CATHCART REPAIR FACILITIES SUED FOR RACE DISCRIMINATION AND RETALIATION

DALLAS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Ryes, represented by Rob Wiley, P.C., filed suit in federal court against Cathcart Repair Facilities, LLC for race discrimination and retaliation. Mr. Ryes alleges he was treated differently than other employees because he is Black. According to his lawsuit, Cathcart fired him when he complained to human resources about discrimination.

The case is captioned Lionel Ryes v. Cathcart Repair Facilities, LLC, No. 2:24-cv-00104-Z, filed in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Ryes, who is Black, was held to a higher standard than other employees. When Mr. Ryes complained to human resources, he alleges that the company threatened him with retaliation, saying things could "go bad" for him. Shortly after, Cathcart fired him.

Deontae Wherry, Mr. Ryes' attorney, stated, "Companies cannot threaten or retaliate against employees who report discrimination."

Mr. Wherry is board certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"Unfortunately, it is all too common for companies to retaliate against employee who complaint about discrimination and harassment. That's one reason why so much bad behavior goes unreported. Mr. Ryes is courageous not only in his actions at work, but also in facing down Cathcart in court," said Mr. Wherry.

The lawsuit seeks payment of lost wages, emotional harms, and punitive damages.

