Cathay General Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $72.2 million, or $0.90 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Three months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income $72.2 million

$66.7 million

$73.7 million Basic earnings per common share $0.90

$0.83

$0.91 Diluted earnings per common share $0.90

$0.83

$0.90 Return on average assets 1.69%

1.61%

1.88% Return on average total stockholders' equity 13.27%

12.57%

14.51% Efficiency ratio 44.53%

45.42%

42.69%

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans increased $316.1 million , or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion for the quarter.

, or 9.0% annualized, to for the quarter. Total deposits increased $276.6 million , or 8.1% annualized, to $14.4 billion for the quarter.

"In the second quarter of 2019, our total loans increased $316.1 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion. We continued our stock buyback program in the second quarter and repurchased 641,894 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $35.84," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.

SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $72.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to net income of $73.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for both the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, was $0.90.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.27% and return on average assets was 1.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 14.51% and a return on average assets of 1.88% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $3.4 million, or 2.4%, to $143.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $140.0 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to increases in interest income from loans and securities, offset in part by an increase in interest expense from time deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.70% for the first quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.81%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.65%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.58%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.58%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.92%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.55% for the same quarter a year ago.

Provision/(reversal) for credit losses

There was no provision/(reversal) for credit losses recorded for the second quarter of 2019 or 2018, based on our management's review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 1,713

$ 1,231

$ 488

$ 2,944

$ 507 Real estate loans (1) -

-

390

-

390 Total charge-offs 1,713

1,231

878

2,944

897 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 1,356

41

150

1,397

1,063 Construction loans 30

1,044

44

1,074

88 Real estate loans(1) 423

310

499

733

1,366 Total recoveries 1,809

1,395

693

3,204

2,517 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs $ (96)

$ (164)

$ 185

$ (260)

$ (1,620)





















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, equity securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.0 million, or 64.1%, compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher gains from equity securities of $4.4 million and an increase of $1.1 million in wealth management fees.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $6.4 million, or 10.1%, to $69.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $63.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, a $4.0 million increase in amortization expense for investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a $2.2 million increase in provision for unfunded commitments, offset in part by a $2.4 million decrease in marketing expenses when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 44.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 42.7% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 16.6% compared to 13.0% for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate includes the impact of low-income housing and alternative energy investment tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $14.6 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $597.7 million, or 4.3%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $273.3 million, or 7.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $221.4 million, or 3.3%, in commercial mortgage loans, $52.4 million, or 21.0%, in home equity loans, $31.0 million, or 1.1%, in commercial loans, and $17.4 million, or 3.0%, in real estate construction loans. The loan balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,772,982

$ 2,741,965

$ 2,576,649 Residential mortgage loans 3,967,135

3,693,853

3,378,875 Commercial mortgage loans 6,945,562

6,724,200

6,615,791 Equity lines 302,351

249,967

191,445 Real estate construction loans 598,849

581,454

581,917 Installment and other loans 6,631

4,349

4,060 Gross loans $ 14,593,510

$ 13,995,788

$ 13,348,737











Allowance for loan losses (122,651)

(122,391)

(121,899) Unamortized deferred loan fees (1,415)

(1,565)

(3,248) Total loans, net $ 14,469,444

$ 13,871,832

$ 13,223,590

Total deposits were $14.4 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $660.6 million, or 4.8%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,758,344

$ 2,857,443

$ 2,835,314 NOW deposits 1,267,464

1,365,763

1,381,617 Money market deposits 1,909,097

2,027,404

2,263,991 Savings deposits 716,206

738,656

790,125 Time deposits 7,711,811

6,713,074

5,833,499 Total deposits $ 14,362,922

$ 13,702,340

$ 13,104,546

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At June 30, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $54.7 million, an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3.8%, from $52.7 million at June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $122.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at June 30, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $122.7 million allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019, increased $0.3 million, or 0.2%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 177.2% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are shown below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2018

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 14,469

$ 3,773

283

$ -

- Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,702

4,872

(3)

8,040

(42) Commercial mortgage loans 14,515

10,611

37

17,154

(15) Commercial loans 28,070

18,805

49

19,212

46 Residential mortgage loans 7,461

7,527

(1)

8,322

(10) Total non-accrual loans: $ 54,748

$ 41,815

31

$ 52,728

4 Total non-performing loans 69,217

45,588

52

52,728

31 Other real estate owned 11,329

12,674

(11)

8,220

38 Total non-performing assets $ 80,546

$ 58,262

38

$ 60,948

32 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 64,898

$ 65,071

(0)

$ 84,487

(23)







































Allowance for loan losses $ 122,651

$ 122,391

-

$ 121,899

-



















Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 14,593,510

$ 13,995,788

4

$ 13,348,737

9



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 177.20%

268.47%





231.18%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.84%

0.87%





0.91%





The ratio of non-performing assets, to total assets was 0.5% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets increased $22.2 million, or 38.1%, to $80.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, in non-accrual loans, and an increase of $10.7 million, or 283.5%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more, offset in part by a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.6%, in other real estate owned.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At June 30, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.26%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.92%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.73%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $138.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 1.0%, compared to net income of $137.5 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.73 compared to $1.68 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 3.64% compared to 3.79% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.92% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.76% and a return on average assets of 1.76% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 44.98% compared to 43.01% for the same period a year ago.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 39 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

2019

2018





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 143,379

$ 143,316

$ 140,031

$286,695

$275,374 Reversal for credit losses

-

-

-

-

(3,000) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

143,379

143,316

140,031

286,695

278,374 Non-interest income

12,794

12,921

7,767

25,715

13,077 Non-interest expense

69,546

70,970

63,088

140,516

124,059 Income before income tax expense

86,627

85,267

84,710

171,894

167,392 Income tax expense

14,383

18,588

11,046

32,971

29,912 Net income

$ 72,244

$ 66,679

$ 73,664

$138,923

$137,480





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.90

$ 0.83

$ 0.91

$ 1.73

$ 1.69 Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 0.83

$ 0.90

$ 1.73

$ 1.68





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.24

$ 0.62

$ 0.48











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.69%

1.61%

1.88%

1.65%

1.76% Return on average total stockholders' equity

13.27%

12.57%

14.51%

12.92%

13.76% Efficiency ratio

44.53%

45.42%

42.69%

44.98%

43.01% Dividend payout ratio

34.26%

37.44%

26.47%

35.79%

28.34%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

4.81%

4.85%

4.58%

4.83%

4.50% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.65%

1.55%

1.03%

1.60%

0.97% Net interest spread

3.16%

3.30%

3.55%

3.23%

3.53% Net interest margin

3.58%

3.70%

3.83%

3.64%

3.79%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.26%

12.43%

12.59%







Total risk-based capital ratio

13.92%

14.15%

14.38%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.73%

10.83%

10.96%











.









.





CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 206,123

$ 225,333

$ 195,392 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

351,603

374,957

208,749 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,468,452 at June 30, 2019, $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018 and $1,510,142 at June 30, 2018)

1,471,584

1,242,509

1,475,949 Loans

14,593,510

13,995,788

13,348,737 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(122,651)

(122,391)

(121,899) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(1,415)

(1,565)

(3,248) Loans, net

14,469,444

13,871,832

13,223,590 Equity securities

32,498

25,098

23,131 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

11,329

12,674

8,220 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

301,410

282,734

308,464 Premises and equipment, net

102,919

103,189

102,415 Customers' liability on acceptances

9,616

22,709

22,366 Accrued interest receivable

55,711

51,650

48,178 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

6,782

7,194

7,462 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

36,515

-

- Other assets

161,033

175,419

184,391













Total assets

$ 17,606,006

$ 16,784,737

$ 16,197,746













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,758,344

$ 2,857,443

$ 2,835,314 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,267,464

1,365,763

1,381,617 Money market deposits

1,909,097

2,027,404

2,263,991 Savings deposits

716,206

738,656

790,125 Time deposits

7,711,811

6,713,074

5,833,499 Total deposits

14,362,922

13,702,340

13,104,546













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-

-

50,000 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

550,000

530,000

480,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

30,820

17,298

17,382 Long-term debt

169,761

189,448

194,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

18,843

18,458

36,015 Acceptances outstanding

9,616

22,709

22,366 Lease liabilities - operating leases

37,858

-

- Other liabilities

226,889

182,618

228,468 Total liabilities

15,406,709

14,662,871

14,132,913 Stockholders' equity

2,199,297

2,121,866

2,064,833 Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,606,006

$ 16,784,737

$ 16,197,746













Book value per common share

$ 27.55

$ 26.36

$ 25.32 Number of common shares outstanding

79,818,003

80,501,948

81,255,683

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,



June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018

2019 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 182,291 $ 178,277 $ 158,659

$ 360,568 $ 309,949 Investment securities

8,477 7,290 7,208

15,767 13,666 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

298 304 380

602 776 Deposits with banks

1,383 1,890 1,273

3,273 2,829















Total interest and dividend income

192,449 187,761 167,520

380,210 327,220















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

39,491 34,123 18,730

73,614 34,458 Other deposits

5,588 5,377 4,832

10,965 9,418 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

- - 608

- 1,322 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,792 2,596 885

4,388 1,856 Long-term debt

2,007 2,132 2,163

4,139 4,245 Deferred payments from acquisition

192 217 271

409 547















Total interest expense

49,070 44,445 27,489

93,515 51,846















Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

143,379 143,316 140,031

286,695 275,374 Reversal for credit losses

- - -

- (3,000)















Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

143,379 143,316 140,031

286,695 278,374















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net gains/(losses) from equity securities

3,237 4,163 (1,124)

7,400 (4,971) Securities gains, net

13 - -

13 - Letters of credit commissions

1,577 1,554 1,376

3,131 2,651 Depository service fees

1,243 1,255 1,241

2,498 2,686 Gains from acquisition

- - -

- 340 Other operating income

6,724 5,949 6,274

12,673 12,371















Total non-interest income

12,794 12,921 7,767

25,715 13,077















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

33,153 32,132 30,600

65,285 60,977 Occupancy expense

5,489 5,549 5,170

11,038 10,622 Computer and equipment expense

2,833 2,879 2,611

5,712 5,705 Professional services expense

6,000 5,257 5,730

11,257 11,769 Data processing service expense

3,081 3,410 3,151

6,491 6,370 FDIC and State assessments

2,132 2,476 2,142

4,608 4,177 Marketing expense

979 2,141 3,400

3,120 4,258 Other real estate owned expense

369 280 (3)

649 (215) Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships

9,102 10,810 5,113

19,912 10,874 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

171 172 280

343 514 Acquisition and integration costs

- - 1,735

- 1,904 Other operating expense

6,237 5,864 3,159

12,101 7,104















Total non-interest expense

69,546 70,970 63,088

140,516 124,059















Income before income tax expense

86,627 85,267 84,710

171,894 167,392 Income tax expense

14,383 18,588 11,046

32,971 29,912 Net income

$ 72,244 $ 66,679 $ 73,664

$ 138,923 $ 137,480















Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.91

$ 1.73 $ 1.69 Diluted

$ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.90

$ 1.73 $ 1.68















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.24

$ 0.62 $ 0.48 Basic average common shares outstanding

80,106,329 80,455,317 81,236,315

80,279,859 81,180,160 Diluted average common shares outstanding

80,302,679 80,703,134 81,774,986

80,501,800 81,727,977