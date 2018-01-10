Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Dial-In Number: (855) 761-3186 Conference ID: 2079959

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until January 30, 2019.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 43 branches in California, 12 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, three in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei and in Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.

