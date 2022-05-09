Cathay Pacific and Bilt Rewards Announce New Way to Earn Asia Miles Just by Paying Rent

Through the new partnership, renters across the country will be able to turn their largest monthly expense into travel around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) today announces a partnership with Bilt Rewards, the first major loyalty program for renters to earn points on rent.

Starting this spring, members of Bilt Rewards will be able to take their points earned on rent, new leases, and more and instantly transfer them at a 1:1 ratio into Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. This marks the first time that travelers will be able to earn Asia Miles from rent payments, making it easier than ever to access travel to hundreds of locations available through the Asia Miles rewards program and its global network.

"Cathay Pacific constantly strives to make global exploration more accessible for travelers. Bilt Rewards makes it easy for renters to earn points and fly around the world just by paying their largest monthly expense. We are excited to be an early transfer partner of Bilt Rewards and look forward to welcoming renters to the skies," said Paul Smitton, Director of Customer Lifestyle, Cathay Pacific Airways.

Bilt Rewards launched in June 2021 through a partnership with an alliance of the country's largest multifamily real estate owners and property managers including AvalonBay, Blackstone, Camden, Cushman & Wakefield, Equity Residential, GID, Related, SLGreen, Starwood, and Veritas among others. The alliance currently represents over 2 million apartment units where residents can earn points on every rent payment and redeem for miles.

Since 1999, Asia Miles has been Asia's leading lifestyle and rewards program, offering members extensive opportunities to earn miles through flight, hotel, dining, and retail purchases. In addition to flight awards, Asia Miles members can also redeem miles and enjoy awards including hotel stays at 60,000 hotels, car rental services in 21 countries and thousands of lifestyle and experience awards.

Of the partnership, Bilt Rewards CEO and Founder Ankur Jain says, "Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans and until now, rent has been the only major expense you couldn't earn anything back on. We are thrilled to be partnering with Cathay Pacific and Asia Miles to make travel around the world a real possibility for millions of renters."

To start collecting Bilt points to use towards Cathay Pacific flights through Asia Miles, any qualifying U.S. resident can enroll in Bilt Rewards. Through the Bilt Rewards app , users can link their Cathay Pacific account and transfer Bilt points 1:1 to Asia Miles.

For more information, visit BiltRewards.com .

About Bilt Rewards

Launched by Kairos HQ in June 2021, Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no transaction fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 10 loyalty programs allowing travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use Bilt points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn points with no fees. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 100 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa, using a fleet of more than 150 aircraft. The company is a member of the Swire group and is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Cathay Pacific has made substantial investments to develop Hong Kong as one of the world's leading global transportation hubs. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance.

