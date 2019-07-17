Cathay General Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
Jul 17, 2019, 16:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $72.2 million, or $0.90 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Three months ended
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Net income
|
$72.2 million
|
$66.7 million
|
$73.7 million
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$0.90
|
$0.83
|
$0.91
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.90
|
$0.83
|
$0.90
|
Return on average assets
|
1.69%
|
1.61%
|
1.88%
|
Return on average total stockholders' equity
|
13.27%
|
12.57%
|
14.51%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
44.53%
|
45.42%
|
42.69%
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans increased $316.1 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion for the quarter.
- Total deposits increased $276.6 million, or 8.1% annualized, to $14.4 billion for the quarter.
"In the second quarter of 2019, our total loans increased $316.1 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion. We continued our stock buyback program in the second quarter and repurchased 641,894 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $35.84," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.
SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $72.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to net income of $73.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for both the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, was $0.90.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.27% and return on average assets was 1.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 14.51% and a return on average assets of 1.88% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $3.4 million, or 2.4%, to $143.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $140.0 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to increases in interest income from loans and securities, offset in part by an increase in interest expense from time deposits.
The net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.70% for the first quarter of 2019.
For the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.81%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.65%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.58%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.58%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.92%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.55% for the same quarter a year ago.
Provision/(reversal) for credit losses
There was no provision/(reversal) for credit losses recorded for the second quarter of 2019 or 2018, based on our management's review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial loans
|
$ 1,713
|
$ 1,231
|
$ 488
|
$ 2,944
|
$ 507
|
Real estate loans (1)
|
-
|
-
|
390
|
-
|
390
|
Total charge-offs
|
1,713
|
1,231
|
878
|
2,944
|
897
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial loans
|
1,356
|
41
|
150
|
1,397
|
1,063
|
Construction loans
|
30
|
1,044
|
44
|
1,074
|
88
|
Real estate loans(1)
|
423
|
310
|
499
|
733
|
1,366
|
Total recoveries
|
1,809
|
1,395
|
693
|
3,204
|
2,517
|
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs
|
$ (96)
|
$ (164)
|
$ 185
|
$ (260)
|
$ (1,620)
|
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, equity securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.0 million, or 64.1%, compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher gains from equity securities of $4.4 million and an increase of $1.1 million in wealth management fees.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased $6.4 million, or 10.1%, to $69.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $63.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, a $4.0 million increase in amortization expense for investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a $2.2 million increase in provision for unfunded commitments, offset in part by a $2.4 million decrease in marketing expenses when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 44.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 42.7% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 16.6% compared to 13.0% for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate includes the impact of low-income housing and alternative energy investment tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $14.6 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $597.7 million, or 4.3%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $273.3 million, or 7.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $221.4 million, or 3.3%, in commercial mortgage loans, $52.4 million, or 21.0%, in home equity loans, $31.0 million, or 1.1%, in commercial loans, and $17.4 million, or 3.0%, in real estate construction loans. The loan balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Commercial loans
|
$ 2,772,982
|
$ 2,741,965
|
$ 2,576,649
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
3,967,135
|
3,693,853
|
3,378,875
|
Commercial mortgage loans
|
6,945,562
|
6,724,200
|
6,615,791
|
Equity lines
|
302,351
|
249,967
|
191,445
|
Real estate construction loans
|
598,849
|
581,454
|
581,917
|
Installment and other loans
|
6,631
|
4,349
|
4,060
|
Gross loans
|
$ 14,593,510
|
$ 13,995,788
|
$ 13,348,737
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(122,651)
|
(122,391)
|
(121,899)
|
Unamortized deferred loan fees
|
(1,415)
|
(1,565)
|
(3,248)
|
Total loans, net
|
$ 14,469,444
|
$ 13,871,832
|
$ 13,223,590
Total deposits were $14.4 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $660.6 million, or 4.8%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,758,344
|
$ 2,857,443
|
$ 2,835,314
|
NOW deposits
|
1,267,464
|
1,365,763
|
1,381,617
|
Money market deposits
|
1,909,097
|
2,027,404
|
2,263,991
|
Savings deposits
|
716,206
|
738,656
|
790,125
|
Time deposits
|
7,711,811
|
6,713,074
|
5,833,499
|
Total deposits
|
$ 14,362,922
|
$ 13,702,340
|
$ 13,104,546
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
At June 30, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $54.7 million, an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3.8%, from $52.7 million at June 30, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $122.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at June 30, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $122.7 million allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019, increased $0.3 million, or 0.2%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 177.2% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are shown below:
|
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
% Change
|
June 30, 2018
|
% Change
|
Non-performing assets
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
$ 14,469
|
$ 3,773
|
283
|
$ -
|
-
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Construction loans
|
4,702
|
4,872
|
(3)
|
8,040
|
(42)
|
Commercial mortgage loans
|
14,515
|
10,611
|
37
|
17,154
|
(15)
|
Commercial loans
|
28,070
|
18,805
|
49
|
19,212
|
46
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
7,461
|
7,527
|
(1)
|
8,322
|
(10)
|
Total non-accrual loans:
|
$ 54,748
|
$ 41,815
|
31
|
$ 52,728
|
4
|
Total non-performing loans
|
69,217
|
45,588
|
52
|
52,728
|
31
|
Other real estate owned
|
11,329
|
12,674
|
(11)
|
8,220
|
38
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 80,546
|
$ 58,262
|
38
|
$ 60,948
|
32
|
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
|
$ 64,898
|
$ 65,071
|
(0)
|
$ 84,487
|
(23)
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$ 122,651
|
$ 122,391
|
-
|
$ 121,899
|
-
|
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
|
$ 14,593,510
|
$ 13,995,788
|
4
|
$ 13,348,737
|
9
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
|
177.20%
|
268.47%
|
231.18%
|
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
|
0.84%
|
0.87%
|
0.91%
The ratio of non-performing assets, to total assets was 0.5% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets increased $22.2 million, or 38.1%, to $80.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, in non-accrual loans, and an increase of $10.7 million, or 283.5%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more, offset in part by a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.6%, in other real estate owned.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
At June 30, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.26%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.92%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.73%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $138.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 1.0%, compared to net income of $137.5 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.73 compared to $1.68 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 3.64% compared to 3.79% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.92% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.76% and a return on average assets of 1.76% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 44.98% compared to 43.01% for the same period a year ago.
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
|
$ 143,379
|
$ 143,316
|
$ 140,031
|
$286,695
|
$275,374
|
Reversal for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,000)
|
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
|
143,379
|
143,316
|
140,031
|
286,695
|
278,374
|
Non-interest income
|
12,794
|
12,921
|
7,767
|
25,715
|
13,077
|
Non-interest expense
|
69,546
|
70,970
|
63,088
|
140,516
|
124,059
|
Income before income tax expense
|
86,627
|
85,267
|
84,710
|
171,894
|
167,392
|
Income tax expense
|
14,383
|
18,588
|
11,046
|
32,971
|
29,912
|
Net income
|
$ 72,244
|
$ 66,679
|
$ 73,664
|
$138,923
|
$137,480
|
Net income per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.69
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.68
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 0.48
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.69%
|
1.61%
|
1.88%
|
1.65%
|
1.76%
|
Return on average total stockholders' equity
|
13.27%
|
12.57%
|
14.51%
|
12.92%
|
13.76%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
44.53%
|
45.42%
|
42.69%
|
44.98%
|
43.01%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
34.26%
|
37.44%
|
26.47%
|
35.79%
|
28.34%
|
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4.81%
|
4.85%
|
4.58%
|
4.83%
|
4.50%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.65%
|
1.55%
|
1.03%
|
1.60%
|
0.97%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.16%
|
3.30%
|
3.55%
|
3.23%
|
3.53%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.58%
|
3.70%
|
3.83%
|
3.64%
|
3.79%
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.26%
|
12.43%
|
12.59%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.92%
|
14.15%
|
14.38%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
10.73%
|
10.83%
|
10.96%
|
.
|
.
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 206,123
|
$ 225,333
|
$ 195,392
|
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
|
351,603
|
374,957
|
208,749
|
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,468,452 at June 30, 2019, $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018 and $1,510,142 at June 30, 2018)
|
1,471,584
|
1,242,509
|
1,475,949
|
Loans
|
14,593,510
|
13,995,788
|
13,348,737
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(122,651)
|
(122,391)
|
(121,899)
|
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
|
(1,415)
|
(1,565)
|
(3,248)
|
Loans, net
|
14,469,444
|
13,871,832
|
13,223,590
|
Equity securities
|
32,498
|
25,098
|
23,131
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
17,250
|
17,250
|
17,250
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
11,329
|
12,674
|
8,220
|
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
|
301,410
|
282,734
|
308,464
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
102,919
|
103,189
|
102,415
|
Customers' liability on acceptances
|
9,616
|
22,709
|
22,366
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
55,711
|
51,650
|
48,178
|
Goodwill
|
372,189
|
372,189
|
372,189
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
6,782
|
7,194
|
7,462
|
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
|
36,515
|
-
|
-
|
Other assets
|
161,033
|
175,419
|
184,391
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,606,006
|
$ 16,784,737
|
$ 16,197,746
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,758,344
|
$ 2,857,443
|
$ 2,835,314
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
NOW deposits
|
1,267,464
|
1,365,763
|
1,381,617
|
Money market deposits
|
1,909,097
|
2,027,404
|
2,263,991
|
Savings deposits
|
716,206
|
738,656
|
790,125
|
Time deposits
|
7,711,811
|
6,713,074
|
5,833,499
|
Total deposits
|
14,362,922
|
13,702,340
|
13,104,546
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
-
|
-
|
50,000
|
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|
550,000
|
530,000
|
480,000
|
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
|
30,820
|
17,298
|
17,382
|
Long-term debt
|
169,761
|
189,448
|
194,136
|
Deferred payments from acquisition
|
18,843
|
18,458
|
36,015
|
Acceptances outstanding
|
9,616
|
22,709
|
22,366
|
Lease liabilities - operating leases
|
37,858
|
-
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
226,889
|
182,618
|
228,468
|
Total liabilities
|
15,406,709
|
14,662,871
|
14,132,913
|
Stockholders' equity
|
2,199,297
|
2,121,866
|
2,064,833
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 17,606,006
|
$ 16,784,737
|
$ 16,197,746
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 27.55
|
$ 26.36
|
$ 25.32
|
Number of common shares outstanding
|
79,818,003
|
80,501,948
|
81,255,683
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loan receivable, including loan fees
|
$ 182,291
|
$ 178,277
|
$ 158,659
|
$ 360,568
|
$ 309,949
|
Investment securities
|
8,477
|
7,290
|
7,208
|
15,767
|
13,666
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
298
|
304
|
380
|
602
|
776
|
Deposits with banks
|
1,383
|
1,890
|
1,273
|
3,273
|
2,829
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
192,449
|
187,761
|
167,520
|
380,210
|
327,220
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Time deposits
|
39,491
|
34,123
|
18,730
|
73,614
|
34,458
|
Other deposits
|
5,588
|
5,377
|
4,832
|
10,965
|
9,418
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
-
|
-
|
608
|
-
|
1,322
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
1,792
|
2,596
|
885
|
4,388
|
1,856
|
Long-term debt
|
2,007
|
2,132
|
2,163
|
4,139
|
4,245
|
Deferred payments from acquisition
|
192
|
217
|
271
|
409
|
547
|
Total interest expense
|
49,070
|
44,445
|
27,489
|
93,515
|
51,846
|
Net interest income before reversal for credit losses
|
143,379
|
143,316
|
140,031
|
286,695
|
275,374
|
Reversal for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,000)
|
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
|
143,379
|
143,316
|
140,031
|
286,695
|
278,374
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Net gains/(losses) from equity securities
|
3,237
|
4,163
|
(1,124)
|
7,400
|
(4,971)
|
Securities gains, net
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
-
|
Letters of credit commissions
|
1,577
|
1,554
|
1,376
|
3,131
|
2,651
|
Depository service fees
|
1,243
|
1,255
|
1,241
|
2,498
|
2,686
|
Gains from acquisition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
340
|
Other operating income
|
6,724
|
5,949
|
6,274
|
12,673
|
12,371
|
Total non-interest income
|
12,794
|
12,921
|
7,767
|
25,715
|
13,077
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
33,153
|
32,132
|
30,600
|
65,285
|
60,977
|
Occupancy expense
|
5,489
|
5,549
|
5,170
|
11,038
|
10,622
|
Computer and equipment expense
|
2,833
|
2,879
|
2,611
|
5,712
|
5,705
|
Professional services expense
|
6,000
|
5,257
|
5,730
|
11,257
|
11,769
|
Data processing service expense
|
3,081
|
3,410
|
3,151
|
6,491
|
6,370
|
FDIC and State assessments
|
2,132
|
2,476
|
2,142
|
4,608
|
4,177
|
Marketing expense
|
979
|
2,141
|
3,400
|
3,120
|
4,258
|
Other real estate owned expense
|
369
|
280
|
(3)
|
649
|
(215)
|
Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships
|
9,102
|
10,810
|
5,113
|
19,912
|
10,874
|
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
171
|
172
|
280
|
343
|
514
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
-
|
-
|
1,735
|
-
|
1,904
|
Other operating expense
|
6,237
|
5,864
|
3,159
|
12,101
|
7,104
|
Total non-interest expense
|
69,546
|
70,970
|
63,088
|
140,516
|
124,059
|
Income before income tax expense
|
86,627
|
85,267
|
84,710
|
171,894
|
167,392
|
Income tax expense
|
14,383
|
18,588
|
11,046
|
32,971
|
29,912
|
Net income
|
$ 72,244
|
$ 66,679
|
$ 73,664
|
$ 138,923
|
$ 137,480
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.69
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.68
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 0.48
|
Basic average common shares outstanding
|
80,106,329
|
80,455,317
|
81,236,315
|
80,279,859
|
81,180,160
|
Diluted average common shares outstanding
|
80,302,679
|
80,703,134
|
81,774,986
|
80,501,800
|
81,727,977
|
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Interest-earning assets
|
Average Balance
|
Average
|
Average Balance
|
Average
|
Average Balance
|
Average
|
Loans (1)
|
$14,365,544
|
5.09%
|
$14,088,488
|
5.13%
|
$13,020,212
|
4.89%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,441,005
|
2.36%
|
1,270,053
|
2.33%
|
1,368,718
|
2.11%
|
FHLB stock
|
17,250
|
6.93%
|
17,304
|
7.13%
|
17,489
|
8.73%
|
Deposits with banks
|
235,019
|
2.36%
|
312,779
|
2.45%
|
274,569
|
1.86%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$16,058,818
|
4.81%
|
$15,688,624
|
4.85%
|
$14,680,988
|
4.58%
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 1,265,105
|
0.18%
|
$ 1,309,109
|
0.19%
|
$ 1,381,065
|
0.20%
|
Money market deposits
|
1,857,384
|
1.00%
|
1,915,030
|
0.94%
|
2,201,162
|
0.68%
|
Savings deposits
|
731,512
|
0.20%
|
717,393
|
0.19%
|
804,064
|
0.20%
|
Time deposits
|
7,570,131
|
2.09%
|
7,064,254
|
1.96%
|
5,848,849
|
1.28%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$11,424,132
|
1.58%
|
$11,005,786
|
1.46%
|
$10,235,140
|
0.92%
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
83,517
|
2.92%
|
Other borrowed funds
|
353,799
|
2.25%
|
462,043
|
2.47%
|
237,231
|
1.95%
|
Long-term debt
|
169,761
|
4.74%
|
183,115
|
4.72%
|
194,136
|
4.47%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
11,947,692
|
1.65%
|
11,650,944
|
1.55%
|
10,750,024
|
1.03%
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,789,644
|
2,775,545
|
2,760,643
|
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
|
$14,737,336
|
$14,426,489
|
$13,510,667
|
Total average assets
|
$17,157,578
|
$16,811,249
|
$15,746,786
|
Total average equity
|
$ 2,184,251
|
$ 2,151,192
|
$ 2,036,674
|
Six months ended
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Interest-earning assets
|
Average Balance
|
Average
|
Average Balance
|
Average
|
Loans (1)
|
$14,227,782
|
5.11%
|
$12,970,484
|
4.82%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,356,001
|
2.34%
|
1,336,871
|
2.06%
|
FHLB stock
|
17,277
|
7.03%
|
19,852
|
7.89%
|
Deposits with banks
|
275,044
|
2.40%
|
334,465
|
1.71%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$15,876,104
|
4.83%
|
$14,661,672
|
4.50%