Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
|
Time:
|
3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|
Duration:
|
1 hour
|
Dial-In Number:
|
(855) 761-3186
|
Conference ID:
|
2079959
Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.
Webcast Access: A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until January 30, 2019.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 43 branches in California, 12 branches in New York State, three in the Chicago, Illinois area, three in Washington State, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei and in Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.
Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
