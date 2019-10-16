Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $72.8 million, or $0.91 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net income $72.8 million

$72.2 million

$69.8 million Basic earnings per common share $0.91

$0.90

$0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $0.91

$0.90

$0.85 Return on average assets 1.65%

1.69%

1.72% Return on average total stockholders' equity 12.98%

13.27%

13.19% Efficiency ratio 41.67%

44.53%

43.14%

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased $171.8 million , or 4.9% annualized, to $14.8 billion for the quarter.

, or 4.9% annualized, to for the quarter. Total deposits increased $295.3 million , or 8.6% annualized, to $14.7 billion for the quarter.

"In the third quarter of 2019, our total loans increased $171.8 million, or 4.9% annualized, to $14.8 billion. We are pleased by the $295.3 million increase, or 8.6% annualized, in total deposits for the quarter," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $72.8 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 4.3%, compared to net income of $69.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $0.91 compared to $0.85 for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.98% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.19% and a return on average assets of 1.72% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $1.9 million, or 1.3%, to $147.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $145.1 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a $3.1 million increase in interest recoveries and prepayment penalties, offset in part by an increase in interest expense from time deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.56% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.83% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.80%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.65%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.60%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.67%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.15%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.05%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted primarily from the higher interest recoveries and prepayment penalties discussed above. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 3.52% for the same quarter a year ago.

Provision/(reversal) for credit losses

The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a reversal of $1.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. The reversal for credit losses was based on our management's review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:



Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

2019

2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 3,356

$ 1,713

$ 122

$ 6,300

$ 629 Real estate loans (1) -

-

-

-

390 Total charge-offs 3,356

1,713

122

6,300

1,019 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 211

1,356

187

1,609

1,250 Construction loans -

30

44

1,073

132 Real estate loans(1) 8,401

423

2,949

9,134

4,315 Total recoveries 8,612

1,809

3,180

11,816

5,697 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs $ (5,256)

$ (96)

$ (3,058)

$ (5,516)

$ (4,678)





















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, equity securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.6 million, or 33.3%, compared to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in the valuation of interest rate swap contracts and an increase of $0.8 million from the sale of residential mortgages, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 0.6%, to $65.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $66.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in the amortization of low income housing and alternative energy partnerships which was partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in salary and employee benefits and a $1.2 million increase in marketing expense, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 41.67% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 43.1% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.4% compared to 21.1% for the third quarter of 2018. The income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 included a $1.4 million adjustment to reflect the impact of the delay in installation of solar systems and $0.8 million adjustment for lower than expected low income housing tax credits. The effective tax rate for both quarters includes the impact of low-income housing and alternative energy investment tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans, including loans held for sale, were $14.8 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $769.5 million, or 5.5%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $353.7 million, or 9.6%, in residential mortgage loans, including loans held for sale, $411.4 million, or 6.1%, in commercial mortgage loans, $65.3 million, or 26.1%, in home equity loans, and $12.4 million, or 2.1%, in real estate construction loans, offset by a decrease of $73.9 million, or 2.7%, in commercial loans. The loan balances and composition at September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, are presented below:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,668,061

$ 2,741,965

$ 2,674,089 Residential mortgage loans 4,010,739

3,693,853

3,569,111 Commercial mortgage loans 7,135,599

6,724,200

6,580,254 Equity lines 315,252

249,967

221,599 Real estate construction loans 593,816

581,454

597,018 Installment and other loans 5,087

4,349

5,575 Gross loans $ 14,728,554

$ 13,995,788

$ 13,647,646











Allowance for loan losses (125,908)

(122,391)

(123,457) Unamortized deferred loan fees (1,081)

(1,565)

(2,086) Total loans, net $ 14,601,565

$ 13,871,832

$ 13,522,103











Loans held for sale $ 36,778

$ -

$ -

Total deposits were $14.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $955.9 million, or 7.0%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, are presented below:



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,939,924

$ 2,857,443

$ 2,957,881 NOW deposits 1,282,267

1,365,763

1,409,463 Money market deposits 2,095,328

2,027,404

2,134,097 Savings deposits 721,547

738,656

747,814 Time deposits 7,619,203

6,713,074

6,331,823 Total deposits $ 14,658,269

$ 13,702,340

$ 13,581,078

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At September 30, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $47.2 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 12.9%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $4.8 million, or 11.3%, from $42.4 million at September 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $125.9 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at September 30, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $125.9 million allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019, increased $3.5 million, or 2.9%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.85% of period-end gross loans, and 263.0% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, are shown below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change

September 30, 2018

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 683

$ 3,773

(82)

$ 6,681

(90) Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,629

4,872

(5)

4,922

(6) Commercial mortgage loans 12,330

10,611

16

13,172

(6) Commercial loans 22,970

18,805

22

17,118

34 Residential mortgage loans 7,271

7,527

(3)

7,199

1 Total non-accrual loans: $ 47,200

$ 41,815

13

$ 42,411

11 Total non-performing loans 47,883

45,588

5

49,092

(2) Other real estate owned 11,329

12,674

(11)

8,741

30 Total non-performing assets $ 59,212

$ 58,262

2

$ 57,833

2 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 41,647

$ 65,071

(36)

$ 74,598

(44)







































Allowance for loan losses $ 125,908

$ 122,391

3

$ 123,457

2



















Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 14,728,554

$ 13,995,788

5

$ 13,647,646

8



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 262.95%

268.47%





251.48%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.85%

0.87%





0.90%





The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets increased $0.9 million, or 1.5%, to $59.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $5.4 million, or 12.9%, in non-accrual loans, offset in part by a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.6%, in other real estate owned and a decrease of $3.1 million, or 81.9%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At September 30, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.41%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.06%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.81%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 135,000 shares of common stock at an average cost of $34.76.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $211.8 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to net income of $207.2 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $2.64 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $2.53 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.61%, compared to 3.80% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.94% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.56% and a return on average assets of 1.75% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 43.87%, compared to 43.05% for the same period a year ago.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 7658775. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.

These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

2019

2018





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before provision for credit losses

$ 147,000

$ 143,379

$ 145,084

$ 433,695

$ 420,458 Reversal for credit losses

(2,000)

-

(1,500)

(2,000)

(4,500) Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

149,000

143,379

146,584

435,695

424,958 Non-interest income

10,388

12,794

7,835

36,103

20,912 Non-interest expense

65,580

69,546

65,964

206,096

190,023 Income before income tax expense

93,808

86,627

88,455

265,702

255,847 Income tax expense

20,973

14,383

18,698

53,944

48,610 Net income

$ 72,835

$ 72,244

$ 69,757

$ 211,758

$ 207,237





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.91

$ 0.90

$ 0.86

$ 2.64

$ 2.55 Diluted

$ 0.91

$ 0.90

$ 0.85

$ 2.64

$ 2.53





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.24

$ 0.93

$ 0.72











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.65%

1.69%

1.72%

1.65%

1.75% Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.98%

13.27%

13.19%

12.94%

13.56% Efficiency ratio

41.67%

44.53%

43.14%

43.87%

43.05% Dividend payout ratio

33.92%

34.26%

28.00%

35.14%

28.23%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

4.80%

4.81%

4.67%

4.82%

4.56% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.65%

1.65%

1.15%

1.62%

1.03% Net interest spread

3.15%

3.16%

3.52%

3.20%

3.53% Net interest margin

3.56%

3.58%

3.83%

3.61%

3.80%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41%

12.43%

12.81%







Total risk-based capital ratio

14.06%

14.15%

14.60%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.81%

10.83%

11.03%











.









.





CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 257,189

$ 225,333

$ 204,178 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

567,957

374,957

377,839 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,422,431 at September 30, 2019, $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018 and $1,320,843 at September 30, 2018)

1,427,438

1,242,509

1,283,060 Loans held for sale

36,778

-

- Loans

14,728,554

13,995,788

13,647,646 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(125,908)

(122,391)

(123,457) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(1,081)

(1,565)

(2,086) Loans, net

14,601,565

13,871,832

13,522,103 Equity securities

32,862

25,098

23,522 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

11,329

12,674

8,741 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

321,929

282,734

295,857 Premises and equipment, net

103,820

103,189

102,565 Customers' liability on acceptances

12,503

22,709

10,454 Accrued interest receivable

52,337

51,650

50,291 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

6,821

7,194

7,391 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

34,518

-

- Other assets

148,481

175,419

186,282













Total assets

$ 18,004,966

$ 16,784,737

$ 16,461,722













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,939,924

$ 2,857,443

$ 2,957,881 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,282,267

1,365,763

1,409,463 Money market deposits

2,095,328

2,027,404

2,134,097 Savings deposits

721,547

738,656

747,814 Time deposits

7,619,203

6,713,074

6,331,823 Total deposits

14,658,269

13,702,340

13,581,078













Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

600,000

530,000

315,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

30,767

17,298

17,332 Long-term debt

160,386

189,448

194,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

7,602

18,458

18,253 Acceptances outstanding

12,503

22,709

10,454 Lease liabilities - operating leases

36,142

-

- Other liabilities

253,403

182,618

208,694 Total liabilities

15,759,072

14,662,871

14,344,947 Stockholders' equity

2,245,894

2,121,866

2,116,775 Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,004,966

$ 16,784,737

$ 16,461,722













Book value per common share

$ 28.18

$ 26.36

$ 25.93 Number of common shares outstanding

79,706,511

80,501,948

81,396,047

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30,



September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018

2019 2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 187,827 $ 182,291 $ 168,179

$ 548,395 $ 478,128 Investment securities

8,687 8,477 7,546

24,454 21,212 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

301 298 303

903 1,079 Deposits with banks

1,016 1,383 838

4,289 3,667















Total interest and dividend income

197,831 192,449 176,866

578,041 504,086















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

40,378 39,491 22,135

113,992 56,593 Other deposits

6,626 5,588 5,474

17,591 14,892 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

- - 124

- 1,446 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,786 1,792 1,430

6,174 3,286 Long-term debt

1,948 2,007 2,220

6,087 6,465 Deferred payments from acquisition

93 192 399

502 946















Total interest expense

50,831 49,070 31,782

144,346 83,628















Net interest income before reversal for credit losses

147,000 143,379 145,084

433,695 420,458 Reversal for credit losses

(2,000) - (1,500)

(2,000) (4,500)















Net interest income after reversal for credit losses

149,000 143,379 146,584

435,695 424,958















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net gains/(losses) from equity securities

365 3,237 391

7,765 (4,580) Securities (losses)/gains, net

(121) 13 (14)

(108) (14) Letters of credit commissions

1,602 1,577 1,459

4,733 4,110 Depository service fees

1,119 1,243 1,219

3,617 3,905 Gains from acquisition

- - -

- 340 Other operating income

7,423 6,724 4,780

20,096 17,151















Total non-interest income

10,388 12,794 7,835

36,103 20,912















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

31,915 33,153 30,514

97,200 91,491 Occupancy expense

5,579 5,489 5,186

16,617 15,808 Computer and equipment expense

2,741 2,833 2,772

8,453 8,477 Professional services expense

5,952 6,000 5,286

17,209 17,055 Data processing service expense

3,246 3,081 3,080

9,737 9,450 FDIC and State assessments

2,582 2,132 2,555

7,190 6,732 Marketing expense

2,436 979 1,263

5,556 5,521 Other real estate owned expense

190 369 (21)

839 (236) Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

6,997 9,102 11,115

26,909 21,989 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172 171 190

515 704 Acquisition and integration costs

- - 179

- 2,083 Other operating expense

3,770 6,237 3,845

15,871 10,949















Total non-interest expense

65,580 69,546 65,964

206,096 190,023















Income before income tax expense

93,808 86,627 88,455

265,702 255,847 Income tax expense

20,973 14,383 18,698

53,944 48,610 Net income

$ 72,835 $ 72,244 $ 69,757

$ 211,758 $ 207,237















Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.91 $ 0.90 $ 0.86

$ 2.64 $ 2.55 Diluted

$ 0.91 $ 0.90 $ 0.85

$ 2.64 $ 2.53















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.24

$ 0.93 $ 0.72 Basic average common shares outstanding

79,736,814 80,106,329 81,311,899

80,096,855 81,224,555 Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,993,830 80,302,679 81,855,271

80,330,616 81,770,874