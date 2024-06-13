CathCare Debuts Innovative "PortPouch" at FIME 2024, Pioneering Patient-Centric IV Care Solutions

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CathCare, a women-owned business dedicated to revolutionizing patient care, is thrilled to announce the official debut of its flagship product, the PortPouch, at the Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) from June 19-21, 2024. Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, FIME is the largest medical trade fair across the Americas, providing the perfect platform for CathCare to showcase its innovative IV care solutions to the healthcare community.

CathCare specializes in creating innovative products that enhance the comfort, safety, and overall quality of life for patients receiving IV treatments. The company's relentless commitment to innovation, patient centric care, and technical expertise distinguishes it as a leader in the healthcare sector.

The PortPouch, CathCare's groundbreaking patent-pending product, exemplifies the company's dedication to enhancing patient care by prioritizing comfort and safety. It features stretchy neoprene for breathability, adjustable padded Velcro for a secure fit, an expandable pouch to conceal and secure PICC lines, a window for easy access to the IV insertion site, two-way stretch fabric to accommodate various sizes, and non-slip strips to prevent slippage.

Incorporating the latest medical-grade materials, the PortPouch is washable, reusable, and meets the highest quality standards. Designed to improve the quality of life for long-term catheter patients, it offers enhanced comfort for longer rest and quicker recoveries, while minimizing treatment disruptions for both patients and healthcare workers. It also aims to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the dislodgment of extension lines, particularly benefiting demographics unable to advocate for themselves, such as pediatric and geriatric patients.

"CathCare is committed to pushing the boundaries of patient care and improving the lives of those undergoing IV treatments," said Ellenka Hunter, CEO and Founder of CathCare. "The PortPouch represents our dedication to innovation, safety, and patient comfort. We are excited to unveil this groundbreaking product at FIME 2024, where healthcare professionals can experience firsthand the difference it can make in enhancing the quality of life for patients."

CathCare invites attendees to visit their booth U86 at FIME 2024 to experience the PortPouch firsthand. For more information about CathCare and the PortPouch, please visit our website at www.cathcareco.com

About CathCare:

