase of $2.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, and an increase of $1.0 million in other operating losses  offset, in part, by a decrease of $0.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 49.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 47.5% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.7% compared to 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW 

Gross loans were $15.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $568.9 million, or 3.8%, from $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase was primarily due to $240.9 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and increases of $279.8 million, or 3.8%, in commercial mortgage loans, $56.8 million, or 1.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $76.6 million, or 22.0%, in equity lines and $99.6 million, or 17.2%, in real estate construction loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $182.8 million, or 6.6%, in commercial loans not including Paycheck Protection Loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:






December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Commercial loans

$                 2,595,926

$                 2,582,272

$                    2,778,744

Paycheck protection program loans

240,907

265,728


Residential mortgage loans

4,145,389

4,169,847

4,088,586

Commercial mortgage loans

7,555,027

7,459,316

7,275,262

Equity lines

424,555

411,848

347,975

Real estate construction loans

679,492

675,112

579,864

Installment and other loans

3,100

1,656

5,050

Gross loans

$               15,644,396

$               15,565,779

$                  15,075,481







Allowance for loan losses

(166,538)

(179,130)

(123,224)

Unamortized deferred loan fees

(2,494)

(4,210)

(626)

Total loans, net

$               15,475,364

$               15,382,439

$                  14,951,631














Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 9.5%, from $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits NOW deposits and money market deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation from corporate accounts. The decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized.  The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:






December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                 3,365,086

$                 3,306,421

$                 2,871,444

NOW deposits

1,926,135

1,767,227

1,358,152

Money market deposits

3,359,191

3,227,359

2,260,764

Savings deposits

785,672

784,076

758,903

Time deposits

6,673,317

6,949,165

7,443,045

Total deposits

$               16,109,401

$               16,034,248

$               14,692,308














ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At December 31, 2020, total non-accrual loans were $67.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 12.3%, from $77.2 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, from $40.5 million at December 31, 2019.  The decrease from the third quarter was due primarily to a $8.4 million charge-off for a commercial loan in our Hong Kong branch during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The allowance for loan losses was $166.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $5.9 million at December 31, 2020, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments.  The $166.5 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, increased $43.3 million, or 35.1%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2019.  This increase includes additional provisions for credit losses and reflects the deterioration in economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.2% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020.  The comparable ratios were 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019.  The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:








(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

%

September 30, 2020

%

Non-performing assets








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$                        4,982

$                        6,409

(22)

$                        2,868

74

Non-accrual loans:








  Construction loans

4,286

4,580

(6)

4,335

(1)

  Commercial mortgage loans

33,715

9,928

240

33,782

(0)

  Commercial loans

23,087

19,381

19

29,757

(22)

  Residential mortgage loans

6,596

6,634

(1)

9,317

(29)

Total non-accrual loans:

$                      67,684

$                      40,523

67

$                      77,191

(12)

Total non-performing loans

72,666

46,932

55

80,059

(9)

 Other real estate owned

4,918

10,244

(52)

4,918

-

Total non-performing assets

$                      77,584

$                      57,176

36

$                      84,977

(9)

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$                      27,721

$                      35,336

(22)

$                      28,587

(3)










Allowance for loan losses

$                    166,538

$                    123,224

35

$                    179,130

(7)

Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end 

$               15,644,396

$               15,075,481

4

$               15,565,779

1










Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 

229.18%

262.56%


223.75%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 

1.06%

0.82%


1.15%































The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2019.  Total non-performing assets increased $20.4 million, or 35.7%, to $77.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, in nonaccrual loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $5.3 million, or 52.0%, in other real estate owned and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 22.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. 

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 399,978 common shares at an average cost of $26.79 and completed its $50 million May 2019 stock buyback program.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.52%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.94%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with  a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

FULL YEAR REVIEW

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $228.9 million, a decrease of $50.2 million, or 18.0%, compared to net income of $279.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.87 compared to $3.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 3.12% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.7% and return on average assets was 1.22% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.63% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 47.65% compared to 44.75% for the year ended December 31, 2019. 

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results this afternoon, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 2592886. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com.  nformation set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.   

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

 


Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019











FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE









Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses    

$                 139,820

$                 137,504

$                141,211

$          552,110

$            574,906

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(5,000)

12,500

(5,000)

57,500

(7,000)

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

144,820

125,004

146,211

494,610

581,906

Non-interest income

11,451

9,977

8,648

42,820

44,751

Non-interest expense

75,046

75,997

71,191

283,465

277,288

Income before income tax expense

81,225

58,984

83,668

253,965

349,369

Income tax expense

10,332

2,190

16,290

25,105

70,234

Net income

$                    70,893

$                   56,794

$                    67,378

$            228,860

$             279,135











Net income per common share









Basic

$                        0.89

$                       0.71

$                        0.85

$                  2.88

$                  3.49

Diluted

$                        0.89

$                       0.71

$                        0.84

$                  2.87

$                  3.48











 Cash dividends paid per common share  

$                        0.31

$                       0.31

$                        0.31

$                  1.24

$                  1.24






















SELECTED RATIOS









Return on average assets

1.50%

1.18%

1.49%

1.22%

1.61%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.75%

9.53%

11.75%

9.70%

12.63%

Efficiency ratio

49.61%

51.53%

47.51%

47.65%

44.75%

Dividend payout ratio

34.80%

43.46%

36.67%

43.12%

35.51%






















YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)









Total interest-earning assets

3.74%

3.78%

4.53%

3.96%

4.74%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.86%

1.04%

1.61%

1.14%

1.61%

Net interest spread

2.88%

2.74%

2.92%

2.82%

3.13%

Net interest margin

3.12%

3.02%

3.34%

3.12%

3.54%






















CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.52%

13.22%

12.51%



Total risk-based capital ratio

15.45%

15.23%

14.11%



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.94%

10.51%

10.83%





.




.
























 

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







Assets





Cash and due from banks

$                      138,616

$                      128,896

$                       177,240

Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,282,462

1,305,170

416,538

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,019,230 at December 31, 2020, 





    $1,060,975 at September 30, 2020 and $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019)

1,036,550

1,080,540

1,451,842

Loans

15,644,396

15,565,779

15,075,481

Less:  Allowance for loan losses

(166,538)

(179,130)

(123,224)

 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(2,494)

(4,210)

(626)

 Loans, net

15,475,364

15,382,439

14,951,631

Equity securities

23,744

22,964

28,005

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

18,090

Other real estate owned, net

4,918

4,918

10,244

Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

309,016

325,013

308,681

Premises and equipment, net

102,998

103,438

104,239

Customers' liability on acceptances

13,753

12,973

10,694

Accrued interest receivable

59,032

57,102

53,541

Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189

Other intangible assets, net

5,434

5,631

6,296

Right-of-use assets- operating leases

30,919

32,591

33,990

Other assets

170,889

167,124

150,924

Total assets

$                 19,043,134

$                 19,018,238

$                   18,094,144







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                  3,365,086

$                  3,306,421

$                    2,871,444

Interest-bearing deposits:





NOW deposits

1,926,135

1,767,227

1,358,152

Money market deposits

3,359,191

3,227,359

2,260,764

Savings deposits

785,672

784,076

758,903

Time deposits 

6,673,317

6,949,165

7,443,045

Total deposits

16,109,401

16,034,248

14,692,308







Short-term borrowings



25,683

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

150,000

230,000

670,000

Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

23,714

23,788

29,022

Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

119,136

Deferred payments from acquisition



7,644

Acceptances outstanding

13,753

12,973

10,694

Lease liabilities - operating leases

33,484

35,116

35,873

Other liabilities

175,502

188,254

209,501

Total liabilities

16,624,990

16,643,515

15,799,861

Stockholders' equity

2,418,144

2,374,723

2,294,283

Total liabilities and equity

$                 19,043,134

$                 19,018,238

$                   18,094,144







Book value per common share

$                         30.41

$                         29.81

$                           28.78

Number of common shares outstanding

79,508,265

79,659,396

79,729,419














CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 


Three months ended

Year ended December 31,


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

INTEREST AND  DIVIDEND INCOME







Loan receivable, including loan fees

$                    163,618

$                   167,556

$                      181,224

$               677,193

$                 729,619

Investment securities

3,469

4,115

8,583

20,599

33,037

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

217

216

304

952

1,207

Deposits with banks

292

347

1,115

1,830

5,404

Total interest and dividend income

167,596

172,234

191,226

700,574

769,267









INTEREST EXPENSE







Time deposits 

19,416

26,247

38,799

111,629

152,791

Other deposits

5,725

5,761

7,720

25,396

25,311

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,180

1,251

1,466

5,299

7,441

Long-term debt

1,455

1,456

1,760

5,791

7,847

Deferred payments from acquisition

15

66

115

568

Short-term borrowings

204

234

403

Total interest expense

27,776

34,730

50,015

148,464

194,361









Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

139,820

137,504

141,211

552,110

574,906

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(5,000)

12,500

(5,000)

57,500

(7,000)

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

144,820

125,004

146,211

494,610

581,906









NON-INTEREST INCOME







Net gains/(losses) from equity securities

780

(1,605)

(2,028)

(1,148)

5,736

Securities gains, net

542

318

1,695

211

Letters of credit commissions

1,749

1,792

1,674

6,741

6,407

Depository service fees

1,271

1,263

1,146

4,949

4,763

Other operating income

7,109

8,527

7,538

30,583

27,634

Total non-interest income

11,451

9,977

8,648

42,820

44,751









NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

31,545

33,341

32,100

124,022

129,300

Occupancy expense

5,199

5,295

5,386

20,634

22,004

Computer and equipment expense

2,915

3,044

2,660

11,133

11,113

Professional services expense

6,270

5,241

5,899

21,856

23,107

Data processing service expense

3,893

3,772

3,473

14,897

13,210

FDIC and State assessments

2,145

1,993

2,427

8,999

9,617

Marketing expense

1,334

1,089

2,029

5,224

7,585

Other real estate owned expense/(income)

138

423

276

(3,091)

1,115

Amortization of investments in low income housing and
  alternative energy partnerships

15,228

16,173

12,822

58,225

39,731

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172

172

172

687

687

Cost associated with debt redemption

693


693


Other operating expense

5,514

5,454

3,947

20,186

19,819

Total non-interest expense

75,046

75,997

71,191

283,465

277,288









Income before income tax expense

81,225

58,984

83,668

253,965

349,369

Income tax expense

10,332

2,190

16,290

25,105

70,234

Net income

$                    70,893

$                   56,794

$                     67,378

$             228,860

$               279,135

Net income per common share:







Basic

$                         0.89

$                         0.71

$                           0.85

$                    2.88

$                      3.49

Diluted

$                         0.89

$                         0.71

$                           0.84

$                    2.87

$                      3.48









Cash dividends paid per common share

$                         0.31

$                         0.31

$                           0.31

$                    1.24

$                      1.24

Basic average common shares outstanding

79,540,694

79,628,372

79,711,414

79,584,560

79,999,703

Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,834,150

79,764,318

80,002,421

79,777,847

80,247,893









CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited) 

 

Three months ended

(In thousands)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Interest-earning assets

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Loans (1)

$   15,569,490

4.18%

$ 15,592,536

4.28%

$  14,915,076

4.82%

Taxable investment securities 

1,073,058

1.29%

1,145,092

1.43%

1,557,877

2.19%

FHLB stock

17,250

5.00%

17,250

4.99%

17,259

7.00%

Deposits with banks

1,156,764

0.10%

1,385,535

0.10%

275,032

1.61%

Total interest-earning assets

$   17,816,562

3.74%

$ 18,140,413

3.78%

$   16,765,244

4.53%









Interest-bearing liabilities







Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,694,831

0.15%

$   1,695,882

0.17%

$     1,307,285

0.18%

Money market deposits

3,295,103

0.59%

3,119,091

0.62%

2,244,973

1.19%

Savings deposits

797,438

0.11%

766,521

0.11%

748,148

0.20%

Time deposits

6,687,731

1.15%

7,281,403

1.43%

7,574,179

2.03%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,475,103

0.80%

$ 12,862,897

0.99%

$   11,874,585

1.55%

Other borrowed funds

237,467

1.98%

263,306

1.91%

342,227

2.01%

Long-term debt

119,136

4.86%

119,136

4.86%

142,451

4.90%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,831,706

0.86%

13,245,339

1.04%

12,359,263

1.61%









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,365,075

3,301,253

2,979,134









Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,196,781

$ 16,546,592

$   15,338,397









Total average assets

$    18,843,635

$ 19,164,220

$   17,883,476

Total average equity

$      2,400,494

$   2,370,817

$     2,274,986










Year ended


(In thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Interest-earning assets

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance

Average
Yield/Rate (1)


Loans (1)

$   15,500,910

4.37%

$ 14,510,678

5.03%


Taxable investment securities 

1,215,957

1.69%

1,442,820

2.29%


FHLB stock

17,300

5.50%

17,266

6.99%


Deposits with banks

960,276

0.19%

253,296

2.13%


Total interest-earning assets

$    17,694,443

3.96%

$ 16,224,060

4.74%











Interest-bearing liabilities







Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,591,924

0.18%

$   1,290,752

0.18%


Money market deposits

2,903,837

0.74%

2,012,306

1.07%


Savings deposits

759,581

0.13%

731,027

0.20%


Time deposits

7,268,738

1.54%

7,459,800

2.05%


Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,524,080

1.09%

$ 11,493,885

1.55%


Other borrowed funds

326,023

1.73%

379,816

2.21%


Long-term debt

119,136

4.86%

164,976

4.76%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,969,239

1.14%

12,038,677

1.61%











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,158,828

2,837,946



Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,128,067

$ 14,876,623












Total average assets

$    18,736,854

$ 17,337,267



Total average equity

$      2,359,735

$   2,209,642












(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.











